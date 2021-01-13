Rachel Maddow shows how the single article for Donald Trump's second impeachment for incitement of insurrection parallels a similar federal crime, the punishment for which includes a ban on running for future office. If Trump wants to avoid prosecution for that crime, his best bet may be to resign and accept a pardon from Mike Pence. Aired on 01/12/2021.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About The Rachel Maddow Show: Through her unique approach to storytelling, Rachel Maddow provides in-depth reporting to illuminate the current state of political affairs and reveals the importance of transparency and accountability from our leaders. Maddow seeks to explain our complex world and deliver news in a way that's illuminating and dynamic, connecting the dots to make sense of complex issues. Maddow also conducts interviews with individuals at the center of current news stories to provide important perspective.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#CriminalCharge #Impeachment #MSNBC
Impeachment Overlap With Criminal Charge Could Tempt Trump To Resign, Seek Pence Pardon
Trump will never resign and pence will never invoke 25th amendment, so proceed with the impeachment process and Democrats need to prosecute all cronies and change legislation for good so this stuff never happens again in America
@Mordo Samsonite shes inciting an irrection
@Mordo Samsonite listen goldie locks i would have burned the devils den to the ground
@DFR666 keyboard warrior would have got the message across ya bum
@zidge1751 😂😂😂😂😂
@Michael O’Neill trump is a great man
5 died… LOCK HIM UP. Any less is a reward.
People, like the Republicans, are ready to continue to commit suicide for him & protect him & he knows it.
@Jon Ver learn to make sense 🤣
@Ash Roskell can you tell me the last time Fox News got sued for slandering somebody. Now CNN MSNBC CBS gets sued all the time and lose. Sandman ring a bell.
@Upper 90 Uh…the “red slime” lawsuit-within the last 2 weeks. Before that was Tucker Carlson-though the judge ruled that no one expected truth or facts from his show.
@RD M how with warp speed and Vaccine you dem Need competency eval
He will not he want the presidency for the rest of his life
Your comment makes zero sense.
@AYouTube User it really doesn’t make much sense but they are right about him wanting to be president for the rest of his life.
Whoever thought that a failed reality show host would be a good president is smoking crack
Well…somehow he made it. I blame the nuts who tried to take the Capitol.
Probably Meth not crack.
@Tanya G meth and painkillers
@Hal-2021-series the first year could have been predicted but the last three have been a roller coaster, you think every drop can’t get lower but somehow Trump managed to hit new depths over and over.
Have you seen his rallies?
This is how many years Trump should get
👇
@Randy Callow Why because he’s rich and privileged? If it were you, you’d be in prison for the rest of your life. The problems you’re talking about are all ready out there. He made sure of that. We need to face those problems, not sweep them under the rug.
@Shasha0709 well good thing he became president and not Hillary clinton because this country would of been turned into a real wreck.
@Lord Auric Curmudgeon I. FELL OFF A DAM A LAKE SPILLWAY FELL ABOUT 38 FT. I LANDED ON CONCRETE SLID DOWN THE SPILLWAY INTO A RIVER , A FISHING MAN FOUND ME 18 HOURS LATER ..
I WAS HOSPITALIZED FOR AROUND 3 1(2 YEARS IN A COMA FOR 3 MONTHS .
BLIND , PARALYSED HORRIBLE HEAD INJURY
HAD TO LEARN EVERYTHING AGAIN WALK TALK READ WRITE
AND NOW ALL ANIMALS ARE SOMEHOW CONNECTED TO ME ..
THEY KNOW I’M AN INJURED ANIMAL …
.
@ERIC WRENN OH, Eric. Please do not use the Lord’s name in vain. That’s against the 10 commandments. You are using the Lords name to tell a lie.
@ERIC WRENN Unless, the hustler has reached the end of his luck. Or exceeded his talent. Which, I believe, both apply to the OP. (Orange prez)
Why are just arresting the nobody’s we want the ones who attacked ppl period
Dtis that
https://youtu.be/3sL2x8NPyb8
oh wow
@Amelinda TOEIC is a racist proud boy
If I were Pence, I’d promise him a pardon and then not give him one… Leave him hanging, like he left Pence hanging while he begged for the National Guard’s to be sent. He wanted Pence dead.
