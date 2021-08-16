‘I need help’: Urgent calls from interpreters stuck in Kabul who helped Canada

Afghan interpreters who helped Canada's missions in Afghanistan fear for their lives as the Taliban moves into Kabul.
60 comments
Not smart to show his face
Indeed.
Grow a beard and put on a turban. Problem solved, he’ll blend into the millions running in the streets.
1 of 1000’s
And I Canada America and Britain
They could have sorted this out
The Taliban can sort out its own country.
@Resilient Z the thing is, tеrrоrists shouldn’t be allowed to own a country
Remember to tell your children that this is what nation building looks like.
American style.
not up to other countries to help someone who isn’t willing to help themselves. they didn’t put up a fight.
Yes it’s called tough love and try it on your kids
Would Japan and South Korea be considered nation building America style?
@kn1v3z2k They are abandoned by Canadians and Americans all of a sudden and you expect them to fight while the stronge force they rely on just fled??
Oh pass the blame eh? This is Canada’s mess!!
Not very wise to show his face multiple times smh
very true
Because this news org works for the government who doesn’t care.
Not very wise to help oursiders destroying his own coutnry lol SMH
They want him killed so they can do a follow up.
Bcz they don’t mind what could happens to him.
What a waste of money,men and time. For Afghanistan to slide back into what it was two decades ago. SMH.
Exactly. No more wars.
Glad to see the last 20 years accomplished anything….
Not true, while they were there they made a difference.
@Devon woodman ya… it really shows……..
@Devon woodman yes the opium trade skyrocketed
They did make a difference. The Taliban are now stronger than they ever were before we went in.
And now they leave the scouts and interpreters to die
Who cares. It is a country of cowards.
@John Freedman lol no no your running away again doughboy
@John Freedman they not even gunna fight they would rather die climbing a plane
@Mandown Mandown have you been there? Do you even know what you are talking about?
yea this sucks, what have you been doing to help?
Well Trudeau is to busy campaigning across Canada so to bad I guess.
Afghanironto, Ethiobiokke
corrupt and hypocrite he is.
What should he do?
@Yugen Utopia just resign.
We are all disposable to them
So they put his pictures on the news ??? Smart move genius
300,000 Afghanistan soldiers and all of them in hiding asking for other countries to fight for them. Just over a week and the Taliban take over most of the country.
Pathetic that so called experts in the West even consider this. And the talking clowns on TV say we “let them down…” What a joke.
Well it is true that they are pathetic as far as discipline and strength is concerned, you should know that the corrupt warlords took huge portions of their paychecks for years. They were also trained to fight with air support and resources that are now absent. These troops never stood a chance.
Help him
and the other families
And thats what governments think of individuals. Disposable.
the news agency has the story on the 1 person, Trudeau is thinking about the 20000+
@gmanhero 1 or 20,000+… still disposable. Unless you can turn them into votes, then they might matter
@gmanhero tredeau is talking about taking in 20k? No he isn’t. He won’t take more than 20, I would bet on that. He only cares about his own rep and legacy on the world stage
“Here’s an interpreter who’s hiding underground WITH HIS TWO CHILDREN, but here’s his name and his face and his voice, broadcast on the internet, just in case the Taliban didn’t already know who to target.”
Seriously?? What producer approved this spot?
Most likely blocked in the country.
@Mo A Any VPN would fix that
@P D He/She was thinking like Joe that the Afghanistan Soldiers can defend themselves for 18 months.
It’s actually worse than it was when we got there. The taliban now controls more land, they have more money and some of the best military equipment in world because of this 20 year war.
They owned it all before. But it is worse yes
Almost like that was the whole point.
Suprising how the events leading up to this moment seem eerily similar of the evacuation of the vietnamese during their war
Yes showing how he looks like helps keeping him safe
Dont worry, just fill out your papers and send them in and JT will have them approved.And in 6 to 12 months you will be assessed.
This is so heartbreaking
i guess everyone now realizes what it entails to ally yourself with the west
They should have learned from the two Michaels, leaving your life in the hands of a Trudeau is risky business!!
I guess the travelling campaign clown show takes priority.