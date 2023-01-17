Recent Post
- Failed GOP candidate arrested in connection to drive-by shootings in New Mexico | USA TODAY
- NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh calls Ontario Premier Ford’s private health care investment ‘illogical’
- Two drinks per week?! New alcohol consumption recommendation in Canada
- Impaired woman who caused massive explosion sues company that served her drinks
- Justin Trudeau blasts Pierre Poilievre for supporting ‘Freedom Convoy’
19 comments
This woman is ridiculous take responsibility for what you did!
Yep. This generation. It’s always someone else’s fault. How bout not drinking and driving. Take responsibility for yourself.
🤣🤣🤣 how ridiculous.
It’s not up to the business to monitor your drinking or make sure you’re not dumb enough to get behind the wheel. Millions of other adults can drink responsibly. You can’t expect to have an authority figure keep telling you what to do when you’ve become a legal adult. You can’t go around blaming others when you fucked up. It’s called accountability, and it comes with being a legal adult.
The lady needs to sue herself… cash grab imo
She is doing the right thing for everyone!
Would you please clarify your post? I don’t quite understand
She means this woman is clearly showing the extreme level of self entitlement, the level of silliness and just how spoiled she is, emblematic of her entire generation. And we should all learn from it. Raise the drinking age to 24
Smart Serve is taught for this very reason. It can save lives ❤️ You have the right and responsibility to decline service and provide a cab. 🇨🇦
Classic liberal
I know her. She always votes Conservative
And where does her responsibility come in
So, no personal responsibility, huh? She didn’t have any obligation to stop guzzling booze? It’s always someone else’s fault, huh?
Unfortunately she has a case~bars and individuals have been successfully sued for this very reason.
Here’s the truth of the matter:
“Can you sue a bar for overserving in Ontario?
In Ontario, the law clearly states that if a Bar or Tavern is found responsible for serving alcohol to someone who is already visibly intoxicated and that intoxicated person causes severe injury to another person or themselves, the Bar/Tavern can be held liable for personal injuries and compensation.”
How would anyone be able to prove the bartender knew she was visibly drunk when she was being served?
This women should learn to take a taxi. Its her problem and no one elses. What a Karen.
So adults are not expected to drink responsibly anymore?
Filing lawsuit with her dad as she is in prison. She was driving his car
Farted