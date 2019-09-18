The House Judiciary Committee began impeachment inquiry hearings on President Trump today, and the first witness is former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee of the Judiciary Committee weighs in. Aired on 09/17/19.

‘Impeachment' Hearings Begin | All In | MSNBC