54 comments
Climate, abortion, January 6, lol in an election year. 🥴derp
Yes, efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions are partially responsible for today’s high fuel prices, and short sighted people will complain that they were so much better off with $2/gallon gas. I say we’d be much better off with $10/gallon gas, even better with $20/gallon. We need to learn to live locally and with less. We are too busy consuming to realize we’re eating our own homes. This is going to get much, much worse, we’re already at the point where it can’t get better, and still the world has failed to find the political will to slam on the brakes before we careen off the cliff. Well, it was nice knowing you, Earth, sorry we can’t have nice things. People suck.
“Climate” 😂
Imagine a NPC gaslit so hard they think the only way to save the Earth is to increase the power of government!
🤣😅😂
Yet half your country seems to think that having a mere two political parties is one party too many. Don’t speak on politics or social commentary, Dino – it’s not your strong point.
Also worth pointing out that Dino here is posting vile anti-Semitic comments elsewhere, which I’m off to report.
Thanks China🇨🇳 for continued
– *building* more and more coal-fired power plants, and
– *burning* more and more fossil fuel.
@HemiHead664 We’re getting close to fusion, but yeah, curbing consumption certainly isn’t the plan. Years ago I was asked simply as part of Spanish class I was taking in order to practice conversation, but I remember the answer, if you could do one thing to save the world, what would it be, and I stick by my answer, create a source of unlimited, clean, free energy. I’m not sure about Searl, but corporate greed has stood directly in the path of public interest every single time there’s been a conflict between the two, so I wouldn’t be surprised if it were true (again, haven’t looked into it…)
@Jeff Goddin
Searl is the real deal. Watch “The John Searl story (2009)” here on YouTube. That guy was flying saucers around Britain decades ago. It was all documented. He even got tangled up in the courts.
I’m not remotely a fan of the cruel Chinese regime, which would jail me in a second if I tried saying there what I think of it.
However. I’m also not oblivious to the fact that, like a slow-turning container ship, despite being still a major polluter at present in many ways, China is also moving towards more environmentally sustainable energy and projects.
There are several notable Green projects within China, while it also has long-term plans to switch off legacy energy sources and move to nuclear and newer sustainable energy sources instead – plans which may necessitate investing in coal at present, but which are part of a phased long-term strategy to make coal use redundant.
Most Chinese government plans have a long-term strategy and timescale that we don’t have, given that our democracies tend to have 4- or 5-year cycles, which the regime in China doesn’t face.
As such, it’s high pollution and environmentally toxic output in some sectors today don’t negate its long-term goals and energy plans, not least as there’s a cynical interest in creating better energy usage for domestic needs for its vast population than just burning coal, and polluting China.
I’ll never praise the cruel Chinese regime – but that doesn’t mean you can be oblivious to some of its environmental models and plans already in place, as well as it’s slow-turning long-term plans.
Congrats to China 🇨🇳 who contributes *23 of the top 25 cities*
that are responsible for 52 percent of the world *greenhouse gas.*
@Jeff Goddin The Great Climate “Hoax”…there’s no “crisis” and it certainly isn’t anthropogenic. We need to get over ourselves.
@Wayne Hoobler Little did she know that someday we would all be eating bugs instead of beef as one of the most impactful things we could do to avert global man-made catastrophe.
Cite your source.
@valerie It seems the OP is exaggerating, but it’s true that China emits more than double what the US does, but that was still just 26% in 2019, half what the OP claims. So I’d give him two Pinocchio’s, true in spirit but wrong in facts, incorrect but not egregiously so.
In Glacier National Park, a glacier was about to knock over the sign that read “This glacier will be gone by 2020” so they had to remove it.😄
@Jonathan Pasch
That is exactly *not* what the news report on it said.
Where are you getting this??
@L. Diaz This was 4 or 5 years ago this happened. Visitors kept posting funny pictures because the glacier kept getting closer and closer every week. Finally, Park Rangers took the sign down because that wasn’t the kind of attention that was intended.
@Jonathan Pasch “Monday’s findings, by researchers in the United States, Canada and Scotland, said evidence for global warming reached the five sigma level by 2005 in two of three sets of satellite data widely used by researchers, and in 2016 in the third.” ( “Evidence for man-made global warming hits ‘gold standard’: scientists”, Reuters, February 25, 2019)
Cnn needs to talk about Ecosia they are a search engine that plants trees
This just makes me so sad …
😅
Confirmation of propaganda success!
End of quote; repeat the line.
Another one: As you can find in Big Bend National Park, the Southwest’s “sky islands” with their surprising biodiversity are literally being pushed over the top and out of existence as the alpine zone crucial for their survival gets higher and higher in elevation each year until there’s no more mountain left for it to climb.
@Jetmir Metaliaj Albania was hard, I get it, now you’re a reactionary. But despite your politics, the world is ending, because humanity can’t get it together. We’re social animals, but corporations have been driving wedges between us for over a century, the definition of fascism. Hope your design improves.
@Jeff Goddin repeat thé line
@Jetmir Metaliaj Live your dream bud, I guess Vodafone is paying Greek trolls to weigh in on American politics, whatever it takes to make ends meet, I’m with you, but aim higher, maybe.
@Ver Coda Someone literally said we should be in the thousands, living in caves and require permits to leave. You think “you’re a troll” is a get out of jail free card, but this has happened in history…a lot. Maybe you should open a history book
🙏🙏🙏
Thank you guys
republicans think climate change is the changing of the seasons. 🤪
MAKE GREAT SPAIN AGAIN.
NO MORE CRIMINALS.
THE END.
Lemme tell u how climate change affects me. I’m in PA and the weather sucks. It’s almost like the seasons are delayed by 2 months. April showers are now May. We get no snow until late February and even in spring. As a kid we got snow in October. Rain was an April thing.
Stop driving your cars, yes, you
I walked 7000 steps a day, good for my health, my heart rate, etc. Never had a car, nor driver’s license!
Self interest is for the past; common interest is for the future. D.Attenborough
Native: Your kids can name more KPop groups than types of trees. – S.Sherman
Trump: The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive.
COP27 needs to be held in Tuvalu or Maldives.
Here in Ireland, where summer is just missing on our shared island this year, Climate Change has meant the arrival of several invasive flora and fauna in recent decades, species and plants that aren’t remotely native to our island and never have been, yet here they are, now, proving problematic in some places.
Global warming affects us by making us colder and damper (it’s already too wet here, thanks!), with increased storms and related weather.
As has been noted by politicians and environmentalists here over the past week, America’s disastrous Supreme Court ruling against the EPA affects us, too, with the global implications of their corrupt ruling.
For our American friends across the pond, sure, several of their national parks will also be affected, in line with increasing fires, devastating storms and extreme weather – all of which will also ultimately filter back down into national economic pain for everyone, but millions of citizens and a hell of a lot of their Far Right Republicans just refuse to deal with the same reality that the rest of us are.
I been up all night worrying. I heard Earth may be destroyed in 15 Billion years. Or not.
