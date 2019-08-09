ICE Raid Speaks Louder Than Donald Trump Platitudes On El Paso Shooting | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

Rachel Maddow reports on the Trump administration's launch of the biggest anti-immigrant ICE raid in U.S. history on the same day that Donald Trump was in El Paso ostensibly offering consolation for the largest anti-Latino, anti-immigrant terror attack in U.S. history.

ICE Raid Speaks Louder Than Trump Platitudes On El Paso Shooting | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC