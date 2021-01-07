Identity Theft on the Rise in Jamaica as NIDS Bill Debate in Parliament – January 5 2021

January 7, 2021

 

24 Comments on "Identity Theft on the Rise in Jamaica as NIDS Bill Debate in Parliament – January 5 2021"

  1. Jermaine Cousins | January 6, 2021 at 9:59 AM | Reply

    really

  2. Latonya Riley | January 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM | Reply

    Ask someone in the government office

  3. Chantelle James | January 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM | Reply

    Jamaica system!!! There is going to scamming and fraud in Jamaica. Because parliament is scammer themselves.

  4. milli b | January 6, 2021 at 10:01 AM | Reply

    Sounds like the USA is having to push ja into implementing NIDS so they can keep track of us….diversion tactics

    • Jhavoy Pryce | January 6, 2021 at 10:07 AM | Reply

      Exactly. God help us

    • Waynz Fadi | January 6, 2021 at 11:50 PM | Reply

      NIDS is a China thing not USA “it’s the same reason why a new telecommunication company and sure I can tell you that the that company will be own by a Chinese company.

    • milli b | January 7, 2021 at 5:49 AM | Reply

      @Waynz Fadi but who is pushing it…I was informed by the bank that the USA is the same 1 that wants to know how u earn ur money pay slips and references once a year..wen ur sending ur hard earned cash to ur loved ones depending on how often u send it gets blocked…I understand that people earn the money and launder it but what does that have to do with the hard workin man…I get policies and regulations have to be in place in order to deter criminality…but….

  5. Trace The Truth1 | January 6, 2021 at 10:01 AM | Reply

    Classic problem – reaction – solution..

  6. Elaine Arscott | January 6, 2021 at 10:05 AM | Reply

    Jamaica need to step up

  7. Caribbean GTR | January 6, 2021 at 10:17 AM | Reply

    How is NIDS going to stop fraudulent Passports and Birth Certificates from being obtained when they are all inside jobs? NIDS must change the proposed rules which were found to be intrusive and infringing on Constitutional RIghts before it is considered. You see all these Bank Fraud going on? You think they are from scanners etc? Most of them are from Bank inside jobs. So protect the rights of people and stop the fearmongering if this is to go forward.

  8. Jacqueline Spencer | January 6, 2021 at 10:17 AM | Reply

    Hmmm 🤔

  9. RITA LYN | January 6, 2021 at 10:38 AM | Reply

    I trust NO ONE!

  10. Genchfa Manfunzi | January 6, 2021 at 11:15 AM | Reply

    Economic development and a good educational system that should be the most important thing to any government, than any NIDS bill.

  11. John Brown | January 6, 2021 at 11:21 AM | Reply

    All you people do is sit in Parliament wasting time. All you have to do is just make the t r n number is the same number of your birth certificate. There is no body in Jamaica. Can not have the same TRN number?

  13. Natarine Reid | January 6, 2021 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    Wow

  14. nux nux tv channel josh | January 6, 2021 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    I kno 5 person apart from me who have the same name correct spelling born the same months.2 years apart

  15. Melaniña Queen | January 6, 2021 at 12:51 PM | Reply

    Let’s go NIDS

  16. Vinnette Mcleod | January 6, 2021 at 2:52 PM | Reply

    They are just coming up with fake information so the can force this thing on people.

  17. G amp | January 6, 2021 at 11:22 PM | Reply

    Still not good enough to infringe on persons right

  18. G amp | January 6, 2021 at 11:24 PM | Reply

    All of this is a smoke screen to hide an underline intent or agenda!

  19. G amp | January 6, 2021 at 11:27 PM | Reply

    All of those case point they raised have other processes and means by which they can easily identify and spot fraud, if the NID is finally in acted persons will still be able to continue fraudulent activities

  20. G amp | January 6, 2021 at 11:27 PM | Reply

    Not to mention the real thieves are the ones in parliament at else some of them.

