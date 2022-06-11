Recent Post
64 comments
Oh my god this is laughable 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
I like a good joke but this is on another level of sad 😥
blame the federal reserve and they will fix this quickly
lol biden saying he “understands” is basically him just acknowledging how bad inflation is right now. SMH
Every one know and every one understand .
@KH Batching Plant(Plant Operator) No they clearly don’t.
And won’t do anything about it but make it worse…by design.
Him saying he “understands” and always having a lie to tell of his childhood as to try and connect with us has nothing to do with what needs done! NO HELP NO SOLUTION and NO CLUE does he have.
There is nothing we can do at this point but to let it collapse, I’m afraid.
Kills pipelines and puts sanctions on Russian oil. Yea sure sounds like he’s doing what he can to lower prices huh.
@Bubber Cakes found the sheep
@Michael Dwyer BS. Keystone is already active. Keystone XL was only 8% complete and would have never been built because of all the lawsuits that would have had them in court for years. Also, that oil would have traveled through the US to be sold on the world market not your local gas station.
@Bubber Cakes 🐑🐑🐑
If Ukraine was smart they’d honor the Minsk agreement instead of poking the bear.
Why do Powell and Yellen still have jobs? They were catastrophically wrong on identifying whether inflation was a real long term threat or just transient. Now someone has to take on the incredible responsibility of taming runaway inflation, and we are supposed to rely on the very same people who failed at the primary job to then identify if their policy recommendations are working? They weren’t just a little bit wrong – it is like a doctor seeing a woman having labor pains and telling her she isn’t pregnant, then a week later she is having a baby. That’s how egregiously wrong they were. The stakes are a devastating recession that will wreck the global economy for years – shouldn’t they be replaced with economists that correctly identified the inflation problem a couple years ago?
CNN continues to embarrass themselves
@Magi Gooter It’s not disingenuous. Biden continues to insist he can’t or won’t direct the fed reserve to alter interest rates because he “respects their independence.” In other words, he has established the criteria the fed reserve should be acting independently. If it is as you say and the fed reserve knew high inflation was coming but were too scared to act because they didn’t want to harm Biden’s agenda, then they failed to act independently. By Biden’s own criteria, they should be fired. So either they are incompetent and couldn’t recognize the inflation problem or they recognized it but refused to act independently because they were to scared. In either case it means they failed at their mandate, which means they should fired.
Last time Yellen was talking about gun control and climate change, go figure.
Not only that but isn’t she 80 years old? My goodness, when is she going to retire, when she’s 90?
“I’ll take responsibility instead of blaming others” 🤡
@The American Zelensky soo you’re saying you enjoy paying $5-$10 for a gallon of gas? And hundreds more for rent? And your grocery bill being way higher? I find that hard to believe lmao. Tons of polls, comments say otherwise..
@The American Zelensky “I have still never heard anyone running around saying this. It’s absurd”….and yet this whole comment section (and many others!) is filled with inflation concerns🤦🏽♀️ c’mon man!
@The American Zelensky 👈 don’t mind the rich guy from Ukraine. He just got 54 billion from the big guy
If you know anything about true leadership, it starts with taking accountability for your actions and the current situation that you are in charge of. A leader sets the example for others. A leader does not point fingers and play victim
@Shadow it’s a 6 month old account, it’s literally a bot account
Edit: 1 month old account
😂
@TRAP WILL
I mean I’m not it’s really just a new account
Even his son been complaining about the price of smack.
Biden “I understand your pain” from the guy living with taxpayer’s money and 10% for the big guy
Everyone: “no you don’t……”
@Relentless Living No they don’t. All you people talk about is how you believe Trump to be 10,000 X the man you are and what an honor it is to take his abuse.
@The American Zelensky well if you have the time you might want to travel around from state to state and ask people what’s troubling for them and they tell you inflation and they’ll tell you it’s Biden’s fault for all of the massive spending he did last year that was not needed. Try talking to ppl in Nebraska first they’ll tell you straight off this is only the beginning since Biden is blaming everyone else except himself
@Blind Bat he’s not real lol it’s seriously a bot account
There’s plenty he can do right now, he just won’t. Passing the buck is not a winning strategy.
I can tell you don’t live in the USA and no nothing about the American government.
That’s the democratic way though…
Good thing he didn’t get his 3 trillion dollar package passed. Imagine how much worse inflation would be if he did.
He just sent 2 billion to Honduras and 3 billion to Ukrainian in addition to all the military equipment. Our taxes at work for them not us.
@Luis Alvarez you realize a trillion is a thousand billion, right?
Wonder if he’ll promise more stimulus checks for votes near the midterms, which will only cause more inflation.
@James Hobbs Einstein over here
“Doing everything he can” to run us into the ground, and the one thing that’s working magnificently for him. FJB
🛡️🦅🇺🇲OOC🇺🇦OOC🇵🇱OOC🇸🇪OOC🇱🇹 OOC🇬🇧🦅🛡️
As a former Democrat I’d like to thank Joe Biden for finally helping me see the error of my ways.
Happened to me with Obama
@Gypsy_Blue switched over? Why exactly?
@Tyson Ballard what is making you pro republican?
@Gypsy_Blue it makes no sense at all to be on one or the other side
Man’s been in government for 150 years. I could only imagine he’s never actually stepped foot in a super market to buy groceries for himself. And there’s no way he’s actually pumped his own gas. He has no clue
Hell he don’t even pay for his own gas we the people do. He don’t care how high the gas prices get.
Not 150 years 😂😂😂
Biden: ‘I understand’
Biden’s Cabinet: “We Understand”
CNN: “You should understand”
Me: “I understand you’re full of-”
CNN: “-AND WELL BE RIGHT BACK WITH THESE MESSAGES”
Can you imagine Joe as a lifeguard: “I understand you’re drowning, but I didn’t make the water.”
You forgot his daily keywords ” all jokes aside, and I TRULY mean it.
@Peter Ramos “not a joke”…”true story”
@Peter Ramos don’t forget, here is the deal.
“Come on Man”
There’s a difference between understanding and actually doing something about it
Uhh, he hasn’t demonstrated either.
Biden has tried a lot of things and failed at them all. Student, Man, Father, Politician just to name a few.
LET’S GO BRANDON 👏👏👏👏👏
