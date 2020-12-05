Carol Williams is an ICU nurse who has been on the frontlines fighting COVID-19 in Aurora, Illinois. She says some of her patients are still in denial about the threat from coronavirus. She tells them, “Whether you believe it or not, you’re in the ICU now… The effects on your body are really taking place and there’s a real possibility you could die from this.”

ICU Nurse On The Frontlines: ‘Everybody Is Stretched… It’s A Day To Day Battle’ | MSNBC