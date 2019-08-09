ICE Raid Speaks Louder Than Donald Trump Platitudes On El Paso Shooting | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

Rachel Maddow reports on the Trump administration's launch of the biggest anti-immigrant ICE raid in U.S. history on the same day that Donald Trump was in El Paso ostensibly offering consolation for the largest anti-Latino, anti-immigrant terror attack in U.S. history.
ICE Raid Speaks Louder Than Trump Platitudes On El Paso Shooting | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
Locking those families into a Private Industrial Prison Complex for prison profits needs to be investigated!!! Btw, John Kelly is on the board of directors of those profitable private concentration camps and have reported 2019 to be the most profitable year so far. 🤔Hmmm
Does not matter who is profiting from these concentration camps, they all must be called out and stopped!
Disgusting traitors.
@Don Gray Is this a red flag? Should we call someone about you?
@B. Stack stfu bot punk
@orphan 200 yes everyone needs to report this future terrorist.
ICE should pay a visit to Trump’s properties – a real gold mine for illegals for sure.
YouTube Moderator don’t you know the employers will cry poor that they have to pay more and that’ll be the end of it. Trumps already given a trillion plus handout. Won’t be long though before even they’re sick of him. They are losing big time in the stock market what with this pesky trade war, which was supposed to be so easy to win. Fancy wasting all your tax cuts on stock buy backs 😂 Karma
@Mike Tipton
Bedminster was the center of employing illegal undocumented workers used to build Trump’s golf club – there is an economic pipeline from South America (Costa Rica) to Bedminster, using bogus paperwork such as fake SS numbers. A town in Costa Rica was supported by illegal workers’ paychecks of those employed at Bedminster. Turns out it is not just NJ’s Bedminster: Out of 12 clubs he owns only three use the E-verify. Those three clubs fired their illegal employees.
Trump has protected and at least once pardoned business owners who hire illegal immigrants.
This is Trumpy elitism….arrest the poor workers and threaten to deport them, thus separating their families., BUT protect the business owners.
whats funny is idiots like you. he employed and supplied fake documents for the undocumented workers at his hotels and golf courses. also one of your comrade in chiefs first acts as president was to exoand the number of visa workers and the length of time for those visas. see clowns like you are why there is a clown in office. its funny watching you idiots make fools if yourself over a man whi could care less about you. cue the circus music.
They should do that as their last act, just before they are disbanded.
These kid’s are scared for life I’m am no longer proud to say I’m from USA
@janeen harris Well then leave if it’s so horrible! Obviously these illegals wanna be here. It’s about respecting our laws, this needs to happen so people don’t just march in here and think they don’t have to report to court in order to stay.
@Swag Fzce
We are a laughing stock of the world.
The global approval rating of U.S. leadership sits at its lowest level for any of the past three U.S. administrations. This low rating could have implications for U.S. “soft power” — getting people to go along with policies because they want to — and billions in U.S. trade.
Across the globe, Trump’s approval rating is less than 31%. In the UK it is 22%. In Germany, Spain, and Italy, it is hovering around 10%. The Netherlands went from 63% to just above 20% – a huge decrease of 38%.
The places that the approval rating is higher are in countries with ‘strong-men’ governments (far-right leaders) such as Russia where the rating is about 52%. Poland and Hungary it is just lower than 50%. Ghana is about 65%.
https://www.mintpressnews.com/gallup-poll-us-global-image-plunges-americans-believe-opposite/255846/
@Dorian Shades of gray
INNOCENT TILL PROVEN GUILTY
@texas forever
Time to take back TEJAS!
Enough respect for the owner of the gym.
Ladrahz Restores some of lost faith in humanity.
Non is the Times to start a gym near theirs ! Hahahahaaa !
Vlad…if you listening, please release the donors list !
Elite want cheap labor…… and willing to say anything to keep… shame on y’all exploiting these people…
@Dorian Shades of gray You’re such a republican. Stop gaslighting. You’re being ridiculous. Low-skill jobs having to pay at least the MINIMUM wage is “wages going up” for THOSE jobs. The jobs the illegal immigrants had.
