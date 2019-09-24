Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) tells Ali Velshi that there is "no choice but to launch an impeachment inquiry" after revelations about Trump's phone call with Ukraine. Rep. Bill Foster, who came out in support of impeachment last month, also joins the conversation to discuss the turning tide in the Democratic caucus and what’s next. Aired on 09/23/19.
Impeachment Pressure Escalates As Dems Demand Of Whistleblower Complaint | The Last Word | MSNBC
John F. Kennedy famously said, “Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.”
…. One theory of democracy is that its main purpose is to allow peaceful revolutions. The idea is that majorities voting in elections approximate the result of a coup.
In 1962, John F. Kennedy famously said, “Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.”
Diane Hooper well most that didn’t vote for trump like me in 2016 are now voting Trump 2020.
I mean none of the democratic nominees has mentioned a single policy that will benefit my family. I would vote Tulsi but they shafted her so I guess I will have to wait until 2024
If there was only a candidate out there calling for a peaceful revolution.
JFK was the best, the devils in the White House killed our president cause he was good, notice the difference?
@Red Chipmunk “The only thing Democrats got is playing the victim card. Where have you been this whole time… under a rock?”
“insult away… its what’s pushing all the independents like me towards Trump. Sticks and stones my friend”
Aaaaaaand…. there’s the victim card you just played. Y’know, after you started by insulting someone. Forest through the trees, buddy.
Trump is strong-arming a foreign country to help him to rig the election for 2020.
@keith parkhill yes he’s the new polyester double-wide Queen
@Lapin074 hahaha go put your tinfoil hat on, take your meds go to your safe space put the soft music on Looney tunes
@D L nope
@Mark Kratzer PEOPLE ANOTHER TRIGGERED
TRUMPER in our mist
Avoid
Avoid
Avoid. STAY STRONG
.. .AMERICA…….
@A T did SOMEONE open the basement doors and let the rats escape ???
Triggered trumpsters can’t help themselves.
They only watch FOXX
TO ESCAPE THE TRUTH.
CORRUPTION is common place in this administration.
These people sre denying the TRUTH.
Seek help or your brain will explode after the election ❗❗〰️❗❗
America will never recover from president pisshair
Oh god if this is a disaster my family is hoping for a catastrophe in Trump’s second term
@mellanie cromwell sorry to say this but ur democracy isnt worth bubcas
Look at what a dim whited individual did to ur democracy Imagine what a smart man could do
@Red Chipmunk A corrupt nation has never prospered in the long term
We’ve recovered from much worse… Trump’s certainly not worse than, say… slavery.
@Ticky Tocky, so the economy trumps all else?
It doesn’t look like Dictator Donny has been sleeping that well lately with them big bags under his eyes and looks more orange then usual. 😂🤣
@HairyBottom He is halfway to a dictator. Someone like you whom blindly follows a man like this is pathetic……BIOTCH
Apparently it’s the light bulbs that make the oompa loompa look orange. It’s got nothing to do with his bronzer or tanning bed or a lack of sleep. Even if he is a billionaire, he doesn’t have enough money to pay me to rub bronzer on the parts he can’t reach. Lucky he’s surrounded by clueless sycophants all the time.
@HairyBottom Dicktator.
Trump: “Guiliani? I never met him.”
What’s next ? Has someone’s been impersonating Rudi Guilliani ? …. maybe so ? Maybe it was all a dream . Am I dreaming now ?
Apparently they think if you can’t see it, it won’t hurt you…
lol
@Coldwynn Frost Most people stopped playing that child’s game a once they turn 7 or 8…
Worse part in that is that 40 mil republican cult member would believe that , as they believe everything T-Rump says .
Oh baby, when this guy finally does hit the concrete floor, and he will, its going to be one huge orange splat!
He’s going to
blend in with his orange jump suit
MyEyesBled like it was with obama bush or Clinton? What about LBJ? These people are above the law and they have you right where they want you. Attacking the “other” so you never see what is important.
They work in corrupt circles with the mob, with crooked lawyers and investors, and with the media to keep you confused and ignorant.
Congratulations you’re a sheep. Bahhhh bahhhh
Darkpassenger2012 <<< No, I’m an American first, A Lifelong Republican second, and a wounded US Army veteran (20 years) from Brooklyn NY where we knew better than to vote for the con man mobster thus sat out the 2016 election ...
Was largely congratulatory. Was largely corruption.
From the mouth of the guilty one.
Almost everything Trump does is largely corruption.
@ruth depew Yea yea now go to work.
David Varney – Oh dear David … Did ruth depew hurt your witty bitty little feelings with her comment?
It’s also rotten grammar.
When Trump heard that Mueller didn’t indict him because a sitting president can’t be indicted, Trump must have misunderstood what that meant, thinking it meant he could commit crimes all he wants, and not be indicted for them. That’s why he mad this call to Ukraine the very next day. 🤷🏼♀️
As we know, Trump’s not exactly awaiting an invite to join Mensa.
Or he’s just hedging his bets. I mean he does have the AG in his pocket. And the longer we wait the more he packs the Federal and Supreme Courts. American citizens need to wake up and start demanding that his corruption be corrected. We keep doing nothing but talk about it, meanwhile Hong Kong shut down because of possibility of one bill. Majority of Americans should be ashamed of themselves. We’re just sitting back and watching Russia take over democracy
@HiSomebody TrackingMuch? Very well said!
OUR LIAR IN CHIEF TRUMP HAS LOST ALL CREDIBILITY. TRUMP TALKING ABOUT CORRUPTION IS LAUGHABLE. HE’S A DISGRACE AND A DANGER TO OUR COUNTRY
Agreed, and that fella hasn’t had credibility in a long time… not with the American people, not with banks, not with women, etc…
@mastermason10 not with his male partner either
Anybody that has ever followed the life of donald trump would start at the point of zero credibility.