I wrote a comment on another site about the British sending their simple minded, insane and criminals to the American colonies. I qucikly got hundreds of responses from the British.. They said to take a look at the MSNBC. They thanked MSNBC for taking more of their insane, criminal and simple minded today. African Chiefs sold their insand, criminal and simple minded to the Arabs who sold them to the English, etc. Do they have history in school in the UK and the US? They are thrilled to see that so many of those former Brits were elected to the US Congress.
@annemarie bornman you guys are delusional cult members.
@Bob Ross he’s been asking if he could pardon himself. He even asked out loud a couple years ago.
@nosuchthingasshould – of course he wouldn’t because Trump knows that if the situation were reversed that’s precisely what he would do to Pence.
@Bob Ross – drank the kool-aid, I see.
If Mike Pence pardons Trump, he should be considered just as guilty as Trump.
@Kathy Jacobsen sorry Kathy it’s the other way around and not one of you will answer the question about your lefts evil party involvement with live term abortions let’s just skip over the fact that they are baby killers and don’t tell me that’s just one thing and there’s so much more going on in the world because that’s humanity and if you condone that you might as well condone everything. Your comments fall on dead ears so if you can’t come at me with the humanity point then I don’t want to hear anything you have to say so address abortion
@Laura King The anti-abortion pro institutionalized poverty, pro death penalty, and pro bombing of peasants crowd do not fully appreciate how precarious their rationalizing is. The religious right’s support for certain candidates focuses on certain issues to advance programs furthering racist policies. Balmer, Randall, “The Historian’s Pickaxe Uncovering the Racist Origins of the Religious Right,” (Univ. of Pennsylvania), pp. 4-7. Located at https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://www.sas.upenn.edu/andrea-mitchell-center/sites/www.sas.upenn.edu.andrea-mitchell-center/files/Balmer%2520-%2520Historian%2527s%2520Pickaxe.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwjevtS0sM7rAhUJbc0KHdaNCvkQFjADegQIBBAB&usg=AOvVaw2lor7oOdmnMdx4EG-_sNkV
The origin of the religious right’s political program had nothing to do with abortion but rather the maintenance of racial hierarchy and notions of racial purity:
The real origins of the Religious Right, it turns out, are rather more prosaic and less highminded. In May 1969, a group of African-American parents in Holmes County, Mississippi, filed suit to prevent three new whites-only academies from securing tax exemption from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS); each of the schools had been founded to evade desegregation of the public schools. In Holmes County, the number of white students enrolled in the public schools had dropped from 771 to 28 during the first year of desegregation; the following year, that number fell to zero. The court case, known as Green v. Kennedy, won a temporary injunction against the “segregation academies” in January 1970, and later that year Richard Nixon ordered the IRS to enact a new policy that would deny tax exemptions to segregated schools. In July 1970, the Internal Revenue Service announced that, in accordance with the provisions of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which forbade racial segregation and discrimination, it would no longer grant tax-exempt status to private schools with racially discriminatory policies. Such institutions were not – by definition – charitable organizations, and therefore they had no claims to tax-exempt status; similarly, donations to such organizations would no longer qualify as tax-deductible contributions.
Id.
On November 30, 1970, the IRS sent letters of inquiry to schools in question in an effort to ascertain whether or not they discriminated on the basis of race. Id. at pp. 6. Bob Jones University, a fundamentalist school in Greenville, South Carolina, responded that it did not admit African Americans. Id. Meanwhile, the Green v. Kennedy suit was joined with a similar suit to become Green v. Connally. Id. On June 30, 1971, the United States District Court for the District of Columbia issued its ruling in the Green v. Connally case: “Under the Internal Revenue Code, properly construed, racially discriminatory private schools are not entitled to the Federal tax exemption provided for charitable, educational institutions, and persons making gifts to such schools are not entitled to the deductions provided in case of gifts to charitable, educational institutions.” Id.
