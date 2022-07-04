The Illinois Police is confirming that six people were killed in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Medical personnel took two dozen people to area hospitals, police Commander Chris O’Neil told reporters during a press conference.

Law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect. Chicago said he hadn’t been identified but described him as a White male, approximately 18-20 years old, with long black hair, a small build and wearing a white or blue T-shirt. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators said a firearm had been recovered from the scene, and it appeared the gunman was shooting from a roof.

The Illinois State Police and Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting scene in the suburb north of Chicago a little after 10 a.m. local time. Police and ambulances from several jurisdictions swarmed the area, with some officers carrying rifles. Video from the scene showed people being placed into ambulances.

Watching the parade with her family, CBS Chicago digital producer Elyssa Kaufman heard what sounded like gunshots.

“Everyone was running, hiding and screaming,” Kaufman said. “It was terrifying. It was very scary. We are very fortunate; we got out very quickly.”

Some witnesses reported up to 20 shots, according to CBS Chicago.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said the rest of the festival had been cancelled, and several nearby communities also cancelled their parades.

“On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we’re instead mourning the loss, the tragic loss of life and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us,” Rotering said at a news conference after the shooting.