Secondly, “slightly higher” prices *_ADD UP._* Nice try, though. 😆 MOST Americans do NOT get COLA allowances when food or gas prices go “slightly higher”. In the 90s you could buy a whole chicken for 3$ and some change, now they’re no less than 5$ anywhere. Gas was a dollar and change, sometimes just 99 cents per gallon. What’s the price now? And *_WHO_* got COLA to help them out with it? And the one’s who DID, ask them if they can TELL that they’ve been “helped”.
Third, again, the borders aren’t 100% secure because illegal immigration is propping up this country.
Lastly, gangs will be next to impossible to “wipe out” because drugs and guns and the prison industrial complex ALSO prop up the country. It’s a vicious cycle. And racism will not be the fix. The sooner that’s learned, the better. Either that, or karma has to happen.
Valencia Mcneill Do you know how to read sunshine?
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.cnbc.com/amp/2019/03/13/workers-at-lower-end-of-pay-scale-getting-most-benefit-from-rising-wages.html
Valencia Mcneill Workers at a chicken processing plant get paid well over minimum wage. It’s a hard and dangerous job and the facilities have to pay well to keep labor and to avoid strikes or walkouts. You can’t have workers shutting down a processing facility when there are 100,000’s of chickens just transported from their growing facilities to the processing plant.
Trump’s phone call with a survivor of the Parkland mass shooting back in Feb of 2018, actually angered the student, who said her conversation with the president “didn’t make me feel better in the slightest.”
Samantha Fuentes, a High School student who was shot in both legs during the attack, recounted her call in an interview:
“He said he heard I was a big fan of his, (she wasn’t) and then he said, ‘I’m a big fan of yours, too,’ ” Fuentes told the Times.
“I’m pretty sure he made that up,” she continued. “Talking to the president, I’ve never been so unimpressed by a person in all my life.😂 He didn’t make me feel better in the slightest.”
@Swag Fzce i dont like you
tRump’s kids and grandchildren will surely suffer the consequences of Trump’s-branded ICE Op’s actions against those poor children of immigrants. History won’t forget.
Orwell speak:
Killing babies is “women’s health care”
They are children of illegal immigrants illegal illegal illegal they’re f****** illegal illegal illegal illegal illegal.
680 criminals in one spot. Crime affects the ones you love the most.
I love helping families
Lol…. STFU
Tonight I just do not have the stomach for this. I’m going to have to watch this when I’m able to think more clearly. All I can think right now is finish him, which I suspect is exactly what they want us to think. And I’m a kiwi in little old New Zealand who has nothing to do with any of it, but I know racism very well and if there was any doubt before, any possible notion of a simple bungling overindulged greedy narcissistic brat, it’s now just clear that he is a groomed and certified human monster in charge of America. You need to get him out now.
Not only that but his moronic trade wars are detrimentally affecting the global economy. The Australia dollar is closely linked to China’s economic health. He needs to go for the sake of the whole world. He contributes nothing positive and causes a whole lot of suffering and economic turmoil.
You don’t have to deal with the 22 million illegal immigrants in America today.
American taxpayers are paying 250 billion dollars a year for illegal immigrants. How much of that are you paying? Then STFU
@Dorian Shades of gray You know damned well that you are the one who is obviously not living in reality. It is not a criminal offense to seek asylum.
It’s time to get Trump and his enablers to Mexico to stand trial for CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
Good job President Trump secure the border and go after the criminals that are in our country . Make these American Companies pay dearly for hiring them. This is what happens when you invade our country . The kids are just a part of their parents illegal actions. Oh Rachel shut the f Up tired of hearing our
@Mark Bodder His enablers are not the people working for ICE . it’s Moscow Mitch and co
The ACLU has 300 clients in a law op that arrested almost half falsely.
If Trumps visit to El Paso goes down in history, it will will because of two things. 1. Not a single one of the hospitalized shooting victims agreed to allow Trump and/or his minions into their rooms. 2. After refusing press access, the Trump White House used taxpayer money to make a tightly edited campaign video, showing Trump laughing and having a great time in this city of sorrow.
Doesn’t he still owe them money from his last visit?
As opposed to diaper baby Obuma who played golf at every tragedy. Good one dingbat.
@adamtheyankee Oh, please! You’re lying and everybody knows it, including you. Trump is the one who plays golf every time we have a crisis. Nice try, though.