Paul Weyrich saw his opening. Id. at pp. 7. Ever since Goldwater’s campaign, Weyrich had been trying to organize evangelicals politically. Id. Their numbers alone, he reasoned, would constitute a formidable voting bloc, and he aspired to marshal them behind conservative causes. Id. “The new political philosophy must be defined by us in moral terms, packaged in non-religious language, and propagated throughout the country by our new coalition,” Weyrich wrote in spelling out his vision. Id. “When political power is achieved, the moral majority will have the opportunity to re-create this great nation.” Id.
Even then [1975] however, the school [Bob Jones University] stipulated that interracial dating would be grounds for expulsion, and the school also promised that any students who “espouse, promote, or encourage others to violate the University’s dating rules and regulations will be expelled.” Id. at pp. 9. When “the Internal Revenue Service tried to deny tax exemption to private schools,” Weyrich said in an interview with Conservative Digest, that “more than any single act brought the fundamentalists and evangelicals into the political process.” Id. at pp. 9-10.
Abortion is dog whistle politics.
@SJ Brooks you are such a child now I know what the left is working with
@Jean Peters no I’m clearly informed your leftist nut job continue supporting the live birth abortions of babies that’s the humanity your party stands for
On January 21st, Mike Pence would find himself just as actionable for pardoning a traitor as the traitor himself.
So much talk, and all kinds of speculations , and yet he is still in office reaping all the benefits. Something is absolutely wrong here.
Keeps his salary,secretary,secret service for life, like the other ex prezies…..🤥
Donnie Drumpf is such a megalomaniac he turned his back on Mikey P who is the only one who can save him now.
Hahaha i know
OMG, trump is more incredibly insane that anyone could ever imagine, he thinks he’s still in the winning.
@XyphonXero Nope we don’t feel that ‘icy shiver’ This is NOT the country you fled from. We do feel the need to put this cult down and hopefully they can get their true patriotism back. If not maybe we can save their children from this kind of misguided worship of a deranged individual.
@XyphonXero You were in the wrong country bud.
@Cam Blank You see? This is the problem. You have already been blinded to call out against what you believe is your oppressor. It happens the exact same for your political rivals, with purpose. This is what they do. They are no amateurs at it either. Years upon years go into this but my guess is you are still young. Not as in infantile but young to the world. Proud boy, antifa, black lives matters, these names are only icons. They serve the purpose to gather and protect the agitators. They use these groups to blend and organize events to cause chaos between the people. It is their sole purpose. Silence and oppression of opposing views is a standard protocol. They train no different than what you would consider Isil cells. Typically they range in cell groups of four to eight people each. You see them at the protests for all groups if you know what you are looking for. This country is in serious danger.
Some of us predicted this 5 years ago
@Jeremy Colwell You are way more stupid! You just don’t want to realize it
It would be so funny if he resigned and Pence didn’t pardon him. Payback’s a beotch
That’s the other thing I was thinking. It’s possible.
The worm could turn – he’s thrown Pence under the bus more than once in recent weeks
@Cuckoo Phendula plus would probably finish his career
He cannot be pardoned if he has been peaches. Read United States constitution, section 2, clause 1.
Shhhhhhh
“The secret of freedom is educating the people, whereas the secret of tyranny is keeping them ignorant.” – Robespierre
@Hal T ok grammar nazi. Your narcissistic tendency is noted
@Gabe Dudley . . . How much more narcissistic is it to fail to proofread? When you put erroneous stuff out there that you hope will influence people, you’re either indicating that what you have to say is so important it transcends the need for basic conventions of correctness, or that they’re too unimportant to deserve the gesture.
@Prickly Pear sorry such things offend you. Maybe all people who do not use correct grammar should be canceled as well? Its your egos need to feel superior is what the problem is. A bully tactic. A narcissistic tendency. You are everything they have been projecting on trump the last 4 years. The reality is, you hate yourself, not orange man. They no that. They control you
@Gabe Dudley – The post is about education. I was pointing out to you that you don’t know squat about Communism. You also seem to know very little about spelling and punctuation. But _you_ (dimwit that you are) seem to think grammar is synonymous with spelling and punctuation. It is not. That appears to be another thing you know nothing about.
