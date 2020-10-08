INDECOM Still Unsure about Susan Bogle’s Demise – October 8 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Indicom come fi create more problem again
Noh mussi the Gambino crime family kill har.
It is very difficult for teacher so what do they expect parents to do and they are the one getting paid to teach your child,i know many children are going to be left behind.
I’ve been saying the same thing, i don’t know why the government choose to start school until all of the PATH students and at less the other student that they will be assisting to acquire the gadgets have received them. At the end of it all there are some children that are getting left behind, God help us.
I am not really talking the challenges to teach my child but I have been trying to log in my daughter school using the school email n its error all the way so I still think some schools are not ready for this platform
OMG 😍💋 💝💖❤️
Moral of the story Mr. Flemming your so call club will not back or support you…and the your so call friends that u met over there have deserted and no club will sign you…dont ever be tricked by these people to feel comfortable and let down your guard do your make your money and go home.
I expected it to be struggling. Some parent dont care. Saw a video where a parent said she is not leaving her phone for here child to do the work because she have to get her lotto calls. Another parent or sibling was hear cursing expletives in the background another parent was seen naked in the background. It’s really hard but we need to learn to accept changes.
Woow woow 😍💋 💝💖❤️
computer literacy was never emphasized in the majority of Jamaican schools before the pandemic. We are in the age of technology and must adapt or get left behind. This new normal can be challenging and I hope computer literacy is something that is incorporated more often in regular schooling after the pandemic.
It’s kinda hard for some older parents cause they were born only a close to 1962 and around 1962 when black jamaicans were marginalized and were not allowed to be educated like other jamaicans so we are still paying for that now
Lots of them computer literate .and it’s no shame.bec lots them teachers don’t know them self
Otis Lee
What are you saying? did you honestly made a mistake by saying literate’, cause it makes sense had you said illiterate.
Mr Kelly 👍👍👍👍
The inmates bettah seh dem get good treatment or is beaten fi dem Wen indecom gone.
What is the government doing about the killing of the women of this vivid country
The kind of services provided by Lime & Digicel are no good. Even making a phone call is frustrating. In the middle of a sentence you’re cut off & what comes up is” reconnecting”
Tvj news now
Call offf all online class for this year and put proper measurement in place for next year
On health and social programs 15 billion to revive economy…is like these men dont know how…
The online not working especially in the rural area, some Of the principals are not giving a true report, it so sad only hv will make it,but the have not is going to suffer, wonder Of the govement really care about education anyway