ICU Doctor: ‘Our Numbers Have Quadrupled’ From October To November | MSNBC

TOPICS:
ICU Doctor: ‘Our Numbers Have Quadrupled’ From October To November | MSNBC 1

December 5, 2020

 

Last week, almost 1,000 people died of COVID-19 in Illinois alone. Dr. Michelle Prickett has been working at an ICU in Chicago and describes the scene from inside the hospital: “The COVID ICU is one of the quietest ICUs because all the doors are closed, there’s no family, there’s no conversations, and the vast majority of patients are ventilated.” She adds that she and her colleagues “know the look in people’s eyes when they can’t breathe. As a pulmonary doctor, it’s a look I’ve seen too many times in my
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

ICU Doctor: ‘Our Numbers Have Quadrupled’ From October To November | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

64 Comments on "ICU Doctor: ‘Our Numbers Have Quadrupled’ From October To November | MSNBC"

  1. Graeme Henchel | December 5, 2020 at 4:46 PM | Reply

    During the 46 minutes Trump ranted and lied on Facebook the other day. 100 Americans died of Covid.

  2. Dirk von Ümlaut | December 5, 2020 at 4:50 PM | Reply

    The Great American Myth: *”We trust people to do the right thing.”*

  3. El R. | December 5, 2020 at 5:01 PM | Reply

    Trump is still working on trying to turn the election results in his favor to worry about covid numbers.

    • Dem and Dember | December 5, 2020 at 9:09 PM | Reply

      @Billithekat Then why isn’t Biden doing anything about Covid since hes President? His political party has power to provide solutions and action in the transition of Presidency.

    • El R. | December 5, 2020 at 9:55 PM | Reply

      @taino20 Trolls and trump supporters still out there, believing Trump will win.

    • Carla Robbins | December 5, 2020 at 11:20 PM | Reply

      @Dem and Dember Dim and Dimmer – Biden is President-elect. T****, your so-called president, is the one who has failed so miserably. Try reading the constitution regarding the transition of power. smh

    • Doc Malthus | December 5, 2020 at 11:25 PM | Reply

      @Dem and Dember Mostly because your butt-buddy tRump has done everything in his power to block the transition.
      And BTW, why hasn’t Trump done anything about Covid since….January?

    • Dem and Dember | December 5, 2020 at 11:41 PM | Reply

      @Doc Malthus What is Biden going to different than Trump? At least Trump on top of companies like pfizer for vaccine.

  4. Hazel Em | December 5, 2020 at 5:25 PM | Reply

    About 20 years ago, as a specialist nurse, I was complaining about my salary to my sister seven years younger who was working for a bank and earning double my salary. She said you knew what you were signing up for. I said yes I did, but I expected a liveable wage. This year, it’s not even about the wage anymore, it’s about personal safety and the people you go home to, whose lives are also in danger because of what you signed up for. My sister changed her opinion when her youngest child, at four, needed cardiac surgery.

    • Gabe Dudley | December 5, 2020 at 9:29 PM | Reply

      Would you mark a death covid for more money? Even if you knew thats not why they died?

    • Hazel Em | December 5, 2020 at 11:28 PM | Reply

      @Gabe Dudley what makes you think hospital staff get more money if the diagnosis is Covid or the death is as a result? We get a salary and that’s it. You sound like a thinking person. Don’t believe the lies that come out of the mouth of a known liar and whinging con man.

  5. Ro G | December 5, 2020 at 5:25 PM | Reply

    More people will die from the corona this weekend than died on 9-11. And t’rump supporters are like, “so what.”
    Sad.

  6. Judy Nussey-Patterson | December 5, 2020 at 5:33 PM | Reply

    Share and speak out. People are dying. Trump, the president is not caring one moment. He sees it as a number. People, you have a voice.

  7. Judy Nussey-Patterson | December 5, 2020 at 5:36 PM | Reply

    Horrific, I work in the most intense situations alone. Working, knowing lives are on the other end. I don’t care about my needs, not the point.

  8. Hazel Em | December 5, 2020 at 5:40 PM | Reply

    As an ICU/anaesthetic nurse, how do I feel? Even in the quiet of your home and before you sleep, you still hear and feel the hissing of the ventilators. It’s in the back of your head, and even though you think you’ve switched off, it’s there with you because you can’t switch off the magnitude of the situation. It’s like coming off a boat and still feeling the rocking beneath you. And that’s why I get really mad at people who don’t wear masks or wear it under the chin. But tomorrow I’ll feel better and leave the frustrations at home. Sorry for the ranting.

  9. INCARNATE | December 5, 2020 at 5:42 PM | Reply

    Traitor boy and the republicans have killed over 250,000 to date, but all you hear from them is fairy tales about voter fraud…..What a complete disgrace….

