August 22, 2019

 

Joe Scarborough: ‘Donald trump yesterday embraces the title of the King of Israel’ and ‘the second coming of God’. The Morning Joe team put together a little mashup in response to Trump’s outlandish claims.
28 Comments on "If President Donald Trump Is The ‘Chosen One,’ ‘The Gods Must Be Crazy’ | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Sheldon Rennie | August 22, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    I think god fell asleep let’s pray pray loud to wake him up

  2. Hal Swan | August 22, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    Next year they need to just take those 3 clips with him calling himself the 2nd coming, the Chosen one, the King of Isreal. Play them 24 hours a day on Fox News with a question to right wing christo-fascist, “What was that thing about the anti-christ thing again?”

    • Aaron E | August 22, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      You fail to understand; they literally believe he is chosen by “god”! That’s how delutional they all are!!

  3. AchilleS SiX | August 22, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    cheetolini is putin’s chosen one.

  4. Aries April | August 22, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    More like the crazy one!!

  5. Strothy2 | August 22, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    MSNBC uses memes it’s… quite effective

  6. David J | August 22, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    Trump has clearly bought into the cult conspiracies Falun Gong and QAnon. They actually  believe that Trump is the “Chosen One.” Its one of the main tenets of their cult.

  7. Peter Cooper | August 22, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    Trump was certainly ‘chosen’… by the clueless.

  8. JIM MORGAN | August 22, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    “Behold! It’s me The Donald! the one you’ve been waiting thousands of years for. Kneel and give thanks to me!” 😂

  9. MrPeterpc2 | August 22, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    HE IS NOTHING MORE THEN A BUFFOON WHO GOT LUCKY AND HAS A FUNNY LOOKING WIG SITTING ON HIS HEAD

  10. Yoga Pants | August 22, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    He’s chosen alright. Chosen to go to the looney bin. Maybe he’s just building an alibi so he doesn’t go to prison when his term is up. Innocent by insanity.

  11. David J | August 22, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    Now just imagine if you will, if President Obama had made the exact same claim of being the ” Chosen One.”. Now imagine if President Obama had made that claim while wearing his tan suit.😲😨😲😁😆

  12. Shane Frasier | August 22, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    Trump saying “He is the chosen one” is exhibit A-Z as to why religion is the bane of our existence.

  13. dan kelly | August 22, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    He’s the CHOSEN PIECE OF #2, NOT 1!!!!!👍👍👍👍👍🤣

  14. Cheerios Flakes | August 22, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    Trump is the chosen one eventually he will have to fight a karate cow!

  15. Philip Berthiaume | August 22, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Being ‘chosen’ is not a thing… It’s a delusion manifesting as political control

  16. Power corrupts | August 22, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Not the king of Isreal.
    The king of lies.

  17. Frank Winkhorst | August 22, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    “Whom the gods would destroy they first make mad.” –Prometheus (in Longfellow)

  18. Mr. Underhill | August 22, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    I knew it!! God and Jesus helped Russia help Trump win. Collusion confirmed.

  19. She's my President | August 22, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    MSNBC left out what Trump really said , here it is; Trump *I am the chosen one to DEFEAT MSNBCANNIBALS!!!*

  20. Dr Quakquak | August 22, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    Yep Trump is the chosen one according to Mueller Report by Russia.

