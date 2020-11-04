If 2020 election is contested, this is what happens | Van Jones

November 4, 2020

 

CNN political commentator Van Jones explains the various ways that a contested election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden could unfold.
69 Comments on "If 2020 election is contested, this is what happens | Van Jones"

  1. howie bockslytner | November 2, 2020 at 8:01 PM | Reply

    Usually it’s voters.. . not liars or lawyers that decide an election

  2. Rare Form | November 2, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

    President Harry S Truman: “No man can get rich in politics unless he’s a crook.” The Constitution, under Article II, Section 1, establishes the electoral college process. It’s a process where 538 electors meet and cast their ballots to elect the president and vice president of the United States.

    In every state, political parties choose electors for each candidate running for the presidency. This usually happens at their respective state conventions. On Election Day, the voters will vote for the electors. In most states, the electors will cast their vote for the candidate with the majority votes.

    After the election concludes, the state governor prepares a “certificate of ascertainment” that has the list of the electors. The certificate also officially declares the candidate as the winner in that state.

    The following December, the electors meet to cast their ballot for the president and vice president. The current vice president (senate president) receives these votes and, on January 6th, reads them to the House of Representatives and the Senate. The candidate with the majority of the votes is sworn in as president on January 20th.

  3. Pat Murphy | November 2, 2020 at 8:25 PM | Reply

    Glad I live in Canada, where the person with the most votes wins. Radical concept?

    • insomanic | November 4, 2020 at 8:52 AM | Reply

      @DarthSailorMoon Annoyingly accurate about prices. However I’m in no threat of being bankrupted by cancer or heart problems and that takes a load off my mind.

    • John Mcsorley | November 4, 2020 at 9:24 AM | Reply

      @MICHAEL R Lol and how would you know.Don’t tell me you’re clairvoyant as well as an idiot.

    • 419gates | November 4, 2020 at 9:54 AM | Reply

      Not true. Trudeau lost the popular vote. Our news mentioned it once, quickly.

    • Adam Taylor | November 4, 2020 at 1:27 PM | Reply

      @MICHAEL R Yeah, trying to debate facts with the lies Trump tells you doesn’t work out well for you people does it?

    • Adam Taylor | November 4, 2020 at 1:31 PM | Reply

      @☺smylyface☺ Trump isn’t investing anything in African American communities. LOL! He loves saying he’s done more for black people than anyone, but all he’s done is had his racist followers attack them and gives thumbs up to the KKK and police murderers.

      And Trump made peace between countries that weren’t at war, in order for them to get more military weapons that they’ve already been using on each other. Working out great in his view I guess. More colored people killing each other, which is what he wants.

      He’s got trade deals with Russia and China, both of which kill non-hetero people simply for existing. He’s been called a racist all his life, because he has been. He used to attend KKK rallies with his dad for fucks sake.

  4. Sean Sopata | November 2, 2020 at 8:27 PM | Reply

    Elections are never done on election night. Results aren’t finalized until December. This whole election night thing is a dog and pony show by various media.

    • Mikiko | November 3, 2020 at 4:27 PM | Reply

      It’s all about rating and manufacturing consent.

    • Chuck m | November 3, 2020 at 5:31 PM | Reply

      @J D whippersnapper Yet so far any tampering or voter suppression or voter intimidation is all being done by the right. Let’s not forget trump also said to vote twice. Yeah really fair and honest isn’t he.

    • J D whippersnapper | November 3, 2020 at 5:36 PM | Reply

      @Chuck m you can’t vote twice if the system works like the dems say so you know exactly why he said that….To make sure your vote doesn’t get thrown out.

    • Chuck m | November 3, 2020 at 5:46 PM | Reply

      @J D whippersnapper Exactly you can’t vote twice. Something trump fails to understand. Since, you know, he told his base to mail in votes then go to the voter polls to vote. But hey keep making excuses for trump as if he is a little child. See once you mail your ballot. There is this crazy link that you can use on this thing called the internet. And this link tracks your ballot. So this way you can see that it was accepted and counted.

    • Keenan Weind | November 3, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

      You must understand the concept of exit-polls…

  5. Douglas Barton | November 2, 2020 at 8:31 PM | Reply

    The potential lame-duck Trump presidency ‘looms as nation’s most serious danger,’ experts argue, expect that a defeated President Trump, financially and legally desperate, will exploit this window for full value to himself, notwithstanding the harm to the country.”

    Actions from a lame-duck Trump include pardoning his friends and making “deals with foreign leaders in return for personal favors and ego boosts.” That’s why, the last several weeks of a Trump presidency “looms as the nation’s most serious danger,” regardless of whether there’s a threat to a peaceful transition of power.

  6. MAIway | November 2, 2020 at 8:34 PM | Reply

    This doesn’t make me feel comfortable at all

  7. Andy P | November 2, 2020 at 8:43 PM | Reply

    All right folks. Hold tight and pray. The day we all dread is finally here.

  8. ken878 | November 2, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

    Like that going to happen with the current big baby.

  9. jack flash | November 2, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

    Get out and vote tomorrow. You can’t complain or criticize unless YOU vote.

