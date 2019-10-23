Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine, spoke before Congress on Tuesday as part of the impeachment inquiry into Pres. Trump and provided “damning” and “devastating” testimony. According to Taylor’s opening statement, Pres. Trump insisted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy publicly announce an investigation in the Bidens and the 2016 election. Taylor also told committees that that the $400 million in military aid was being withheld as a condition. Aired on 10/23/19.

Implicated: Top Diplomat Draws Straight Line In Ukraine Aid Quid Pro Quo – The Day That Was | MSNBC