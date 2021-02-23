‘INCOMPETENCE’ says PNP of Jamaica’s Gov. Online Portal – February 23 2021

TOPICS:
'INCOMPETENCE' says PNP of Jamaica's Gov. Online Portal - February 23 2021 1

February 23, 2021

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

33 Comments on "‘INCOMPETENCE’ says PNP of Jamaica’s Gov. Online Portal – February 23 2021"

  1. GLEN CAMPBELL | February 23, 2021 at 1:59 PM | Reply

    KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK .I LOVE YOUR CHANNEL.GOD BLESS YOU ALL🙏/

  2. Our Place | February 23, 2021 at 2:17 PM | Reply

    Dwl WhatsApp and Facebook in General has everybody info …. but ok carry on….

    • Dillion Williamson | February 23, 2021 at 3:22 PM | Reply

      That is true but those application are not Jamaican software & America have tight restrictions on those application to prevent cyber attacks. & If there is a breach on person info the company have to compensate the victim.

    • Our Place | February 23, 2021 at 4:32 PM | Reply

      @Dillion Williamson however this same people did many covid app worldwide do u research … but its still sad not downplaying it st all just saying most of our info is no longer that private dem a spy haaaddd

    • Dillion Williamson | February 23, 2021 at 4:43 PM | Reply

      @Our Place Yh man I know big countries are spying on person world wide so guest it give our government to do the same right? 🤔

    • Dillion Williamson | February 23, 2021 at 4:46 PM | Reply

      @Our Place they do other apps in other countries but not any other covid app in another countries. That is the fact. Jamaica is the only country they build a covid app for but the ceo of the company is looking to expand their reach in other countries that what he told the paper.

    • Our Place | February 23, 2021 at 4:55 PM | Reply

      @Dillion Williamson no not saying that they give them the right at all if you understood what i wrote just again saying thst information no hard fi get stolen like one time… with every app on you phone u give them access to everything and the same with computers… so once u on them … these information are been save stolen and sold to gv and so on … anyway bless…

  3. Robert Gayle | February 23, 2021 at 2:21 PM | Reply

    None of you politicians or leaders of the two parties are competently wise enough to manage a party or preside over a set of people, because not one of you are either Godly, truthful and honest enough to truly and fairly help the poor, poverish and fallen, much less to care about the youths noor live up to your words and obligations that are expected of you by all the eyes seeing you and the ears hearing your talks. You rather rob them by high taxes, high house and food prices, high bills and a very high and sudden death rate

  4. Clive Hylton | February 23, 2021 at 2:28 PM | Reply

    Yes mark show up them incompitence .

    • Genchfa Manfunzi | February 23, 2021 at 6:51 PM | Reply

      Jamaican politicians is all about incompetence, all of them baring none.
      Political power married to corruption and criminals that is what they are about.

  5. Clive Hylton | February 23, 2021 at 2:35 PM | Reply

    Their is no proper governance bun out Nids people have en ough identification already drivers lisence T.R.N passport what more people wise up and object to these oppresive measure .

  6. Doreen Campbell | February 23, 2021 at 2:36 PM | Reply

    It’s unbeavilable wow

  7. Cj Jackson | February 23, 2021 at 2:55 PM | Reply

    All programmers kno that nothing online is 100% safe. Think they need to research where data mining is done.

  8. Kadya Heslop | February 23, 2021 at 2:59 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.

  9. Clive Hylton | February 23, 2021 at 3:26 PM | Reply

    How come none a them theifing politician dem naa get the virus people you ever think of it people wise up and rise up .

  10. Rolando Walcott | February 23, 2021 at 3:35 PM | Reply

    They got vaccinated early.
    CNN: corruption!

  11. Hamalyahu Yisrael | February 23, 2021 at 3:41 PM | Reply

    smaady explain sumn to mi jamaican people really si dun a wait pan vaccine?

  12. Kenneth James | February 23, 2021 at 4:22 PM | Reply

    OP OP TVJ 🙏🙏🇯🇲

  13. Deb Petro | February 23, 2021 at 5:55 PM | Reply

    Andrew Holiness lead government is a Disgrace, and a disaster for Jamaica!!!

  14. Shemar Walters | February 23, 2021 at 5:55 PM | Reply

    i was discussing the same argument yesterday , i see some of the government officials to be not competent enough to handle the countries problems and the country on a whole . There are too much games being played , we need action to be taken , while they focus on vaccine the crime issue is another issue that needs to be sorted out immediately . i cant be living in certain conditions which i consider as inhumane . i am a citizen of jamaica, i need the best of life .

  15. Karen Shepherd | February 23, 2021 at 6:17 PM | Reply

    So what about the government they
    should all need to get vaccine too. them all face to face too.

  16. Natalie Bell | February 23, 2021 at 6:46 PM | Reply

    When the teachers are vaccinated,,what will happen to the children? They will be at risk also.their safety are important just as the teachers.

  17. Taj don | February 23, 2021 at 8:23 PM | Reply

    What time curfew now

  18. Lloyd Green | February 23, 2021 at 8:47 PM | Reply

    Get rid of the website and the resilient corridor and just have everybody present a negative covid test result before boarding a flight to Jamaica.Lets start to use common sense. Let’s increase the visitors arrivals and revive the tourism industry. Jamaican working in tourism need to return to work.

  19. Lloyd Green | February 23, 2021 at 8:55 PM | Reply

    Crime is out of control what is the Government doing to stop the killings?

  20. Naomi Levy | February 23, 2021 at 9:57 PM | Reply

    PNP looking hype! Dem not getting it off people’s health.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.