@snoop alert Do you like it when Republicans say Obama was married to Michael Obama? ‘Cause you just did the same thing.
@Gavin Sherlock Agreed, and with how public that is, it’s easy to make a case that Trump being elected was less about “best and brightest”, and more about payback for electing Obama.
Why aren’t democrats doing something?
So what if it now gets blocked in the Senate. It was illegal and he broke the law. If the Senate blocks it just let voters decide. They will boot them out…
James Murphy CALL NANCY PELOSI (415) 556-4862
It wasn’t illegal lmfao. The media tries to imply that to you so that YOU say it yourself. They never said that it is illegal or if it even happened.
Sheep.
@Southern Fun So you’re saying Trump never broke the law? Then you’re a hypocrite. If any other president did such things you’d be screaming in the streets.
Trump betrayed us in Helsinki. That’s unforgivable.
@Southern Fun Do U realize u not a member of the 1% club
Enough rhetoric, move on Articles of Impeachment.
That’s not good for America. Just ’cause the guy’s a moron doesn’t make him impeachable… he needs to actually do something wrong that can be proven first.
@Red Chipmunk, you claiming you know that just shows your not living in reality.
@HairyBottom, lol, are you a Constitutional scholar? The answer is NO.
Nancy is hiding under her freaking desk!
If the President of the United States cannot be held accountable for criminal activity, then the rule of law in the United States is dead.
@robert pasbrig I’m surprised you have enough brain power to breathe, asking stupid questions like that.
@A T Must have been why you voted for your loser “leader” since that is all he does is whine and cry. Poor poor pitiful him.. everyone is out to get him.. gee I know I am tired of the whining like a 5 year old little boy.
That’s what his followers are counting on.
TrumP is working hard to destroy AMERICA…..
Once The CONSITUTION is dead he Will HAVE
Total DICTATORSHIP…..
( NO PROBLEM ) .🙃
But, if you do, make the Senate vote! those senators have to vote on the record not to impeach a clear criminal who will commit treason fo stay in power and enrich himself!
Love the TDS 😘
Criminals Are Ruling My America – C.A.R.M.A. and a bad one at that! Time to rid America of tRump and his corrupt administration quickly!
It’s called holding an election vote. Happens every 4 yrs. But unfortunately Democrats are too busy virtue signaling to run proper campaigns.
Why else would they be crying for impeachment when the process would go well past the 2020 elections.
It’s almost as if deep down they KNOW Trump will win again
ARI LAYS OUT THE FACTS BETTER THAN ANYBODY. LOVE WATCHING HIM FOR MY NEWS. VERY INTELLIGENT.
News 😂 good one
i support the impeachment of trump and the rest of the cowards known as the trump butthugger party >> Butthugger:
One that is junior to an accomplished buttkisser. They simply cannot get into proximity to kiss the butt so they must be content to hug the butt until the proper opportunity arises
CALL NANCY PELOSI
(415) 556-4862
“Butthugger” is my new favorite word.
So… you’d prefer Pence as Leader of the Free World? Even if you impeached Pence after that… the new Prez’d be whoever Pence picked as VP. Forest through the trees, buddy.
Republicans would defend trump if he was filmed chasing naked little boys on the Whitehouse lawn.
Democrats finally have Trump ………. Democrats are going to impeach Trump for Biden’s scandal
………… Brilliant ……… LOL
To be fair Christians are childm0lesters, they would highly approve of it.
Many if them would join him 🤣🤣🤣
‘Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these. ‘
That citation has a new meaning 😬
To be fair, Democrats would try to impeach him if he got down on his hands and knees and washed the Pope’s feet on the White House lawn.
Fighting corruption with corruption ! Please remove this guy from office it’s better for you and the world.
Corruption has gone up like 10 fold. Biden may be corrupt, but that corruption is only relevant to these people because he’s running in 2020, sot hey’ll exploit it. That’s the bottom line. In fact, the prosecutor of Ukraine for years did not prosecute or enforce the law, so of course he should’ve been fired. Whether Biden was part of that corruption or not is another issue, that’s not part of this issue, using power to force investigations by foreigners into political rivals.
aj1218 please go back to FAUXNEWS.
That’ll just turn Americans against Americans. You can’t remove the fella voted in unless he does something illegal and provable.
@aj1218 because it DIDN’T HAPPEN STUPID. IGNORANT ONE
TH INK ABOUT YOUR STUPID COMMENT…
WHO WAS IN OFFICE LAST YEAR ???? BIDEN
HAS NO AUTHORITY TO
WITHHOLD MONEY
. BUT YOUR. BUDDY
CORRUPTION DONNY
DID
WAKE UP OR YOUR IN TROUBLE ✔✔
@mastermason10 obstruction, campaign finance violations and now quid pro quo with this Ukraine thing are already provable and illegal. I’m sure many more things exist. Still, he has not faced any consequences. Aside from crimes ethics are 100% gone.
Trump is such a loser he has NEVER accomplished anything but failure in his sorry life. He will accomplish something going from the White House to the big house.
“has never accomplished anything”….. LoL
Can’t agree more. What did Trump accomplish as president? NOTHING!!!!!
I’m not a Trump fan, but let’s control ourselves here. Lynch mob talk about a man who was fairly elected isn’t good for this country, either.
@mastermason10 Ok. What exactly are you getting at here.
Ask Ukraine for the transcript. You know the white hose one is doctored.