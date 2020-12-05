Last week, almost 1,000 people died of COVID-19 in Illinois alone. Dr. Michelle Prickett has been working at an ICU in Chicago and describes the scene from inside the hospital: “The COVID ICU is one of the quietest ICUs because all the doors are closed, there’s no family, there’s no conversations, and the vast majority of patients are ventilated.” She adds that she and her colleagues “know the look in people’s eyes when they can’t breathe. As a pulmonary doctor, it’s a look I’ve seen too many times in my

ICU Doctor: ‘Our Numbers Have Quadrupled’ From October To November | MSNBC