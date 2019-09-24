Impeachment Pressure Escalates As Dems Demand Of Whistleblower Complaint | The Last Word | MSNBC

September 24, 2019

 

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) tells Ali Velshi that there is "no choice but to launch an impeachment inquiry" after revelations about Trump's phone call with Ukraine. Rep. Bill Foster, who came out in support of impeachment last month, also joins the conversation to discuss the turning tide in the Democratic caucus and what’s next. Aired on 09/23/19.
87 Comments on "Impeachment Pressure Escalates As Dems Demand Of Whistleblower Complaint | The Last Word | MSNBC"

  1. Marvin Gershowitz | September 24, 2019 at 1:06 AM | Reply

    John F. Kennedy famously said, “Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.”
    …. One theory of democracy is that its main purpose is to allow peaceful revolutions. The idea is that majorities voting in elections approximate the result of a coup.
    In 1962, John F. Kennedy famously said, “Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.”

    • Red Chipmunk | September 24, 2019 at 7:47 AM | Reply

      Diane Hooper well most that didn’t vote for trump like me in 2016 are now voting Trump 2020.
      I mean none of the democratic nominees has mentioned a single policy that will benefit my family. I would vote Tulsi but they shafted her so I guess I will have to wait until 2024

    • peter baxter | September 24, 2019 at 8:53 AM | Reply

      If there was only a candidate out there calling for a peaceful revolution.

    • mildred gomez | September 24, 2019 at 9:25 AM | Reply

      JFK was the best, the devils in the White House killed our president cause he was good, notice the difference?

    • mastermason10 | September 24, 2019 at 11:40 AM | Reply

      @Red Chipmunk “The only thing Democrats got is playing the victim card. Where have you been this whole time… under a rock?”
      “insult away… its what’s pushing all the independents like me towards Trump. Sticks and stones my friend”
      Aaaaaaand…. there’s the victim card you just played. Y’know, after you started by insulting someone. Forest through the trees, buddy.

  2. Tony Harris | September 24, 2019 at 1:07 AM | Reply

    Trump is strong-arming a foreign country to help him to rig the election for 2020.

    • snoop alert | September 24, 2019 at 10:49 AM | Reply

      @keith parkhill yes he’s the new polyester double-wide Queen

    • snoop alert | September 24, 2019 at 10:51 AM | Reply

      @Lapin074 hahaha go put your tinfoil hat on, take your meds go to your safe space put the soft music on Looney tunes

    • snoop alert | September 24, 2019 at 10:51 AM | Reply

      @D L nope

    • Joyce Chisman | September 24, 2019 at 11:03 AM | Reply

      @Mark Kratzer PEOPLE ANOTHER TRIGGERED
      TRUMPER in our mist
      Avoid
      Avoid
      Avoid. STAY STRONG
      .. .AMERICA…….

    • Joyce Chisman | September 24, 2019 at 11:12 AM | Reply

      @A T did SOMEONE open the basement doors and let the rats escape ???
      Triggered trumpsters can’t help themselves.
      They only watch FOXX
      TO ESCAPE THE TRUTH.
      CORRUPTION is common place in this administration.
      These people sre denying the TRUTH.
      Seek help or your brain will explode after the election ❗❗〰️❗❗

  3. John Jones | September 24, 2019 at 1:14 AM | Reply

    America will never recover from president pisshair

  4. Alessia C***** | September 24, 2019 at 1:31 AM | Reply

    It doesn’t look like Dictator Donny has been sleeping that well lately with them big bags under his eyes and looks more orange then usual. 😂🤣

    • TARDI B | September 24, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

      @HairyBottom He is halfway to a dictator. Someone like you whom blindly follows a man like this is pathetic……BIOTCH

    • Tsubadai Khan | September 24, 2019 at 11:27 AM | Reply

      Apparently it’s the light bulbs that make the oompa loompa look orange. It’s got nothing to do with his bronzer or tanning bed or a lack of sleep. Even if he is a billionaire, he doesn’t have enough money to pay me to rub bronzer on the parts he can’t reach. Lucky he’s surrounded by clueless sycophants all the time.

    • Computer User | September 24, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

      @HairyBottom Dicktator.

  5. JK E | September 24, 2019 at 1:41 AM | Reply

    Trump: “Guiliani? I never met him.”

  6. MyEyesBled | September 24, 2019 at 1:45 AM | Reply

    Oh baby, when this guy finally does hit the concrete floor, and he will, its going to be one huge orange splat!