@Dragonetta – *’Snowflake #45’* will be found on his ‘twittyfeed’ *any minute now* , *ranting and/or whining* about how ‘unfairly’ he’s being treated. 🙄
Poor porcine prezzy… 😂
Remember the jacket
“I really don’t care, do you.” Wore by the first Lady. Called foreshadowing back then…
@YouTube Moderator I hope you die a horrible death soon, lol
(See what I did, I acted like you)
@YouTube Moderator Maybe ICE should obey the laws, human right laws, I’ve heard countless stories of boarder patrol and Ice breaking the law! tRump, his followers (YOU) and his administration will go down in history as the worst president, republican party and administration ever!!!!!! A rock would do a better job at least it wouldn’t do any more harm!
If this is what Trump calls “winning”, I will pass!
It illegals are being deported then it is winning.
Thank you President Trump
You can see why Allies no longer wish to rely on American protection, not a single pair of balls amongst em, but they sure can talk
I think Rachel Maddow has balls. And an Adam’s apple
Last time I checked we STILL provide national security for 75% of all the countries on the planet
People don’t notice until it happens to them.
@YouTube Moderator Wishing for what? I hope you are not serious…
@James Fox Wishing for daily ICE raids. I’m very serious. Why not???
@YouTube Moderator wish they would round up the Trumps and their enablers and lock them in cages. I’m very serious as well
If you’re illegal alien then yeah maybe.
@YouTube Moderator Its already starting in all the midwest states. I see ICE riding around. I know people in Detroit saying that they are riding around Mexican town, downtown and all over the city just in case.
What about the owner of the plant? WTH!
Exactly. 👍
It was a Koch brothers plant, just like Trump they speak loudly against immigration and then goes on to hire all illegal immigrants to get away with paying lower wages.
The owners of the plant are the Koch brothers coincidence? 🤔😡🤬
@KB Peters The poor workers who are here illegally breaking our law. In other countries, people caught there illegally are put in prison with long sentences for doing this. Here we deport them to their home country. Koch brother’s will face charges and huge fines, hopefully more due to illegal hiring practices. But poor workers, no, poor criminals who got caught. Get your facts straight. But if you watch MSNBC, then all you know is lies.
MSNBC’s other video concerning this situation asked that question time one of the officials and good response was that he would have to be very vague in response (without actually giving a response) which makes it seem as if there is still some investigating going on.
If they immediately released 300 people then they had no idea who they were arresting in the first place. Is ICE just going into buildings full of brown people and abducting everyone?!
@Mark Bodder it is unconstitutional to detain anyone without probable cause that they broke a law or might brake a law, being brown is not against the law. And if you saw 300 were released because they were in fact citizens shows what they did was unconstitutional. They did not uphold the law.
Yes that about sums it up.
@w4fjhDU514I1 Breaking the law is what this administration is famous for Trump inc. has always had a consistent record of lawlessness.
@w4fjhDU514I1 A total of 680 people were arrested, according to ICE, in what has been described as “record setting” raids in terms of size and scope. But a statement released Thursday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi said that approximately 300 of them had been released.
“Preliminarily, it appears that approximately 30 detained aliens were released yesterday on humanitarian grounds at the individual sites where they were initially encountered,” the statement said. “[A]nother 270 detained aliens were released after being processed by [Homeland Security Investigations] at the National Guard base in Pearl and returned to the place where they were originally encountered.”
“They were placed into proceedings before the federal immigration courts and will have their day in court at a later date,” ICE spokesman Bryan Cox said in an email to The Associated Press.
https://www.npr.org/2019/08/09/749638655/some-300-arrested-in-mississippi-immigration-raids-have-been-released-officials
The people that were released weren’t citizens, they were processed and placed in the system to be given a date before the judge.
Thirty were released on site for “humanitarian reasons”, most likely small children at home, but they can’t do that with everybody.
Even if your Hispanic born in the USA we are all under attack .
@Dorian Shades of gray cite your sources.
To this President, Hispanic immigrants are an infestation…unless they provide cheap labor for Trump resorts and golf courses.
@YouTube Moderator you sound so ignorant and stupid backing trump
@Trumprules Clintondrools you are as stupid and ignorant as you sound
If someone wrote this presidency as a novel or a screenplay it would get rejected everywhere because it’s just too ridiculous. It would be unbelievable as fiction, and yet every day there’s a new chapter of WTF.
You can thank fakenews like Rachel Maddow blowing things out of proportion. Ice was simply doing their job.