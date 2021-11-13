Immunocompromised & Covid Vaccine | TVJ Smile Jamaica

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
18 comments
Ok
Yeh ok. I am compromised in different way. Lucea hospital doc. Said no jab for me. So what am I to do? Anyone at one love who would know more.??????
I live behind gate. I am not getting enough info in this country. Nor does anyone appear to know or understand.,,pc family doc wishy washy
This doc
is clueless but oookkkk
Please can someone tell us Jamaican , the real story. I beg u
After what happened with the first dose….there is no way many going for a second … sorryyyyyyy …
Let’s go Brandon! FAH!
Who is Brandon?
I’ll never sell my soul
Are the persons who are vaccinated still required to do covid tests?
This woman is a wicked like the politicians
pon them
Do you have to take the vaçcine if you don’t want to I wonder what is making all these diseases.
Doc has I listened to you trying to explain what inmunoconpromised is, it’s clear that there is a big difference between Education and Wisdom, and I pray you may seek the Lord and repent b4 it’s too late.
Again Doc. hope you guys sleep well at nights.
Lies lies lies
Response to what
Na mek nuh sense
Help lord help us!!!!!!
Wicked set of people you are