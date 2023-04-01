24 comments

  5. Her words honestly make me choke up. She is so gracious after all he put her through. I think she realizes that Terry may have been manipulated by his so-called friend Craig Ramone AND his lawyers who used him as a pawn in their publicity stunt!

    Terry even said after the verdict when he left the courthouse that it was NOT worth it.

  6. Gwyneth seems to be a really nice person. With actors it can be an act, it’s what they do. Her parting gift to terry was gold, pure gold, so now you know Gwyneth does irony as well.

  8. Good for her im glad everyone looked in ihe mirror before trying to abuse her & mislabel her

  9. He’s gonna sue for leaning over on him, she scared him, she gave him the creeps, can no longer sleep at night 😆

    1. More than likely insurance company.
      Often people are required to sue in order to be covered by their insurance.

      There’s a story about a woman suing her own nephew for injuring her when he jumped into her arms because he was excited to see her.

      They have a good relationship, and it was reported badly by the press, but she had to do this in order for her health insurance to cover her health expenses.

      The US health care system is insane – and it is the fault of the insurance companies.

    1. Because American Justice is a racket. Everyone there I mean everyone there except the jurors made money. They always get shafted.

  16. Well, all know damn well on the inside she was seething with rage and wanted to say something completely different

  19. This was such Bullshit. Accidents happen all the time on ski slopes. And they are just that….. Accidents. This guy should have to pay her the $300,000 that she could have lost. Plus he should have to pay all her legal fees. Whoever loses in a case like this should have to pay the legal fees of the winner. It would stop these kinds of gold-digging lawsuits. He just went after her for her money. Our justice system is horrendous.

