Del. Stacey Plaskett remarks that while she would have enjoyed cross-examining Kevin McCarthy at Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, the most surprisingly absent voice from the proceeding was that of Mike Pence, who was forced to flee after Trump made him the target of his angry mob. Aired on 02/16/2021.

Impeachment Manager Mystified At Pence's Silence After Targeting By Trump For Mob Attack