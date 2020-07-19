‘I’m in the right’: Bloc Leader Blanchet on sexual misconduct allegation

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet held a press conference and denies the allegations of sexual misconduct against him.
A politician being accused of sexual harassment? That’s unheard of !
Trudeau would certainly know
@M B G That’s a diversion tactic : accuse the opposition of the same thing that you in fact are guilty of.
I would hope not but he is very arrogant so I wouldn’t be all that surprised.
If you were Justin, you can just say three times, I’ am sorry three times and it will go away.
Facts
If you’re conservative, you don’t even have to say sorry once for it to go away.
😂😂😂
Facts
Believe all political operatives!
The timing of these anonymous allegations!!! Twenty years ago and we hear about it now?? Conspiracy theorist we await your comments.
Tradeau is setting you up , time to burn Tradeau at the stake , unit the parties and let’s vote them out, Tradeau has had 3 strikes
greens and NDP just want the cons to stay out of power.. so they wont if they think the conservatives will win.. the BQ and conservatives could get the non confidence motion done tho
@wantafanta01 The Bloc have only 32 seats. The Conservatives have 121. Together they would have 153 votes
That’s not enough! BUT If you get 3 NDP and 1 Independent along with that you could knock them off.
Tradeau has no respect for you and your respectability is at stake , don’t be afraid of him
hey James dumb dumb learn how to spell .
@biggame3107 Hey biggame, learn some punctuation! It’s really not hard!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
He attacks Justin Trudeau then he has this show up the liberals are probably behind this
It’s Trudeau’s fault… He’s the one ☝️ He made the false statements. Hillary suggested it to him… Crooked Hillary told him to do it. OMG 😱
“Anonymous allegations”
Why are unsupported rumours being reported like news?
Nothing To See Here exactly!
It’s strange your even giving this any kind of voice unless u have something to hide
Anonymous allegations should be ignored by everyone. They are made by cowards. The press is indulging yet again in sensationalist muck-raking to engrandise itself and make money. Some of the questions are insulting. He does not have to defend himself against anonymous unsupported allegations.
Bilbo Baggins how is this “news”?
I don’t understand how this party has a federal position!
They represent a province and should not be involved in federal Politics!
because canada is completely fractured under trudeau… duh.. until the last election the BQ was nothing.
When you talk so much dirt on somebody watch your mouth because karma will do a 360 real quick
isn’t that the same guy that opposed the review for systemic racism in the RCMP!?
The Bloc leader is absolutely correct. All allegations need to be vetted vigorously for fairness.
Annoying unknown allegations shouldn’t be taken seriously. Come out and talk openly if you were harassed.
Especially interesting state of affairs given the fact that Blanchet voiced the most compelling appeal for Trudeau to step aside as he is investigated for a third Ethics violation.
Anonymous allegations, aka Justin Trudeau and his minions.
Guilty as charged along with WE, JT.