October 23, 2019

 

Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine, spoke before Congress on Tuesday as part of the impeachment inquiry into Pres. Trump and provided “damning” and “devastating” testimony. According to Taylor’s opening statement, Pres. Trump insisted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy publicly announce an investigation in the Bidens and the 2016 election. Taylor also told committees that that the $400 million in military aid was being withheld as a condition. Aired on 10/23/19.
28 Comments on "Implicated: Top Diplomat Draws Straight Line In Ukraine Aid Quid Pro Quo – The Day That Was | MSNBC"

  1. John Jordan | October 23, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    Orange is the New Red Hat

  2. Allen Hoang | October 23, 2019 at 11:12 AM | Reply

    But if Trump does it, it’s not illegal. Right?

  3. Bucky Pinata | October 23, 2019 at 11:23 AM | Reply

    Meanwhile, back in the real world, he could not state why it was held up…..

  4. oh yeah! | October 23, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

    Let it rain…imprison all of them.

  5. Ben Garcia | October 23, 2019 at 11:37 AM | Reply

    Bu but her emails ! Her e mails !!!🤣

  6. 5KindsOfSmoke | October 23, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    3:20 No, that’s what you do, professionally. That your JOB.

  7. James Champaco | October 23, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    Republicans? Why arent they speaking on this?

  8. D best | October 23, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas 🎄

  9. Ganesh Kumar | October 23, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    Why does this dude look like Arséne Wenger

  10. Deacon Mack | October 23, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    Uh oh!

  11. Fabi Grossi | October 23, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    I can’t wait to find out how this nightmare will end. And when. Or if?

  12. Boston 508617 | October 23, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    Almost as explosive as trump’s diarrhea after a night of inhaling big macs.

  13. Tim Alford | October 23, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    How could people who claim to be patriotic and love this country support Trump after all this ,is beyond me…

  14. David O Donohoe | October 23, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    I love tracking the Russian troll effort on YouTube. Every time you see a disastrous day for the president you see a massive surge in thumbs down and nonsense comments trying to swim against the tide. Good luck troll farms, though next time I’d suggest you get a better spell checker.

  15. Maiyanna | October 23, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    Read the transcript.

  16. Justice | October 23, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    the Mobster works only for himself, Putin, Turkey and Co.

    • Ryan Downing | October 23, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      Or, the entire united states outside of metropolitan strongholds that house 1 percenters and welfare masses. Those of us who work for a living are thriving in this Trump economy. I don’t have any college education. I have no debts. My children are enrolled in the school of my liking. my job is promoting from within and taking up massive amounts of new hires. I made more money last year than I ever made in my life. And I’m on track to almost double my income this year. Life is good.

  17. MultIplay3r | October 23, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    Oh, so this is worse than Benghazi?? Or Monica hanging out under Bill’s…..desk???

  18. Jean Bean | October 23, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    Taylor’s more qualified than Trump

  19. ron thompson | October 23, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    check the dates

  20. Armando Mercado | October 23, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    Why are all these tRump supporters watching MSNBC? You be much happier watching fox, or newsmax, breitbart.

