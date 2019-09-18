The House Judiciary Committee began impeachment inquiry hearings on President Trump today, and the first witness is former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee of the Judiciary Committee weighs in. Aired on 09/17/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
‘Impeachment' Hearings Begin | All In | MSNBC
Congress: “please read your statement”
Lewandowski: “you read it”.
@Tythemagicguy06 ~ Thanks, so we agree Trump isn’t a dictator, just not a smart person, who gives the left wing anti-MAGA’s, TDS?😂
zbudda I think we would be a better country without him as president
@Tythemagicguy06 ~ The continued existence of the Democrat party is problematic…
@Truck Taxi He told the FBI one story about taking dictation for Trump and told Congress a different story. Yes people can confuse their facts but a good time to remember clearly is probably when you are testifying to
Congress and face jail time if you perjur yourself.
@275cat ~ He didn’t read it, because he knew the Democrats were looking for a juicy sound bite that they could twist to their advantage…similar to how Robert Mueller wouldn’t read out his report, as the juicy sound bite would be used by the Democrats to twist what he said, and draw even more unwarranted attention that Mueller didn’t write the actual report.
All they need is proof and enough votes and I don’t think they have either and wont
@Trollololol Livestream And what fantasy charge did they have on Bush
@Rob Melton No, I remember Comey’s work in 2016, comedy is quite apt
@omi god Good luck beating Trump . . . The DemRat lineup for president will be eviserated by Trump . . . He will toy with them like a cat with a mouse . . . I’m gunna enjoy the show . . . I bet you won’t . . . Why the show so good lmao
babyeveryonegirlhd.info/U3lR3OShadYj
How much longer until we don’t hear this crap anymore for “news”
@Karen Dilday
Not here. This is not a monarchy. You both will have to leave here to get a King. The only King we’ve ever had here was Martin Luther King, not some sick criminal who conned disgruntled white people into turning this country into a laughing stock worldwide with a radical white supremacist destroying America.
@Michele M
You don’t have to listen to ANYTHING you don’t want to. And TRASH is relative. Example. I think that man you people elected and his third wifey are the two biggest pieces of trash ever to come to Washington. And that’s saying alot. They are going to have to FUMAGATE the White House when they FINALLY get out of there.
babyeveryonegirlhd.info/umXYPcOOTEEj
Evelyn Brown Apparently you think politicians are held to a high standard? 😂😂. In a just world, a majority would be banished and/or locked in cages. They’ve all been trash tbh. A bunch of overpaid, self-serving liars.
Evelyn Brown You miss the phony actors lol. Trump is trash, but he’s always been trash, since the 70s. Lol
So what’s the latest on the Jeffery Epstein case??
I heard the case was DEAD! Cant convict or interrogate a dead man. I also heard dead men tell no tales.😊
Who cares?
Maritza Hesse so far 126 people☝️☝️
babyeveryonegirlhd.info/KK02pFj
WHO????
THE WHOLE THING WAS A CLOWN SHOW!
You ain’t bullshltting there mate.
Wasn’t Trump supposed to drain the swamp? Still waiting on that one…
This country is a giant circus. 🇺🇸🎭
No it’s the ones that can’t accept we have a elected president is all. Poor voters that voted for the wrong person. So now it’s like this so lame.
Mulder & Scully It’s pretty nice where I live. 😘
Well, the DNC is anyway
By the way, nice cherry picking of Corey’s clips
I mean, it’s kinda called for given that those are the damning clips.
Does Nadler intend to impeach Corey?
The dumbest Idiots in the game
Smoke and mirrors. I’m pretty shocked the media and half of D.C consider themselves to worth their salary. You guys are ultra pathetic.
Yeah, Trump’s just an innocent victim. Honestly how do you people generate enough brain power to walk and breathe at the same time?
Two Buffalo’s whatever. You’re nothing but a robot. You’re no American. We Americans know that the Free Press, the ONLY institution expressly stated in the Constitution is to keep the government accountable. You’re SO dumb and gullible.
You are weak. You fell for the Con-man . You’ll regret that.
When the democrats double down on nothing.
Double implies it’s only the second time.
@Badger Trolls from Russia here. You guys like Putin and Kim Jong-un? Pick your choice and go live there.
You must have your Head in sand. Be objective and read both sides to any story.
Ms Jackson Lee was hopeless and should step aside and allow Lawyers to question.
She was not the only person interrogating,old boy danced aroung Chuck Shumer time limit.
phil and Andrea o’brien she’s a tune
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee IS a LAWYER
Sheila Jackson you just ranting
Round robbing rhetoric; over and over….
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson,D- Texas is one of the toughest, most respected members of Congress. She does not rant. Of course, a Trump zombie would think that, because you have deserted your independent thought to Trump. You’re a robot. No brain. Nothing but a shell. You’re dangerous.
jose g. No she’s serious. Her intelligence is off the charts.
By the way, bits and pieces is NEVER the way to make an informed decision, but that’s what she wants us to do.
These boomers running MSNBC need to just give up already.
Darth Vader they’re about the most dimwitted people I have ever heard. Trump is Trump,, da bummer is da bummer.
I remember you Darth Vader. They’re never giving up! Lol
Don’t forget about the part where he said “it’s a big safe with lots of guns” and what that means for all you gun grabbing morons.
So was this clickbait? I see no impeachment hearing. Assclowns… the lot of you.
So what are they impeaching him on? Or do they even know? If there is no evidence that there was collusion, then that means there was nothing to obstruct.
Guess what swirly jackson, in the US you do not need to be exonerated
O0o0h come on guys! Believe us, this time it ” really ” was Russia!
So they are going to finally get him on that Second scoop of ice cream. I knew this was coming.