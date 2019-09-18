‘Impeachment’ Hearings Begin | All In | MSNBC

TOPICS:
'Impeachment' Hearings Begin | All In | MSNBC

September 18, 2019

 

The House Judiciary Committee began impeachment inquiry hearings on President Trump today, and the first witness is former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee of the Judiciary Committee weighs in. Aired on 09/17/19.
‘Impeachment' Hearings Begin | All In | MSNBC

59 Comments on "‘Impeachment’ Hearings Begin | All In | MSNBC"

  1. Illyria86 | September 17, 2019 at 10:46 PM | Reply

    Congress: “please read your statement”
    Lewandowski: “you read it”.

    • zbudda | September 18, 2019 at 4:12 AM | Reply

      @Tythemagicguy06 ~ Thanks, so we agree Trump isn’t a dictator, just not a smart person, who gives the left wing anti-MAGA’s, TDS?😂

    • Tythemagicguy06 | September 18, 2019 at 4:15 AM | Reply

      zbudda I think we would be a better country without him as president

    • zbudda | September 18, 2019 at 8:49 AM | Reply

      @Tythemagicguy06 ~ The continued existence of the Democrat party is problematic…

    • 275cat | September 18, 2019 at 9:54 AM | Reply

      @Truck Taxi He told the FBI one story about taking dictation for Trump and told Congress a different story. Yes people can confuse their facts but a good time to remember clearly is probably when you are testifying to
      Congress and face jail time if you perjur yourself.

    • zbudda | September 18, 2019 at 11:25 AM | Reply

      @275cat ~ He didn’t read it, because he knew the Democrats were looking for a juicy sound bite that they could twist to their advantage…similar to how Robert Mueller wouldn’t read out his report, as the juicy sound bite would be used by the Democrats to twist what he said, and draw even more unwarranted attention that Mueller didn’t write the actual report.

  2. Rob Melton | September 18, 2019 at 12:09 AM | Reply

    All they need is proof and enough votes and I don’t think they have either and wont

  3. MegaRiver6 | September 18, 2019 at 12:35 AM | Reply

    How much longer until we don’t hear this crap anymore for “news”

    • Evelyn Brown | September 18, 2019 at 9:19 AM | Reply

      @Karen Dilday
      Not here. This is not a monarchy. You both will have to leave here to get a King. The only King we’ve ever had here was Martin Luther King, not some sick criminal who conned disgruntled white people into turning this country into a laughing stock worldwide with a radical white supremacist destroying America.

    • Evelyn Brown | September 18, 2019 at 9:31 AM | Reply

      @Michele M
      You don’t have to listen to ANYTHING you don’t want to. And TRASH is relative. Example. I think that man you people elected and his third wifey are the two biggest pieces of trash ever to come to Washington. And that’s saying alot. They are going to have to FUMAGATE the White House when they FINALLY get out of there.

    • fjntgrfujyt Dec121977 | September 18, 2019 at 9:39 AM | Reply

    • California Über Alles | September 18, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      Evelyn Brown Apparently you think politicians are held to a high standard? 😂😂. In a just world, a majority would be banished and/or locked in cages. They’ve all been trash tbh. A bunch of overpaid, self-serving liars.

    • California Über Alles | September 18, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      Evelyn Brown You miss the phony actors lol. Trump is trash, but he’s always been trash, since the 70s. Lol

  4. MrTjack10101 | September 18, 2019 at 12:55 AM | Reply

    So what’s the latest on the Jeffery Epstein case??

  5. LORDERIK13 | September 18, 2019 at 1:00 AM | Reply

    THE WHOLE THING WAS A CLOWN SHOW!

  6. Mulder & Scully | September 18, 2019 at 1:03 AM | Reply

    This country is a giant circus. 🇺🇸🎭

  7. Billy Conforto | September 18, 2019 at 1:04 AM | Reply

    By the way, nice cherry picking of Corey’s clips

  8. david snider | September 18, 2019 at 1:05 AM | Reply

    The dumbest Idiots in the game

  9. Two Buffalos Making Noise | September 18, 2019 at 1:05 AM | Reply

    Smoke and mirrors. I’m pretty shocked the media and half of D.C consider themselves to worth their salary. You guys are ultra pathetic.

    • Craig Simpson | September 18, 2019 at 2:30 AM | Reply

      Yeah, Trump’s just an innocent victim. Honestly how do you people generate enough brain power to walk and breathe at the same time?

    • Evelyn Brown | September 18, 2019 at 9:23 AM | Reply

      Two Buffalo’s whatever. You’re nothing but a robot. You’re no American. We Americans know that the Free Press, the ONLY institution expressly stated in the Constitution is to keep the government accountable. You’re SO dumb and gullible.
      You are weak. You fell for the Con-man . You’ll regret that.

  10. francis chow | September 18, 2019 at 1:06 AM | Reply

    When the democrats double down on nothing.

  11. phil and Andrea o'brien | September 18, 2019 at 1:08 AM | Reply

    Ms Jackson Lee was hopeless and should step aside and allow Lawyers to question.

  12. jose g. | September 18, 2019 at 1:13 AM | Reply

    Sheila Jackson you just ranting

    • Vivian S | September 18, 2019 at 1:21 AM | Reply

      Round robbing rhetoric; over and over….

    • Evelyn Brown | September 18, 2019 at 9:26 AM | Reply

      Congresswoman Sheila Jackson,D- Texas is one of the toughest, most respected members of Congress. She does not rant. Of course, a Trump zombie would think that, because you have deserted your independent thought to Trump. You’re a robot. No brain. Nothing but a shell. You’re dangerous.

    • Cindy Weir | September 18, 2019 at 9:42 AM | Reply

      jose g. No she’s serious. Her intelligence is off the charts.

  13. Damien S | September 18, 2019 at 1:16 AM | Reply

    By the way, bits and pieces is NEVER the way to make an informed decision, but that’s what she wants us to do.

  14. Darth Vader | September 18, 2019 at 1:18 AM | Reply

    These boomers running MSNBC need to just give up already.

  15. Mr. Smith | September 18, 2019 at 1:22 AM | Reply

    Don’t forget about the part where he said “it’s a big safe with lots of guns” and what that means for all you gun grabbing morons.

  16. Aethelbeorn | September 18, 2019 at 1:53 AM | Reply

    So was this clickbait? I see no impeachment hearing. Assclowns… the lot of you.

  17. K wal | September 18, 2019 at 1:53 AM | Reply

    So what are they impeaching him on? Or do they even know? If there is no evidence that there was collusion, then that means there was nothing to obstruct.

  18. penguins inadiorama | September 18, 2019 at 1:55 AM | Reply

    Guess what swirly jackson, in the US you do not need to be exonerated

  19. Banned B!!!! | September 18, 2019 at 1:56 AM | Reply

    O0o0h come on guys! Believe us, this time it ” really ” was Russia!

  20. Axel Sharpshire | September 18, 2019 at 2:25 AM | Reply

    So they are going to finally get him on that Second scoop of ice cream. I knew this was coming.

