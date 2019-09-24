Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) tells Ali Velshi that there is "no choice but to launch an impeachment inquiry" after revelations about Trump's phone call with Ukraine. Rep. Bill Foster, who came out in support of impeachment last month, also joins the conversation to discuss the turning tide in the Democratic caucus and what’s next. Aired on 09/23/19.

Impeachment Pressure Escalates As Dems Demand Of Whistleblower Complaint | The Last Word | MSNBC