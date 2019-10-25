In his first national TV interview since dropping from the 2020 presidential race, Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio says he suspended his bid due to lack of money. Rep. Ryan also says he will decide which candidate to endorse in the near future. Aired on 10/25/19.
'I Ran Out Of Money': Rep. Tim Ryan On Why He Left The Race | Morning Joe | MSNBC
I ran out of money too.
Lol he kept it Real.. I ran out of Money…
You ran out of money so you didn’t run a good campaign 🤷🏿♂️
Remember folks, a vote for the Green Party is a vote for trump. Don’t be a chump.
You ran out of money? That didn’t hurt the last winner…
I know right? Should’ve called up Igor and Vladimir for some ‘sugar’
Chicken Ray
Well, the last “winner” had a lot of corrupt interest backing his broke a$$ with dollars 🤷🏻♂️
@Ganiscol Don’t be silly, the Mueller report *exonerated* him, remember? Everyone knows that.
Chicken Ray You gotta start marking your sarcasm, ‘cause people are out here unironically saying that stuff nowadays
@Jeff B You are correct, I do need to learn this.
RNC 157 million cash on hand 97% under $200 amount.
DNC 8.6 million cash on hand.
Bwahahahahaha….
Trump KAG 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Imagine supporting Vladimir Putin’s sugar baby…
Wait, he’s just now dropping out? 😂
The message was good. It happens. In the end only one will rep anyway. The main thing is dont cut down ur opponents too badly and once you lose give support to whom matters.
Tim left the race because MSNBCannibals have nothing to campaign on ..
Poor guy
There are 4 economies: Urban, rural, working class and shareholder/business class. We fail to understand how they compliment each other and the policy effects. But the shareholder/business class is the most successful, takes the most and gives the least. The strength of our economy is the working class and they give the most and receive the least. I don’t care if you call it socialism or progressivism, this equation needs to be balanced.
Hopefully the voters are also watching the dire effects of Climate Change on literally everyone. Huge fires are raging right now in California. The NO LONGER CONSERVATIVE republican party are nothing more now than a bunch of self serving, oligarch supporting, sycophantic, Trump apologists because apologising for this demon in the white house gets money and power in their pockets with absolutely no care for the well being of the human race. This is the final result of an unsustainable greed ridden capitalist system that is eating us alive and destroying our relationships with each other and the rest of nature. This system runs on oil and other poisons like PESTICIDES. They are poisoning the earth and causing untold suffering. There is NOTHING great about this.The term “Greatest Country in the World” is a huge, deceptive, chunk of propaganda designed to deceive.
The people in this video are NOT true democrats – Yesterday they called Elizabeth Warren a radical and they support republican-lite Joe Biden who is corporate hack. Not what we need right now.
Support PROGRESSIVE candidates. We all know who they are. Bernie is the best of them but they do all they can to shut him down. At least he hangs in there and gets the message out as he akways has done.
He’s a great example of how really tall people become warped to think they are more qualified and competent than they really are.
Now realize need Corporations Money
😂 said he ran of money…. Couldn’t keep the lifestyle up huh! 😂
AND TIM RYAN IS NEXT TO GET THROWN OVER THE TOP ROPE! We’ll credit that elimination to both Sanders and Warren but let’s be honest, folks; Ryan basically tripped over himself and was halfway over the ropes anyway.
There is no shame in dropping out on practical considerations – denial is a bad advisor when you’re in the vicious cycle of short on funds.
And if anything trump taught us, it is that its by no means guaranteed that the best candidate ends up in the WH – far from it, we learned that the worst possible choice can get there.
I liked much of what Ryan’s campaign was about. But such is the broken system in the US these days: Without money you cant get your message to everybody and from there its a fluke of luck to stay in the race and eventually succeed…
By the way, my idea for fixing this would be to prohibit donations and own money during primaries. The party gives every candidate the same budget for the primary campaign and not one buck may be overspent. Everything unspent goes back to the party. In the actual presidential election, donations are allowed, own money is allowed, but there could be a cap for it and when it is reached, no more new funds are allowed until the end of the campaign. All unspent money goes to charity, just for good measure.
Imagine that, no total sum of a billion dollars blown for an election – less money, less incentive for corrupt intent.
He was indicted before this for using campaign money for personal expenses.
Now if only biden would, instead his campaign is allowing Super PACS to start giving him big money since he can’t raise it from small donors (i.e. We the People) because no one wants him as potus. Warren/Bernie 2020.
I can’t believe that anyone is still worried about Trump being reelected in 2020 after all his corruption and blatant disregard for the American Constitution has now been exposed. Yet these elite politicians seem to have little faith in the integrity of the American people in consciously voting for anyone other than Trump. To me this is pure projection, the assumption being that because they are corrupted so to must be the majority of U.S. citizens. Let’s hope they’re wrong.