    • Donna Sven | September 24, 2019 at 9:23 AM | Reply

      He’s going to
      blend in with his orange jump suit

    • Darkpassenger2012 | September 24, 2019 at 10:29 AM | Reply

      MyEyesBled like it was with obama bush or Clinton? What about LBJ? These people are above the law and they have you right where they want you. Attacking the “other” so you never see what is important.

      They work in corrupt circles with the mob, with crooked lawyers and investors, and with the media to keep you confused and ignorant.

      Congratulations you’re a sheep. Bahhhh bahhhh

    • MyEyesBled | September 24, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

      Darkpassenger2012 <<< No, I’m an American first, A Lifelong Republican second, and a wounded US Army veteran (20 years) from Brooklyn NY where we knew better than to vote for the con man mobster thus sat out the 2016 election ...

  7. Cindy Yeager | September 24, 2019 at 1:50 AM | Reply

    Was largely congratulatory. Was largely corruption.
    From the mouth of the guilty one.

  8. Suzy Q | September 24, 2019 at 2:08 AM | Reply

    When Trump heard that Mueller didn’t indict him because a sitting president can’t be indicted, Trump must have misunderstood what that meant, thinking it meant he could commit crimes all he wants, and not be indicted for them. That’s why he mad this call to Ukraine the very next day. 🤷🏼‍♀️
    As we know, Trump’s not exactly awaiting an invite to join Mensa.

    • HiSomebody TrackingMuch? | September 24, 2019 at 5:54 AM | Reply

      Or he’s just hedging his bets. I mean he does have the AG in his pocket. And the longer we wait the more he packs the Federal and Supreme Courts. American citizens need to wake up and start demanding that his corruption be corrected. We keep doing nothing but talk about it, meanwhile Hong Kong shut down because of possibility of one bill. Majority of Americans should be ashamed of themselves. We’re just sitting back and watching Russia take over democracy

    • Linda Rasmussen | September 24, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      @HiSomebody TrackingMuch? Very well said!

  9. John Edward | September 24, 2019 at 2:13 AM | Reply

    OUR LIAR IN CHIEF TRUMP HAS LOST ALL CREDIBILITY. TRUMP TALKING ABOUT CORRUPTION IS LAUGHABLE. HE’S A DISGRACE AND A DANGER TO OUR COUNTRY

  10. James Murphy | September 24, 2019 at 2:13 AM | Reply

    Why aren’t democrats doing something?

    So what if it now gets blocked in the Senate. It was illegal and he broke the law. If the Senate blocks it just let voters decide. They will boot them out…

    • Sheila T | September 24, 2019 at 3:58 AM | Reply

      James Murphy CALL NANCY PELOSI ‭(415) 556-4862‬

    • Southern Fun | September 24, 2019 at 6:45 AM | Reply

      It wasn’t illegal lmfao. The media tries to imply that to you so that YOU say it yourself. They never said that it is illegal or if it even happened.

      Sheep.

    • Gary Berger | September 24, 2019 at 8:30 AM | Reply

      @Southern Fun So you’re saying Trump never broke the law? Then you’re a hypocrite. If any other president did such things you’d be screaming in the streets.

      Trump betrayed us in Helsinki. That’s unforgivable.

    • Tom Mench | September 24, 2019 at 8:51 AM | Reply

      @Southern Fun Do U realize u not a member of the 1% club

  11. Felichia Ritter | September 24, 2019 at 2:21 AM | Reply

    Enough rhetoric, move on Articles of Impeachment.

  12. fishhead06 | September 24, 2019 at 2:21 AM | Reply

    If the President of the United States cannot be held accountable for criminal activity, then the rule of law in the United States is dead.

    • Michael Morris | September 24, 2019 at 8:32 AM | Reply

      @robert pasbrig I’m surprised you have enough brain power to breathe, asking stupid questions like that.

    • connie baldwin | September 24, 2019 at 9:17 AM | Reply

      @A T Must have been why you voted for your loser “leader” since that is all he does is whine and cry. Poor poor pitiful him.. everyone is out to get him.. gee I know I am tired of the whining like a 5 year old little boy.

    • Paradox Dea | September 24, 2019 at 9:54 AM | Reply

      That’s what his followers are counting on.

