TOPICS:
February 17, 2021

 

Del. Stacey Plaskett remarks that while she would have enjoyed cross-examining Kevin McCarthy at Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, the most surprisingly absent voice from the proceeding was that of Mike Pence, who was forced to flee after Trump made him the target of his angry mob. Aired on 02/16/2021.
47 Comments on "Impeachment Manager Mystified At Pence’s Silence After Targeting By Trump For Mob Attack"

  1. jeb1273 | February 16, 2021 at 2:17 AM | Reply

    What’s the mystery. Pence is a jellyfish. He cares only about his own political future. Nothing else.

    • tj hill | February 16, 2021 at 2:56 AM | Reply

      Then this is a total failure😂😂😂Pence has no political future. He is burned to ashes on both sides. I wonder if he has left the country

    • Ricky Bobby | February 16, 2021 at 6:19 AM | Reply

      @Franklin Kooyman At 6’2″ and 300lbs it’s a ROUND SHADOW!😂

    • Mr. Majestic | February 16, 2021 at 7:37 AM | Reply

      @Franklin Kooyman Really he looks timid to me

    • cc 1k | February 16, 2021 at 9:32 PM | Reply

      Trying to play both sides and not rock the boat ultimately got him nowhere with Trump and nearly got him killed. I’d stay quiet for now, too, and save it for court.

    • jeb1273 | February 16, 2021 at 9:38 PM | Reply

      @cc 1k What court? He doesn’t have the intestinal fortitude for that. It might have a negative effect on his political career. He’s gutless like all trump toadies.

  2. Pat Le Cat | February 16, 2021 at 2:19 AM | Reply

    Pence is probably trying to save his life by ducking into cover from the murderous mob he unleashed.

  3. JM1993951 | February 16, 2021 at 2:25 AM | Reply

    He probably doesn’t want to rekindle their desire to murder him.

    • Laura Gomez | February 16, 2021 at 5:45 AM | Reply

      Exactly what I was thinking.

    • Ash Roskell | February 16, 2021 at 7:05 AM | Reply

      That was their big mistake. If America could have heard from the GOP’s own mouths, that, “The Steal,” ain’t real, that would have been the killing blow! But, for the sake of getting on with Biden’s agenda, they didn’t take the time to break the GOP in two, and neutralise the threat. Now, we’re, “hoping,” that the criminal courts and the ballot box will be enough to prevent an all out Fascist State in America . . . Thanks DNC . . . Thanks a bunch!

    • Laura Gomez | February 16, 2021 at 7:19 AM | Reply

      @Ash Roskell preventing the loss of democracy in the United States is a daunting task now. What saved their democracy this time also screwed it. The senate republicans hid behind the constitution, twisted the intention of it to suit their purposes. No amount of further drawing out of the trial would have changed that. They have shown their stripes over and over again. Excluding the 7.

    • Marie-Flo Reddy | February 16, 2021 at 3:01 PM | Reply

      Why can’t you people just give over…always trying to rekindle fires… oh sorry shouldn’t mentioned fire… you burned quite a lot already?!

    • Laura Gomez | February 16, 2021 at 3:07 PM | Reply

      @Marie-Flo Reddy give over? What do you mean by that? Maybe “you people” is a bit too much like pointing the finger.

  4. Dawn Johnson | February 16, 2021 at 2:34 AM | Reply

    That’s what P does best — stand on the side and look officious.

  5. Joe Dodge | February 16, 2021 at 2:35 AM | Reply

    Mystified by a person without the ability to have an original thought?

  6. Stephen Chisadza | February 16, 2021 at 2:35 AM | Reply

    He is a Mitch like Mitch, that is why he is silent

  7. Karim V | February 16, 2021 at 2:45 AM | Reply

    There is nothing mystified about lieutenants being afraid to testify against the mob boss when they know the boss will be found not guilty. Don’t blame them for a broken system.

    • RobBCactive | February 16, 2021 at 4:01 AM | Reply

      And the soldiers are loyal to the boss, and the whole lot will walk free to resume their criminality even if convicted.

  8. ruth depew | February 16, 2021 at 3:14 AM | Reply

    Pence is the national Person of Silence for the “Let’s Pretend it Never Happened – Club of Delusionals.”

  9. Errol 0007 | February 16, 2021 at 3:44 AM | Reply

    Trump busy raising funds for Pence’s bodybag.

  10. USMC forever | February 16, 2021 at 3:53 AM | Reply

    Pence shows lack of character also. Probably still thinks he has a chance for 2024 after he spent 4 years licking Trump’s boots

  11. K B | February 16, 2021 at 3:55 AM | Reply

    Trump insulted Ted Cruz’s wife , and then Cruz offered to be his lawyer. After Trump tried to whack Pence , I can only wonder if Pence is pathetic enough to be Trump’s lawyer.

  12. James Sears | February 16, 2021 at 4:05 AM | Reply

    Not just Pence, but McCarthy and McConnell too. There are others like Mo Brooks and Tuberville also.

    • Jason Boyce | February 16, 2021 at 1:40 PM | Reply

      McCarthy and McConnell were quite loud about how angry they were at the beginning, until they looked at their base and saw that they were still supporting the President. That’s when the testicles they were ALMOST about to grow immediately withered on the vine and faded away.

  13. V | February 16, 2021 at 4:28 AM | Reply

    Mike is more spineless than Ted Cruz.

  14. K Nelson | February 16, 2021 at 4:29 AM | Reply

    PENCE IS A STAR WITNESS TO TRUMP’S CRIMES. There is no doubt that trump welcomed the mob to silence his voice forever.

  15. J. M. W. | February 16, 2021 at 4:34 AM | Reply

    Pence is scared.
    He can’t even speak up for self after what happened.

    • LiS Wright | February 16, 2021 at 1:44 PM | Reply

      Pence is a poor man compared to the other senators. He doesn’t even have property. So he’s probably thinking the Donald can help him in the future. Besides, Pence may run for office again.

  16. Yolande Robinson | February 16, 2021 at 4:35 AM | Reply

    Pence has always been silent. He’s a slimeball.

  17. Bad Bones | February 16, 2021 at 7:00 AM | Reply

    Pence will bow low for his Orange God no matter the circumstances. However, for every action there is an opposite reaction, what goes around comes around, karma and so on… These evil people will pay for what they have done one way or another.

  18. Rebecca Grimm | February 16, 2021 at 7:10 AM | Reply

    Repubs are scared of Trump. Or brainwashed by him.

  19. Dennis Weber | February 16, 2021 at 7:16 AM | Reply

    Pence was silent for over 5 years. He mastered just standing around and not speaking his mind.

  20. CD_ Promo | February 16, 2021 at 8:20 AM | Reply

    Silent?!
    They’re friggin HOSTAGES 
    of the the fat mobster and his mob.
    Dont they know that gangster sagas never ever end well
    for anyone
    especially the mob itself

