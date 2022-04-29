Recent Post
49 comments
Some people may hate the west, hate America, but as a Nicaraguan refugee who lived in a country influenced by Russia, i am more than happy that it’s America & the west & not theocratic extremist middle easterners, theocratic lunatic Saudi Arabia, totalitarian Russia or totalitarian China who wields the most influence & power.
You wants to live in a world where Saudi Arabia spreads their culture? You want to live in a world where China or Russia spreads their type of governance in the region instead of Korea or Japan?
What a weirdo. You can always move to Russia, they love foreign jesters.
Lol. As a French I can say loudly that YOU ARE SO RIGHT. Also, when russia intervened in Syria and millions of Syrians fled because of russian brutality, NONE of them went to russia even when Russia is much closer than western Europe.
When the Rohingyas were being massacred in Myanmar, NONE of them ran to China just across the border. They preferred Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and even far faraway Australia.
Look at this: There are about 450K russians in France alone and less than 4000 French in the entire russia. Even then, many of these French in russia are working for French and foreign companies in Russia.
One more stunning fact: There more than 2x more foreigners and expats in South Korea than in China.
lol that’s absolutely what my dad says! As citizen of Kazakhstan, he says I wish english or europeans colonized us instead of soviet union “friendship and equality”. At least we would have had clean public toilets everywhere by now.
That’s my concern too.
As a Kenyan.
I prefer having a powerful west than these dictatorial communist led countries
Well said. Love democracy.
We are with the Ukrainian army and people, although the situation is dangerous, but we should not abandon Ukraine in the hands of the criminal Putin. NATO must not yield to the threats of nuclear war from Russia, because they do not dare to engage in this war.Long Live Ukraine l 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲
YES! Well said.
@gary100dm no, CSTO
Standing up to Putin is very risky, but not standing up could be disastrous in the long run
@PN JC The US and NATO are aligned in their resolve. It will ultimately be up to Russia as to the amount of damage they wish to incur.
Leaving a bully like Putin is extremely riskier than facing and stopping the tyrant.
Thank God for people like Christiane Amanpour. She gives me confidence that I might know at least some of the truth.
Logistics, logistics, logistics. I still remember reading, almost 30 years ago how difficult it was to maintain and support Russian armour. Spare parts would not fit, they were hard to get, and oftentimes, each vehicle relied upon a lot of hand work, after primary manufacture just to get the damn things to work.
Putin has made huge mistakes. To paraphrase Winston Churchill, it may not be the end of Putin, it may not even be the beginning of the end, but it does appear to be the end of the beginning of his inevitable fall. Alone, desperate, in terror, he may yet be dragged through the streets to face the wrath of the crowd. I sincerely hope he faces a trial.
@Vonn You brought the conversation off point by responding to logistics, logistics, logistics. lol
“Russia would be signing their own death certificate” That’s for sure! With the russian army record in Ukraine, they are the last ones who should be making any kind of threats.
Exactly especially being surrounded by NATO allies lol
I’m an old anti-war hippie from the Vietnam Era. I dodged the draft by enlisting in the Air Force. But I completely support Ukraine in their fight and I support those who are giving Ukraine what they need to survive this aggression on their borders. I’m not in the habit of supporting any type of military action but I think it should be pretty clear why this is a fight that needs to be done and won.Ukrainians are incredibly brave and are deserving of all the support they can get right now.Slava Ukraine! Bill & Gloria Conwell
@CJC i do support russians, so what?!
@jason fuchs we? keep philosophinggg
too many drugs from back then .. and lack of understanding of the situation .. knock yourself out on the BS
@Kenny Hill That said, there are plenty of young men, fine with being an infantry. They have that instinct. And wouldn’t have wanted what you did.
Never have I wished for another Russian Revolution more than now…
@NoName 1234 😂😂😂
Civil war in a nuclear armed nation is the worst possible outcome. It will not be a question of if they are used but when.
Soros is That man , Gerge Soros ….
“Freedom must be better armed than tyranny!” 7 wise words.
Yes good quote but make sure it is attributed to Lavensky and not Trus who is a Johnson clone of incompetence.
He or she without recource before the law is permitted to fight tyranny by ANY means..
Introduction to the udhr.
We love clear and steady Joe Biden. Sane and rational and intelligent our president Joe!
Russian statement: “These aren’t precision Ukrainian missiles, they’re Russian precision targets”.
The Russians have not shown any precision in any of its missile attacks.
It has to admit this or it is also admitting to targeting civilians, including hospitals.
Imagine how much suffering would have been prevented if someone stopped Hitler at all costs.
I’m happy that where standing up to these dictators, killers ,,, gangster,,,, it is what it is ,,,,
And there getting it right back , And it’s about time. ,,, glad to see the world coming together
And standing with Ukraine,, Forever freedom
*”I agree 100% with the President!”…Me too!*
👍👍👍👍
I’ve been wondering when is Ukraine gonna start taking action in Russia proper.They don’t have to take responsibility for any of these actions for them to be incredibly significant.It will be understood that those attacks will be because of the war Russia started in Ukraine.Its possible,it’s probable,and it will have significant affect.
Well they have hit some targets
@Stephen Roldan Karma, right? 🙂
Prayers for Ukraine. I hope this madness ends right away.
“International community has been weak in the face of belligerent autocrats” – in a nutshell.
Is it weak to NOT rush into a world war and preserve 100,000,000 lives?
A large group of Russian soldiers are moving down a road when they hear a voice call from behind a small hill: “One Ukrainian soldier is better than ten Russian”. The Russian commander quickly orders 10 of his best men over the hill where upon a gun-battle breaks out and continues for a few minutes, then silence. The voice once again calls out: “One Ukraine is better than one hundred Russians.” Furious, the Russian commander sends his next best 100 troops over the hill and instantly a huge gun fight commences. After 10 minutes of battle, again Silence. The calm Ukrainian voice calls out again: “One Ukraine is better than one thousand Russians: The enraged Russian commander musters 1000 fighters and sends them to the other side of the hill. Rifle fire, machine guns, grenades, rockets and cannon fire ring out as a terrible battle is fought… Then silence. Eventually one badly wounded Russian fighter crawls back over the hill and with his dying words tells his commander, “Don’t send any more men…it’s a trap. There are 2 of them;))
Fun fact: This is a decades old finnish joke, but its very fitting with the Ukrainan twist ;D
@mlaentine Thanks. I wondered if this had a deeper origin. Man, if they try to mess with Finland again… Will be ugly for them!
then along came the US “president’s” son and demonstrated what the war was REALLY about. If only PRESIDENT Trump had been around to fly over and talk with putin like he did with that Nth Korean President. All you need is balls.
Brilliant 😂😂
Lol
Wow, an American president who reacts in a calm and confident way to Russian threats, instead of bowing down and praising Putin. It can be done.
I remember being at school and the entire year was kept in for the actions of some anonymous pupil .
The words of the vice head teacher ring out in my ears after all this time .
“There’s always one person who has to spoil things for everyone .”