    • Joyce Chisman | September 24, 2019 at 11:22 AM | Reply

      TrumP is working hard to destroy AMERICA…..
      Once The CONSITUTION is dead he Will HAVE
      Total DICTATORSHIP…..
      ( NO PROBLEM ) .🙃

  13. Frank Brittain | September 24, 2019 at 2:26 AM | Reply

    But, if you do, make the Senate vote! those senators have to vote on the record not to impeach a clear criminal who will commit treason fo stay in power and enrich himself!

  14. Dodgy Trump | September 24, 2019 at 2:28 AM | Reply

    Criminals Are Ruling My America – C.A.R.M.A. and a bad one at that! Time to rid America of tRump and his corrupt administration quickly!

    • Red Chipmunk | September 24, 2019 at 6:51 AM | Reply

      It’s called holding an election vote. Happens every 4 yrs. But unfortunately Democrats are too busy virtue signaling to run proper campaigns.
      Why else would they be crying for impeachment when the process would go well past the 2020 elections.
      It’s almost as if deep down they KNOW Trump will win again

  15. John Edward | September 24, 2019 at 2:34 AM | Reply

    ARI LAYS OUT THE FACTS BETTER THAN ANYBODY. LOVE WATCHING HIM FOR MY NEWS. VERY INTELLIGENT.

  16. Mister Grizz | September 24, 2019 at 2:36 AM | Reply

    i support the impeachment of trump and the rest of the cowards known as the trump butthugger party >> Butthugger:
    One that is junior to an accomplished buttkisser. They simply cannot get into proximity to kiss the butt so they must be content to hug the butt until the proper opportunity arises

  17. Jimmy Jazz | September 24, 2019 at 2:37 AM | Reply

    Republicans would defend trump if he was filmed chasing naked little boys on the Whitehouse lawn.

    • Dander Spat | September 24, 2019 at 7:52 AM | Reply

      Democrats finally have Trump ………. Democrats are going to impeach Trump for Biden’s scandal
      ………… Brilliant ……… LOL

    • Greg Gammago | September 24, 2019 at 8:46 AM | Reply

      To be fair Christians are childm0lesters, they would highly approve of it.

    • Luc Préfontaine | September 24, 2019 at 10:10 AM | Reply

      Many if them would join him 🤣🤣🤣
      ‘Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these. ‘
      That citation has a new meaning 😬

    • mastermason10 | September 24, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

      To be fair, Democrats would try to impeach him if he got down on his hands and knees and washed the Pope’s feet on the White House lawn.

  18. Emilia Teerds - de Jonge | September 24, 2019 at 2:43 AM | Reply

    Fighting corruption with corruption ! Please remove this guy from office it’s better for you and the world.

    • Drd20 | September 24, 2019 at 8:24 AM | Reply

      Corruption has gone up like 10 fold. Biden may be corrupt, but that corruption is only relevant to these people because he’s running in 2020, sot hey’ll exploit it. That’s the bottom line. In fact, the prosecutor of Ukraine for years did not prosecute or enforce the law, so of course he should’ve been fired. Whether Biden was part of that corruption or not is another issue, that’s not part of this issue, using power to force investigations by foreigners into political rivals.

    • Tolu Osinowo | September 24, 2019 at 9:51 AM | Reply

      aj1218 please go back to FAUXNEWS.

    • mastermason10 | September 24, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

      That’ll just turn Americans against Americans. You can’t remove the fella voted in unless he does something illegal and provable.

    • Joyce Chisman | September 24, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

      @aj1218 because it DIDN’T HAPPEN STUPID. IGNORANT ONE
      TH INK ABOUT YOUR STUPID COMMENT…
      WHO WAS IN OFFICE LAST YEAR ???? BIDEN
      HAS NO AUTHORITY TO
      WITHHOLD MONEY
      . BUT YOUR. BUDDY
      CORRUPTION DONNY
      DID
      WAKE UP OR YOUR IN TROUBLE ✔✔

    • Drd20 | September 24, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

      @mastermason10 obstruction, campaign finance violations and now quid pro quo with this Ukraine thing are already provable and illegal. I’m sure many more things exist. Still, he has not faced any consequences. Aside from crimes ethics are 100% gone.

  19. Dave D | September 24, 2019 at 3:27 AM | Reply

    Trump is such a loser he has NEVER accomplished anything but failure in his sorry life. He will accomplish something going from the White House to the big house.

  20. Happy Golden-Mountain | September 24, 2019 at 5:51 AM | Reply

    Ask Ukraine for the transcript. You know the white hose one is doctored.

