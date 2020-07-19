‘I’m in the right’: Bloc Leader Blanchet on sexual misconduct allegation

TOPICS:
‘I’m in the right’: Bloc Leader Blanchet on sexual misconduct allegation 1

July 19, 2020

 

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet held a press conference and denies the allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

33 Comments on "‘I’m in the right’: Bloc Leader Blanchet on sexual misconduct allegation"

  1. Garry Burkart | July 19, 2020 at 3:19 PM | Reply

    A politician being accused of sexual harassment? That’s unheard of !

  2. 名假 | July 19, 2020 at 3:49 PM | Reply

    I would hope not but he is very arrogant so I wouldn’t be all that surprised.

  3. Costa Rican Life | July 19, 2020 at 3:51 PM | Reply

    If you were Justin, you can just say three times, I’ am sorry three times and it will go away.

  4. Echo Drive | July 19, 2020 at 4:01 PM | Reply

    Believe all political operatives!

  5. Brett Thomas | July 19, 2020 at 4:06 PM | Reply

    The timing of these anonymous allegations!!! Twenty years ago and we hear about it now?? Conspiracy theorist we await your comments.

  6. James Cathcart | July 19, 2020 at 4:34 PM | Reply

    Tradeau is setting you up , time to burn Tradeau at the stake , unit the parties and let’s vote them out, Tradeau has had 3 strikes

    • wantafanta01 | July 19, 2020 at 7:41 PM | Reply

      greens and NDP just want the cons to stay out of power.. so they wont if they think the conservatives will win.. the BQ and conservatives could get the non confidence motion done tho

    • Rory McDonald | July 19, 2020 at 9:30 PM | Reply

      @wantafanta01 The Bloc have only 32 seats. The Conservatives have 121. Together they would have 153 votes
      That’s not enough! BUT If you get 3 NDP and 1 Independent along with that you could knock them off.

  7. James Cathcart | July 19, 2020 at 4:37 PM | Reply

    Tradeau has no respect for you and your respectability is at stake , don’t be afraid of him

  8. Tim Arsenault | July 19, 2020 at 4:55 PM | Reply

    He attacks Justin Trudeau then he has this show up the liberals are probably behind this

  9. SkyHook | July 19, 2020 at 4:56 PM | Reply

    It’s Trudeau’s fault… He’s the one ☝️ He made the false statements. Hillary suggested it to him… Crooked Hillary told him to do it. OMG 😱

  10. Nothing To See Here | July 19, 2020 at 5:00 PM | Reply

    “Anonymous allegations”
    Why are unsupported rumours being reported like news?

  11. luke dreger | July 19, 2020 at 5:16 PM | Reply

    It’s strange your even giving this any kind of voice unless u have something to hide

  12. Bilbo Baggins | July 19, 2020 at 5:27 PM | Reply

    Anonymous allegations should be ignored by everyone. They are made by cowards. The press is indulging yet again in sensationalist muck-raking to engrandise itself and make money. Some of the questions are insulting. He does not have to defend himself against anonymous unsupported allegations.

  13. Tony Elia | July 19, 2020 at 5:44 PM | Reply

    I don’t understand how this party has a federal position!
    They represent a province and should not be involved in federal Politics!

    • wantafanta01 | July 19, 2020 at 7:40 PM | Reply

      because canada is completely fractured under trudeau… duh.. until the last election the BQ was nothing.

  14. lamrod83 | July 19, 2020 at 6:03 PM | Reply

    When you talk so much dirt on somebody watch your mouth because karma will do a 360 real quick

  15. Daz Wild | July 19, 2020 at 6:20 PM | Reply

    isn’t that the same guy that opposed the review for systemic racism in the RCMP!?

  16. robert carducci | July 19, 2020 at 7:50 PM | Reply

    The Bloc leader is absolutely correct. All allegations need to be vetted vigorously for fairness.

  17. Frji NG | July 19, 2020 at 8:43 PM | Reply

    Annoying unknown allegations shouldn’t be taken seriously. Come out and talk openly if you were harassed.

  18. Aurora Dokken | July 19, 2020 at 8:50 PM | Reply

    Especially interesting state of affairs given the fact that Blanchet voiced the most compelling appeal for Trudeau to step aside as he is investigated for a third Ethics violation.

  19. Judy S | July 19, 2020 at 9:50 PM | Reply

    Anonymous allegations, aka Justin Trudeau and his minions.

  20. Taz Taz | July 19, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

    Guilty as charged along with WE, JT.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.