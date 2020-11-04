If 2020 election is contested, this is what happens | Van Jones

CNN political commentator Van Jones explains the various ways that a contested election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden could unfold.
Usually it’s voters.. . not liars or lawyers that decide an election
Actually not really
@Zakir Hossain the dems are so immature….you stop counting on election night because you didn’t like the way it was going.
Babies.
Immature and morally corrupt; feeble minded.
@Clorox i thinkYOU. Are talking about trump an his family you S.O.B.
@David Miller are you an idiot?? Even if Trump did win, is not even close to a landslide.
@Space Avenger Well, neither was it for Biden.
The magic Biden ballots are still being printed…
President Harry S Truman: “No man can get rich in politics unless he’s a crook.” The Constitution, under Article II, Section 1, establishes the electoral college process. It’s a process where 538 electors meet and cast their ballots to elect the president and vice president of the United States.
In every state, political parties choose electors for each candidate running for the presidency. This usually happens at their respective state conventions. On Election Day, the voters will vote for the electors. In most states, the electors will cast their vote for the candidate with the majority votes.
After the election concludes, the state governor prepares a “certificate of ascertainment” that has the list of the electors. The certificate also officially declares the candidate as the winner in that state.
The following December, the electors meet to cast their ballot for the president and vice president. The current vice president (senate president) receives these votes and, on January 6th, reads them to the House of Representatives and the Senate. The candidate with the majority of the votes is sworn in as president on January 20th.
@Dylan McHarg Totally agree with you.
@Linda Gaia a strong leader would not raise taxes and get rid of jobs
@Joseph Guard yes he did
@Invoke the 25th Amendment. working class is for Trump
@mr ady and mim yay Biden pays his taxes!!!
Glad I live in Canada, where the person with the most votes wins. Radical concept?
@DarthSailorMoon Annoyingly accurate about prices. However I’m in no threat of being bankrupted by cancer or heart problems and that takes a load off my mind.
@MICHAEL R Lol and how would you know.Don’t tell me you’re clairvoyant as well as an idiot.
Not true. Trudeau lost the popular vote. Our news mentioned it once, quickly.
@MICHAEL R Yeah, trying to debate facts with the lies Trump tells you doesn’t work out well for you people does it?
@☺smylyface☺ Trump isn’t investing anything in African American communities. LOL! He loves saying he’s done more for black people than anyone, but all he’s done is had his racist followers attack them and gives thumbs up to the KKK and police murderers.
And Trump made peace between countries that weren’t at war, in order for them to get more military weapons that they’ve already been using on each other. Working out great in his view I guess. More colored people killing each other, which is what he wants.
He’s got trade deals with Russia and China, both of which kill non-hetero people simply for existing. He’s been called a racist all his life, because he has been. He used to attend KKK rallies with his dad for fucks sake.
Elections are never done on election night. Results aren’t finalized until December. This whole election night thing is a dog and pony show by various media.
It’s all about rating and manufacturing consent.
@J D whippersnapper Yet so far any tampering or voter suppression or voter intimidation is all being done by the right. Let’s not forget trump also said to vote twice. Yeah really fair and honest isn’t he.
@Chuck m you can’t vote twice if the system works like the dems say so you know exactly why he said that….To make sure your vote doesn’t get thrown out.
@J D whippersnapper Exactly you can’t vote twice. Something trump fails to understand. Since, you know, he told his base to mail in votes then go to the voter polls to vote. But hey keep making excuses for trump as if he is a little child. See once you mail your ballot. There is this crazy link that you can use on this thing called the internet. And this link tracks your ballot. So this way you can see that it was accepted and counted.
You must understand the concept of exit-polls…
The potential lame-duck Trump presidency ‘looms as nation’s most serious danger,’ experts argue, expect that a defeated President Trump, financially and legally desperate, will exploit this window for full value to himself, notwithstanding the harm to the country.”
Actions from a lame-duck Trump include pardoning his friends and making “deals with foreign leaders in return for personal favors and ego boosts.” That’s why, the last several weeks of a Trump presidency “looms as the nation’s most serious danger,” regardless of whether there’s a threat to a peaceful transition of power.
This doesn’t make me feel comfortable at all
@Oceanviews 2020 just lay down and take it 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Oceanviews 2020 that sounds stupid.. mail in ballots have been used for years and Trump didn’t win the 1st election on the first night. You’ll falling for his bs and its sad.
yes i would be 2 if there is a chance that raciest Mitch could be running the country and he is the one that said no to helping the country with stimulus
@Oceanviews 2020 they are trying lol
@lumpy bumpkin RECOUNT MAIL IN BALLOTS & VERIFY
All right folks. Hold tight and pray. The day we all dread is finally here.