    • Think about it | December 5, 2020 at 8:03 PM | Reply

      What makes you look less than intelligent is your failure to see China’s role. I’m starting to think TDS is real….over 1.5 million dead worldwide🇨🇳

    • INCARNATE | December 5, 2020 at 8:09 PM | Reply

      @Think about it That’s weird, I didn’t know China was the president of the United States…Did I miss an election somewhere?…

    • Anthony | December 5, 2020 at 8:34 PM | Reply

      @INCARNATE It amazes me how that “think about it” tried to twist the narrative to blaming China ! The Qanon flat earth is strong in him.

  10. Christopher Simons | December 5, 2020 at 5:55 PM | Reply

    I’m from melbourne, australia. Some of you will recall we had a strict, hellish lockdown. Back in august, we had 700+ cases a day, and suffered 90% of all australias’ deaths from covid. 95% of the populace embraced masks, social distancing, and unfamiliar restrictions on our freedoms. After an initial stuff up, our leaders took it seriously, made the public accept the harsh truth of the pandemic, and were tough but fair. We are now on the way back, and today was the 37th consecutive day of no new cases, no active cases, and only 1 death in 5 weeks, a case that preceded the end of the lockdown, who unfortunately never recovered. We are perennially at risk if we drop our guard, like everyone else, but are 37 days without a single new case, noone is currently hospitalised with covid, and things are as normal as possible at this time. Conclusion, this is very real, but leadership and a relatively undivided populace will prevail.

    • Zeli Dee | December 5, 2020 at 6:11 PM | Reply

      Christopher, you and Melbourne did us proud! You proved what can be done when people work together … masks, social distancing, strict quarantines, lots of testing and contact tracing, along with border closures and movement restrictions can and do stop this dreadful virus… it is the responsibility of each one of us to ensure the safety of those around us.

    • The Geek Is Strong | December 5, 2020 at 6:45 PM | Reply

      And now you can go have have a snag from Bunnings. Be careful of those drop bears and hoop snakes mate

    • Aleza Seibert | December 5, 2020 at 7:17 PM | Reply

      Congrats. Must be nice to live somewhere where everyone cares about one another and leaders tell the truth about the situation and what to do to make it better and follow through.

    • Gillian Dutton | December 5, 2020 at 8:33 PM | Reply

      Aussie aussie aussie oy oy oy

    • JL R | December 5, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

      Can’t say I’m not envious because I definitely am, our govt has totally failed us.

  11. Creighton Demarest | December 5, 2020 at 6:03 PM | Reply

    Medical personnel = Angels on our shoulders. They are working in a battle field and their patients take their last look on earth into their masked eyes 😢😷🇺🇸💔

  12. Linda Hope | December 5, 2020 at 6:04 PM | Reply

    Much love and prayers Brethren Amen God bless Humanity Amen

  13. Jay Roy Sims | December 5, 2020 at 6:13 PM | Reply

    Anyone like Dr. Prickett, doing what she does, is the highest of heroes, to my mind.

  14. FLOTILLA ! | December 5, 2020 at 6:20 PM | Reply

    Im a Respiratory Therapist in a Covid ICU. We are drowning in COVID. All trump had to do was Say “Wear your mask”.

    • TheAnnArnold | December 5, 2020 at 7:12 PM | Reply

      😭 my daughter also respiratory therapist in Southern California where cases are up. Stay safe & RESTED, Sweetie!

    • Amy Smith | December 5, 2020 at 7:40 PM | Reply

      Thank you for your hard work and wise words! Stay well!

    • Think about it | December 5, 2020 at 8:07 PM | Reply

      Why blame Trump? Cuomo is in charge of New York. What about the BLM/ANTIFA riots or the Joe Biden victory street parties…lots of blame to go around.

    • Cristian Armaselu | December 5, 2020 at 9:00 PM | Reply

      @Think about it Why don’t you go to your safe space together with your fellow smart people and leave us the sane ones alone

    • blue dog | December 5, 2020 at 9:05 PM | Reply

      @Think about it Isn’t a president supposed to guide and set good examples. Cheers from Australia where life comes first.

  15. steven durrant | December 5, 2020 at 6:24 PM | Reply

    What would a Doctor on a Covid ward know about Covid? We have the GOP and Fox to tell us it’s all lies and hype.

  16. steven durrant | December 5, 2020 at 6:26 PM | Reply

    Trump wants higher numbers for January when he can start gloating and blaming Biden.

  17. Keith Mc | December 5, 2020 at 7:08 PM | Reply

    I can’t even imagine what these nurses and doctors are going through. Day in and day out this tragedy unfolds.

  18. Julie James | December 5, 2020 at 7:46 PM | Reply

    Re: tRumps Georgia rally. Hardly anyone was masked up. I feel sorry for the hospitals who will have to deal with the consequences of this rally.

  19. Beverly Guy | December 5, 2020 at 8:45 PM | Reply

    Thank you for what you do. God Bless and protect you all.

  20. Sally Schroeder | December 5, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

    She’s the best!❤️

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.