Illegal Parties Keeping Cops Busy – November 13 2020

What’s the number? Really and u have police arresting people. If the head of the information chain does not know the #.who does?
It’s all a scam so the numbers don’t matter !!
They know no one is dying from the fake virus
@Empress Yudah the virus is not fake i have a family member who is hospitalized with the virus, he was saying the same thing that the virus was fake and hanging out with friends and he is not a sickly person.
Or u surprised? That’s Jamaica for u! So unprofessional!
i was thinking the same thing
blackmamba 23 Lol the flu has been renamed perhaps you haven’t heard !!!! This so called new virus has never been isolated or purified. It’s symptoms are identical to the flu. There’s no way to test for Covid19. The rt-PCR being used for diagnosis is unfit for purpose with a 97% false positive and can only detect viral fragments not a specific virus. It’s a scam !!
A Jamaican woman get murder in Antigua and Barbuda throat was cut late yesterday evening the body just coming out of the facility
FOR ME….it’s not the parties. It’s the lives that are lost and the lives affected when things happens. Can imagine going to one and leaving in a body bag 😔😔😔
A pretty lady
Stephanie is an incredible woman and police officer. Experience and thing but she didn’t prepare enough for the interview. It happens to the best of us though. Lesson learned supah
If the leaders of the country and the so-called rich and various reggae artists etc. isn’t setting examples by obeying the laws and doing what is expected of them then it will be hard for those who are not to follow the laws as well and do what is also required of them
Oh lord jamaica need you more than ever
Let them stay their they are the one who is going to suffer the country is in a ression no jobs.
Me want the system to prosecute the police that puse down the vendor lady and hit the guy in him head with the his battin and burst the guy head a that me want the system to do because this so called system is not for the people its only against us
You should been fired from the job as a senior police don’t know how huch people can be in a house party. It’s it a joke some of the people witch in high place’s
So if the Senior nuh know how the hell me fi know
Are you also in breach if you’re a politician holding a rally, where hundreds of people are attending, are the ones that hold those rallies held accountable, are they being prosecuted. Truth be told, no one from uptown will be prosecuted, all people from downtown will be prosecuted, that is a fact. This so called police woman is a damn liar.
Them think there untouchable why them can’t here
Things are bad at these times what is wrong with them party play music at home what the hell is wrong with them them don’t won’t things get better Lord Jesus .
Where is the law lier…show the law, the ordinance stop being fooled by these intimidating idiots.they are public servant dont let dem bully you. Learn the law it sickened me hearing miss Lindsey’s breach her oath
I wish she had been more prepared for this interview and had the number available. When are people in authority going to be prepared and accountable. I listened to the end and the number was still unavailable.
If senior cop doesn’t know law how can she arrest anyone to be prosecuted?
We still don’t know the numbers and whosoever putting out the laws don’t even know their self. Smart huh
Desmond Mackenzie said no party, he said no permits will be grant for party now this police officer are saying you can keep party with the right amount of people, I think y’ll need to speak with one voice if it’s no party is no party.
People please, if its 15 persons allowed at an alloted time, just comply or nuh dweet atall…..it simple….nobadi nah tap oonu from enjoying oonuself