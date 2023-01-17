19 comments

  2. Yep. This generation. It’s always someone else’s fault. How bout not drinking and driving. Take responsibility for yourself.

  4. It’s not up to the business to monitor your drinking or make sure you’re not dumb enough to get behind the wheel. Millions of other adults can drink responsibly. You can’t expect to have an authority figure keep telling you what to do when you’ve become a legal adult. You can’t go around blaming others when you fucked up. It’s called accountability, and it comes with being a legal adult.

    2. She means this woman is clearly showing the extreme level of self entitlement, the level of silliness and just how spoiled she is, emblematic of her entire generation. And we should all learn from it. Raise the drinking age to 24

  7. Smart Serve is taught for this very reason. It can save lives ❤️ You have the right and responsibility to decline service and provide a cab. 🇨🇦

  10. So, no personal responsibility, huh? She didn’t have any obligation to stop guzzling booze? It’s always someone else’s fault, huh?

  11. Unfortunately she has a case~bars and individuals have been successfully sued for this very reason.
    Here’s the truth of the matter:
    “Can you sue a bar for overserving in Ontario?
    In Ontario, the law clearly states that if a Bar or Tavern is found responsible for serving alcohol to someone who is already visibly intoxicated and that intoxicated person causes severe injury to another person or themselves, the Bar/Tavern can be held liable for personal injuries and compensation.”