@Mansplaining so no social security for you. Sweet
@FIVE D trump is already crying
@Andrew Avila Right now it is 277 Trump, 254 Biden.
@Andrew Avila This is dumb, kinda what you say if you are a democrat marxist.
@Mansplaining 😂😂 you must be smoking crack. If that was true trump would have already came out and said he won.
Like that going to happen with the current big baby.
They will all go back to college
Trump 2020!!!
did you not see hillarys reaction?? did not even give a concession speech lol
Say no to racist Joe!! Vote Republican 🗳
Get out and vote tomorrow. You can’t complain or criticize unless YOU vote.
A strong leader would have had the unity of the country as the goal and to have inspired the people to come together to discuss what is not working among us. At this time, however, the divisions are so great that no one would listen. In the existing conditions, we cannot wait for such a miracle to happen. We have to do everything that we can to prevent the worst scenario now, then try our best to ensure our children’s good future, by building a system of education toward connection. Our good future is not defined by the roles that we are assigned by the media or dominating social doctrine, it is created from our good connection and positive attitudes to each other. Our unity is the only way to build the society that each of us has dreamed of, and we either educate ourselves and unite consciously, or come there through the great suffering
Who told you that…
❎ If you think voting matters then you have been severely *brainwashed* and I will complain because *nothing ever changes* with Rich Trash !!!
bye 👋 🐑 💨🐑
@Rick 28s Glad I could help! 😉✌💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙
Excuse me If you people still believe there will be a blue wave, well you lost Texas
Ladies and Gentlemen https://youtu.be/QqJITDrj4JA
i come from a country where the most votes by the people is the winner,
this is called democratie!!!
the US claims it is a Democratie? i don’t think so.
as long as the US has a electoral college, you the people are not in power….
America needs a man who will unite the nation, America needs peace and harmony. And not the person who divides the country.
We could also VOTE overwhelmingly so there’s NO doubt! Please VOTE! It will make a difference!
@Mad Scientist Glass – That is called the district method, its used by Nebraska and Maine. In that case, individual districts or groups of districts are assigned one of the electors. Basically they split their state into sub states for the purpose of delegates (though they get the same senate representation). It works the same though. In those cases, your in a district, and your electing the elector of choice in your district. Not saying lobbying does not happen in politics, but not in that place.
@Richard Cesar of course lobbying affects how a politician votes… How do you like millions and a guaranteed CEO, CFO, COO position after politics? When I say jump, you say which president do you want me to put in office… Thanks, wire the funds to this Swiss bank account. Blue electors don’t always vote blue… You are wrong. That’s why electoral map doesn’t reflect public opinion. Good that you achknowledge that only a couple states split their electors, it’s super relevant. For instance I live in ny, which is always blue. It makes zero difference how I vote here. All the electors will be blue regardless.
@Richard Cesar 4 out of the 5 elections that elected a president without winning popular vote were republican. The fifth was before the two party system, and all four candidates identified as “democratic-republicans”. Democrats are the poorer masses with no voice who donate and dedicate themselves to others… Republicans are the ones who vote against human rights to save a buck, and they are going to buy this election just like the last.
I voted weeks ago and my friend votes for the fist time in his life he’s 61 he hates Trump
@Terri Engen I’ve never voted either…because I have such little faith in the process. Did your friend think that his vote magically counts this year?
If every kid in school in America doesn’t get an A+ on every test about the government i’ll be insulted. So much attention on this election there are 12 year olds in Ecuador right now who can explain the electoral college
I think is the “counting” issue…very slow indeed!
They didn’t learn Jack.
Even if trump claims victory without all the ballots counted, the house will decide who the president is. Did he think of that?
Actually any major dispute will go to the supreme court .. and He just appointed Amy Coney Barret … so go figure .. LMAOO
POTUS IS STAYING IN THE WHITE HOUSE ..
@Dave Hart if he cheats which he would never do
Right, the House where each delegation decides. Delegation =/= representative. Meaning each STATE gets ONE vote. There are more red states than blue so they’d choose Trump. The senate would choose Pence and any challenge would go to the Republican Supreme Court. They’ve rigged it.
Presidency is nothing but a business opportunity for someone. No need for him to humiliate himself that low. He has not a single piece of pride. Anyone to give him a hand?
If you are talking about dementia Joe—you are so right!
Trump says with his own mouth that he doesn’t want all the votes counted.
Everyone in the northeast move to the west coast and we will build a wall around you!!!
Why even say this? This wouldn’t be said if Biden was winning in the south.
Van Jones will be crying again shortly just like he did in 2016.
He didn’t even mention the Super Delegates, who can, and often do swing elections.