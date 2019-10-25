In his first national TV interview since dropping from the 2020 presidential race, Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio says he suspended his bid due to lack of money. Rep. Ryan also says he will decide which candidate to endorse in the near future. Aired on 10/25/19.

'I Ran Out Of Money': Rep. Tim Ryan On Why He Left The Race | Morning Joe | MSNBC