    • Linda Gaia | November 3, 2020 at 7:41 AM | Reply

      A strong leader would have had the unity of the country as the goal and to have inspired the people to come together to discuss what is not working among us. At this time, however, the divisions are so great that no one would listen. In the existing conditions, we cannot wait for such a miracle to happen. We have to do everything that we can to prevent the worst scenario now, then try our best to ensure our children’s good future, by building a system of education toward connection. Our good future is not defined by the roles that we are assigned by the media or dominating social doctrine, it is created from our good connection and positive attitudes to each other. Our unity is the only way to build the society that each of us has dreamed of, and we either educate ourselves and unite consciously, or come there through the great suffering

    • TIm Purcell | November 3, 2020 at 8:09 AM | Reply

      Who told you that…

    • Sugar Xyler the foot model | November 3, 2020 at 3:08 PM | Reply

      ❎ If you think voting matters then you have been severely *brainwashed* and I will complain because *nothing ever changes* with Rich Trash !!!
      bye 👋 🐑 💨🐑

    • Cropper Copper | November 3, 2020 at 6:35 PM | Reply

      @Rick 28s Glad I could help! 😉✌💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙

    • Gunther penguin | November 4, 2020 at 3:43 AM | Reply

      Excuse me If you people still believe there will be a blue wave, well you lost Texas
      Ladies and Gentlemen https://youtu.be/QqJITDrj4JA

  10. R. W. | November 2, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

    i come from a country where the most votes by the people is the winner,
    this is called democratie!!!
    the US claims it is a Democratie? i don’t think so.
    as long as the US has a electoral college, you the people are not in power….

  11. Сергей 7 | November 3, 2020 at 12:54 AM | Reply

    America needs a man who will unite the nation, America needs peace and harmony. And not the person who divides the country.

  12. Hey Sam Graham Cartoons | November 3, 2020 at 6:15 AM | Reply

    We could also VOTE overwhelmingly so there’s NO doubt! Please VOTE! It will make a difference!

    • Richard Cesar | November 4, 2020 at 10:10 AM | Reply

      @Mad Scientist Glass – That is called the district method, its used by Nebraska and Maine. In that case, individual districts or groups of districts are assigned one of the electors. Basically they split their state into sub states for the purpose of delegates (though they get the same senate representation). It works the same though. In those cases, your in a district, and your electing the elector of choice in your district. Not saying lobbying does not happen in politics, but not in that place.

    • Mad Scientist Glass | November 4, 2020 at 10:21 AM | Reply

      @Richard Cesar of course lobbying affects how a politician votes… How do you like millions and a guaranteed CEO, CFO, COO position after politics? When I say jump, you say which president do you want me to put in office… Thanks, wire the funds to this Swiss bank account. Blue electors don’t always vote blue… You are wrong. That’s why electoral map doesn’t reflect public opinion. Good that you achknowledge that only a couple states split their electors, it’s super relevant. For instance I live in ny, which is always blue. It makes zero difference how I vote here. All the electors will be blue regardless.

    • Mad Scientist Glass | November 4, 2020 at 10:37 AM | Reply

      @Richard Cesar 4 out of the 5 elections that elected a president without winning popular vote were republican. The fifth was before the two party system, and all four candidates identified as “democratic-republicans”. Democrats are the poorer masses with no voice who donate and dedicate themselves to others… Republicans are the ones who vote against human rights to save a buck, and they are going to buy this election just like the last.

    • Terri Engen | November 4, 2020 at 11:19 AM | Reply

      I voted weeks ago and my friend votes for the fist time in his life he’s 61 he hates Trump

    • Mad Scientist Glass | November 4, 2020 at 2:36 PM | Reply

      @Terri Engen I’ve never voted either…because I have such little faith in the process. Did your friend think that his vote magically counts this year?

  13. gorobot | November 3, 2020 at 10:07 AM | Reply

    If every kid in school in America doesn’t get an A+ on every test about the government i’ll be insulted. So much attention on this election there are 12 year olds in Ecuador right now who can explain the electoral college

  14. Let's Play Slots | November 3, 2020 at 1:20 PM | Reply

    Even if trump claims victory without all the ballots counted, the house will decide who the president is. Did he think of that?

    • Dave Hart | November 4, 2020 at 12:00 PM | Reply

      Actually any major dispute will go to the supreme court .. and He just appointed Amy Coney Barret … so go figure .. LMAOO
      POTUS IS STAYING IN THE WHITE HOUSE ..

    • Cecilia Lamson | November 4, 2020 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      @Dave Hart if he cheats which he would never do

    • Jesse Fehr | November 4, 2020 at 9:50 PM | Reply

      Right, the House where each delegation decides. Delegation =/= representative. Meaning each STATE gets ONE vote. There are more red states than blue so they’d choose Trump. The senate would choose Pence and any challenge would go to the Republican Supreme Court. They’ve rigged it.

  15. Hiroki Mori | November 3, 2020 at 3:46 PM | Reply

    Presidency is nothing but a business opportunity for someone. No need for him to humiliate himself that low. He has not a single piece of pride. Anyone to give him a hand?

  16. Katrina | November 3, 2020 at 8:14 PM | Reply

    Trump says with his own mouth that he doesn’t want all the votes counted.

  17. C T | November 3, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

    Everyone in the northeast move to the west coast and we will build a wall around you!!!

  18. David Gonzalez | November 3, 2020 at 11:31 PM | Reply

    Why even say this? This wouldn’t be said if Biden was winning in the south.

  19. kepler240 | November 4, 2020 at 1:43 AM | Reply

    Van Jones will be crying again shortly just like he did in 2016.

  20. Sheridan Isashitstain | November 4, 2020 at 2:00 AM | Reply

    He didn’t even mention the Super Delegates, who can, and often do swing elections.