@Gabe Dudley . . . You just go ahead and do you, bud. Nobody is suggesting censoring folks who fail to use correct grammar — please stop exaggerating an argument to try to make a point. And please stop engaging in amateur psychoanalysis. You want to fight for your right to undermine yourself by sounding uneducated and ill-read, that’s entirely your prerogative. But whoever this “they” who control me are (I’m a registered Republican), I know that their chances of doing so are far less if I can arrange a coherent argument that sticks to the point and doesn’t showcase my relative lack of formal education. Perhaps your concern about my “feeling superior” bears some personal reflection.
No way he’s resigning. His ego won’t let him
@James Isidro There was no steal. Hes a loser bigly.
@Amelinda TOEIC this is a racist proud boy
@James Isidro there was none
@James Isidro We won. You lost. Get over it.
Btw, that’s the exact same advice you gave us back in 2016. Remember?
Time to take a spoonful of your own medicine.
@James Isidro LOL What evidence?? Give it up Jimmy, there is no fraud.
His orangeness couldn’t handle pence pardoning him. It is more likely that he will try to pardon himself and if he does the ensuring court case will be fascinating.
Yes. He isn’t going to bow before Pence by giving him that power.
Ensuing*
But yes I hope you’re right. That way chump would get his just desserts 🙂
His big fat ego won’t let him resign, that would be an admission of guilt and worse than that he would have to admit failure.
@Tania C indeed, or uneducated A 🕳️ hole.
U know they had to tell him that Puerto Rico was part of USA!!!!!…and somehow Mango got elected😳.on live tv he referred to a woman’s period😏,he started a bogus business college,yup,there was none,still got elected, he also stated that if Ivanka wasn’t his daughter they would be DATING, yup,u get the point… GAG 😜
@TrappenWeisseGuy ; and the mountain people wanna keep their weapons! They believe I read,that Oprah and Biliary run a girls pedphile ring!!!!!! Holy crap! These r his mislead people….😷☹️
He would also have to tell other people secrets thats why he aint bern impeached. Its politics! This is America
Plus he hinted that there might be further violence (still inciting his follower to more violence) if he was impeached. He is going to drag this drama out to the bitter end, hoping to cause more violence, until he can slip onto a plane and escape justice.
Susan, sorry to say it but I think the USA is in a lot of trouble. Significant portions of the population have been bamboozled in a large scale fashion probably not seen since 1930’s Germany. I believe the Russians believe that were it not for the physical distance between the two countries that they’d be able for waltz right in and take over. They and the Chinese have taken note of this drawn out coup attempt and have no doubt adjusted any sort of invasion plans accordingly. I know the USA has the biggest military, but if half the population cannot discern reality from fiction..that is a huge problem. The lack of response from the Democrats in the face of two months of right wing lies was a big mistake. They should have had daily or every other day responses to the bogus lawsuits. In fact totally discrediting the, at the time could have stopped them in their tracks and made the Republicans laughingstocks.
Shush, don’t tell him this. He needs to go to Jail, for what he has done.
What has he done?
Thank God,Mango never listens!!!!, Well, maybe Fox Opinion News,N Korea,pal Putin……so,yea….✌️
Lock him in the cages with the children he put in cages.
@Zarathustra 87 where have you been?!
@marguerite Gastanaga who built the cages?
He’s done. Most of his donors have decided to stop funding him.
TRIMP killed his brand. All kinds of businesses are canceling their contracts with the family business.
I was so happy that the PGA canceled the 2022 tournament at his Bedminster Golf Course.
one of his top donors (Sheldon Adelson) just died sooo you’re not wrong
Deutsche bank is cutting ties with him too.
I don’t see him resigning for one simple reason: he has never, in his life, willingly given power to someone else.
He has declared bankruptcy. Bonespurs knows how to run.
Rudy, after his voicemail message, should also be charged
He should be charged for inciting too. ” Let’s have trial by combat.” The media is reporting that the N.Y. Bar Association is thinking about disbarring him. Same should happen to
Syndey Powell & Lin Wood for pushing the lies that there was mass fraud in the election & that trump really won.