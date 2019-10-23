Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine, spoke before Congress on Tuesday as part of the impeachment inquiry into Pres. Trump and provided “damning” and “devastating” testimony. According to Taylor’s opening statement, Pres. Trump insisted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy publicly announce an investigation in the Bidens and the 2016 election. Taylor also told committees that that the $400 million in military aid was being withheld as a condition. Aired on 10/23/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Implicated: Top Diplomat Draws Straight Line In Ukraine Aid Quid Pro Quo – The Day That Was | MSNBC
Orange is the New Red Hat
But if Trump does it, it’s not illegal. Right?
@Ancel Rick So you admit nothing Trump did was illegal and this is just partisan politics?
I think Richard Nixon said something very much like this on the David Frost show on British TV….
@dskmb3 you jst put 2 and 2 together and made 17
that was for Allen Hoang
Meanwhile, back in the real world, he could not state why it was held up…..
Let it rain…imprison all of them.
Bu but her emails ! Her e mails !!!🤣
Ben Garcia What about that TAN SUIT? My God . . .
3:20 No, that’s what you do, professionally. That your JOB.
Republicans? Why arent they speaking on this?
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas 🎄
Why does this dude look like Arséne Wenger
Thought the same thing when I saw him. It’s just uncanny
Uh oh!
I can’t wait to find out how this nightmare will end. And when. Or if?
Almost as explosive as trump’s diarrhea after a night of inhaling big macs.
How could people who claim to be patriotic and love this country support Trump after all this ,is beyond me…
I love tracking the Russian troll effort on YouTube. Every time you see a disastrous day for the president you see a massive surge in thumbs down and nonsense comments trying to swim against the tide. Good luck troll farms, though next time I’d suggest you get a better spell checker.
Read the transcript.
the Mobster works only for himself, Putin, Turkey and Co.
Or, the entire united states outside of metropolitan strongholds that house 1 percenters and welfare masses. Those of us who work for a living are thriving in this Trump economy. I don’t have any college education. I have no debts. My children are enrolled in the school of my liking. my job is promoting from within and taking up massive amounts of new hires. I made more money last year than I ever made in my life. And I’m on track to almost double my income this year. Life is good.
Oh, so this is worse than Benghazi?? Or Monica hanging out under Bill’s…..desk???
Or Obama’s tan suit??
Taylor’s more qualified than Trump
check the dates
Why are all these tRump supporters watching MSNBC? You be much happier watching fox, or newsmax, breitbart.