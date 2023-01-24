Recent Post
34 comments
My daughter loves her voice, so she is the hero. 😊
She handled this interview well
Well I guess while recording let it go, Idina wanted the music producers to “let some things go”. Love Idina she has the voice of an Angel. Let it go is a masterpiece in its own right.
I cannot say that I do not disagree with you.
Julius Henry Marx
The little Ukraine 🇺🇦 girl, who sang the song for her fellow bomb shelter mates, inspires hope and impowerement for all.
– Slava Ukraini.
So glad to see someone else remember that sweet angel! Hope her & family are still ok. She was so preciousness
Slava Ukraine 🇺🇸
everyone supporting Ukraine (i do) after Russia invading them on made up lies… and want Putin etc held accountable… but say nothing about there own politicians like Pelosi, Bush who lied to invade a nation..are 2 faced! and the reason why other nations and its people see the USA as 2faced too.
4:22 The character wants to be free to express herself, chooses her own path for herself by stepping away from the kingdom she was raised to rule and the way she was raised to act, and does whatever she wants for the first time in her life. It’s really simple storytelling, Wallace. It’s literally written to be so simple that a three year old could understand it. She’s letting go of the societal expectations that she has been burdened with and allowing her true self to shine through (represented by the ice she’s repressed.) She’s not “giving into her curse,” as you put it, she’s choosing to embrace her gifts that she was told to hide away inside of herself for the benefit of the kingdom and the royal family.
@pLayC And many don’t want to get the jobs or reach the top to compete with those in power. They want the rights and the privileges without the obligations and the effort needed to reach there.
@pLayC just outted himself as an incel
@pLayC Ease up on those MGTOW forums, bud, you’re sounding a little deranged.
@** i think the argument is more along the lines of positions of work. pLayC lost me with his argument lmfao but this whole argument that women are oppressed is simply untrue. They say men have privileges they don’t. True! And women have privileges men don’t. There is some disparity in life, but there is nothing limiting women from success today. Women are more likely to go to further education and have a higher graduation rate. They’re worked into every line of employment these days (minus dirty jobs, which are almost entirely populated by men). Where you work and what level you work determines your income. In the workforce, men are “paid more” because there are more men than women in higher earning brackets. This has continued to change with time though. People fail to recognize that and it creates an argument about the man and how it isn’t my fault I’m unsuccessful, it’s the system! It’s not. And that’s a great thing to hear. It’s all up to you! Gotta make your time worth it.
absolutely yes, and is applicable for ANY youth be they male, female, cisgender/transgender…
to realize that others’ expectations are holding you back, and thereby seek to live life for and as your true self?
absolutely fitting – thank you
Im not sure how millions of parents think of this song,lol. But all of mine n the Mrs grandkids LOVE IT. Have for years.
Interesting interview. When reading the entire lyrics I understand “let it go” and as a more positive approach to getting on with one’s life and keeping one’s humanity than the other options noted in the song that are locking others out and not caring; both of which are negative approaches. Sorry I haven’t seen the film but it may add more context.
I’m surprised at all the trolling in the comments. As a 1st grade teacher in Asia, Let It Go was a gift. One of the other teachers taught his class the words and meaning of the song. This inspired one of my students to ask me to teach them the song. ARE YOU KIDDING ME? A child asks to be taught something! I’m not sure why little girls had to watch the movie 50 times, but in my class it only gets played in January – saved my sanity. 🤣
define trolling? do you mean comments not agreeing with ur view/opinions? or those just making out they disagree to cause hurt or intent to cause trouble
Because 99% of claims of trolling are simply people just having another opinion
some would call my comment trolling… when simply asking a question in good faith
@Nigget-tv-videos You have every right to make good faith questions.
As a Disney fan since 1951 (Yes 1951) I loved this movie and the songs and I am going on 77 yrs old.
She probably has my favorite Broadway voice ever! You know it when you hear it!♥️
Really? I’ve always found it shrill. It was perfect for Wicked, but an odd choice for Elsa. And then the end when she holds that long note, Omg it was like a scream. I think the music saves that song. The PERFECT Broadway voice for me is Lea Solanga (Jasmine’s singing voice in Aladdin)
Love it, even the awkwardness this is wholesome and needs to be talked about as it was! Communication is honesty!!
We don’t deserve Idina Mendel, such an inspiring, one-of-a-kind talent! Elsa is my favorite Disney character 🎉
Lol, at least you didn’t screw up her name as bad as Travolta
Watched it with my kids when it came out, and it was the 1st time since lion king that I felt the emotion of the character so well, I loved it! She locks herself up, at the beginning of her empowerment and new life with freedom, because it took her time to become completely free and comfortable in the open… 🙄😉😃✌
This song has inspired so many LGBTQIA+ kids to embrace and be themselves. Music is healing, music is empowering, and music survives the attempts of those to muzzle those kids who want to be themselves.
Made my kid wanna be a bird. Now he lives in our tree and flies to school. It’s so inspiring.
It’s amazing to me how cnn takes things out of context to create their own narrative…. Even in a kids movie….. who said she “locked” herself in the castle? Locked would be the most significant part of that. She made a castle because she feels like a princess once she’s expressed her inner power.
She almost had it figured out by isolating in a castle- but that was avoiding not confronting your problem. Her sister was able to tell her the fault in her solution.
To me it’s about 4 things you pass through in life as you grow psychologically: open up/engage, experience, accept and letting go. I think Elsa as a kid opened up to her sister, had a hard experience. At some point she had enough, was stuck, then she accepted her situation and let it go. If you get stuck at any of the four phases you stop growing. By realising things, having the courage, the anger to break through barriers you can go through to the next phase and let it go and be open for a new experience and the cycle continues. Yes, this goes sometimes with some fireworks, some people around you may get hurt, but it’s for each a normal process.
I think Chris does a great job in these interviews. I like him doing the news, but he’s also great as an interviewer. You can tell he’s well researched and also is legitimately interested in the people. I laughed out loud to his response about whether he’s screwed up names before.
If I didn’t already love Idina Menzel before this…. What a talent. What a sweet human being.
I feel the very same way as Chris Wallace about this song! It’s funny!