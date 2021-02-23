‘INCOMPETENCE’ says PNP of Jamaica’s Gov. Online Portal – February 23 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK .I LOVE YOUR CHANNEL.GOD BLESS YOU ALL🙏/
Dwl WhatsApp and Facebook in General has everybody info …. but ok carry on….
That is true but those application are not Jamaican software & America have tight restrictions on those application to prevent cyber attacks. & If there is a breach on person info the company have to compensate the victim.
@Dillion Williamson however this same people did many covid app worldwide do u research … but its still sad not downplaying it st all just saying most of our info is no longer that private dem a spy haaaddd
@Our Place Yh man I know big countries are spying on person world wide so guest it give our government to do the same right? 🤔
@Our Place they do other apps in other countries but not any other covid app in another countries. That is the fact. Jamaica is the only country they build a covid app for but the ceo of the company is looking to expand their reach in other countries that what he told the paper.
@Dillion Williamson no not saying that they give them the right at all if you understood what i wrote just again saying thst information no hard fi get stolen like one time… with every app on you phone u give them access to everything and the same with computers… so once u on them … these information are been save stolen and sold to gv and so on … anyway bless…
None of you politicians or leaders of the two parties are competently wise enough to manage a party or preside over a set of people, because not one of you are either Godly, truthful and honest enough to truly and fairly help the poor, poverish and fallen, much less to care about the youths noor live up to your words and obligations that are expected of you by all the eyes seeing you and the ears hearing your talks. You rather rob them by high taxes, high house and food prices, high bills and a very high and sudden death rate
Well said big up I feel the same way
Political pirates, thats basically who they are.
Yes mark show up them incompitence .
Jamaican politicians is all about incompetence, all of them baring none.
Political power married to corruption and criminals that is what they are about.
Their is no proper governance bun out Nids people have en ough identification already drivers lisence T.R.N passport what more people wise up and object to these oppresive measure .
It’s unbeavilable wow
All programmers kno that nothing online is 100% safe. Think they need to research where data mining is done.
programmers are not guilty )) ask to admin.
I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.
How come none a them theifing politician dem naa get the virus people you ever think of it people wise up and rise up .
what are you saying?
@Kenoi Hall Clive is asking, Why is it that the politicians who are thieves, never catch the virus themselves? Are you illiterate Kenoi?
They got vaccinated early.
CNN: corruption!
OAN AND FOX NEWS ARE THE SUPPOSED GOSPEL.
smaady explain sumn to mi jamaican people really si dun a wait pan vaccine?
Andrew Holiness lead government is a Disgrace, and a disaster for Jamaica!!!
i was discussing the same argument yesterday , i see some of the government officials to be not competent enough to handle the countries problems and the country on a whole . There are too much games being played , we need action to be taken , while they focus on vaccine the crime issue is another issue that needs to be sorted out immediately . i cant be living in certain conditions which i consider as inhumane . i am a citizen of jamaica, i need the best of life .
PNP could manage nothing happing with the county. They criticizing what they know nothing about.
So what about the government they
should all need to get vaccine too. them all face to face too.
When the teachers are vaccinated,,what will happen to the children? They will be at risk also.their safety are important just as the teachers.
What time curfew now
Get rid of the website and the resilient corridor and just have everybody present a negative covid test result before boarding a flight to Jamaica.Lets start to use common sense. Let’s increase the visitors arrivals and revive the tourism industry. Jamaican working in tourism need to return to work.
Crime is out of control what is the Government doing to stop the killings?
PNP looking hype! Dem not getting it off people’s health.