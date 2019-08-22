Joe Scarborough: ‘Donald trump yesterday embraces the title of the King of Israel’ and ‘the second coming of God’. The Morning Joe team put together a little mashup in response to Trump’s outlandish claims.
If President Donald Trump Is The 'Chosen One,' ‘The Gods Must Be Crazy’ | Morning Joe | MSNBC
I think god fell asleep let’s pray pray loud to wake him up
Sheldon Rennie yessss 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
It will take more then that to awaken imaginary friends!!
@Aaron E
Will sacrificing a virgin work? 🤔
The orange one was not sent here by God.
But God will be the reason for his departure.
Amen.
Next year they need to just take those 3 clips with him calling himself the 2nd coming, the Chosen one, the King of Isreal. Play them 24 hours a day on Fox News with a question to right wing christo-fascist, “What was that thing about the anti-christ thing again?”
You fail to understand; they literally believe he is chosen by “god”! That’s how delutional they all are!!
cheetolini is putin’s chosen one.
It’s Donatella Cheetolini Trumpo https://extranewsfeed.com/president-starts-new-year-as-donatella-trump-saying-im-not-the-same-man-anymore-6d045a70dbc1
More like the crazy one!!
MSNBC uses memes it’s… quite effective
Trump has clearly bought into the cult conspiracies Falun Gong and QAnon. They actually believe that Trump is the “Chosen One.” Its one of the main tenets of their cult.
Trump was certainly ‘chosen’… by the clueless.
“Behold! It’s me The Donald! the one you’ve been waiting thousands of years for. Kneel and give thanks to me!” 😂
HE IS NOTHING MORE THEN A BUFFOON WHO GOT LUCKY AND HAS A FUNNY LOOKING WIG SITTING ON HIS HEAD
He’s chosen alright. Chosen to go to the looney bin. Maybe he’s just building an alibi so he doesn’t go to prison when his term is up. Innocent by insanity.
Now just imagine if you will, if President Obama had made the exact same claim of being the ” Chosen One.”. Now imagine if President Obama had made that claim while wearing his tan suit.😲😨😲😁😆
He would have been impeached, the streets would have been on fire,
Yo Momma
No doubt.
Trump saying “He is the chosen one” is exhibit A-Z as to why religion is the bane of our existence.
He’s the CHOSEN PIECE OF #2, NOT 1!!!!!👍👍👍👍👍🤣
Trump is the chosen one eventually he will have to fight a karate cow!
Being ‘chosen’ is not a thing… It’s a delusion manifesting as political control
Not the king of Isreal.
The king of lies.
“Whom the gods would destroy they first make mad.” –Prometheus (in Longfellow)
I knew it!! God and Jesus helped Russia help Trump win. Collusion confirmed.
MSNBC left out what Trump really said , here it is; Trump *I am the chosen one to DEFEAT MSNBCANNIBALS!!!*
Yep Trump is the chosen one according to Mueller Report by Russia.