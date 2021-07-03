Indictment Of Trump Org. Delivers Blow To Already Cratering Brand

David Fahrenthold, reporter for the Washington Post, talks about the financial condition of the Trump Organization and how the newly announced indictments of the company and its CFO are compounding problems the Trump brand has suffered since Donald Trump infused it with his toxic politics.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About The Rachel Maddow Show: Through her unique approach to storytelling, Rachel Maddow provides in-depth reporting to illuminate the current state of political affairs and reveals the importance of transparency and accountability from our leaders. Maddow seeks to explain our complex world and deliver news in a way that's illuminating and dynamic, connecting the dots to make sense of complex issues. Maddow also conducts interviews with individuals at the center of current news stories to provide important perspective.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#MSNBC #Trump #TrumpOrganization
62 comments
Going broke is worse than going to jail for this pitiful man… Sadly, his gullible supporters will keep sending him money. That’s what cults do.
Yes that what they cults do and this is so sad
@Nick Roberts And you know this, how? Since when can’t Biden read from a teleprompter? I just saw him read from one yesterday. He articulates well, and he’s not self-absorbed.
@Shawn Mendenall Confirmation bias
Confirmation bias is the tendency to search for, interpret, favor, and recall information in a way that confirms or supports one’s prior beliefs or values. People display this bias when they select information that supports their views, ignoring contrary information, or when they interpret ambiguous evidence as supporting their existing attitudes.Wikipedia
@Mark Ray I love how much reality annoys you. Joe is your president, sweet simple minded man.
@Darcus Taylor Trump 2021
“Donald Trump even failed at losing.”
– George Conway
@Brett Garretson That’s the pot calling the kettle black lol.
@Mary Jane dems are way worse so incorrect
@Mary Jane y’all are destroying America
@Mary Jane you all cheated to get a brain dead President in and we are going to prove you cheated everywhere. Audits are rolling everywhere
@Rusty Key well said! you are factually correct on every single point and there is proof abound to backup all of those points 9though leftists will deny it to their graves)!
Next rump book – Art of the Con
You can indict a ham sandwich, doesn’t mean a thing until you convict.
@Mimi Wallman did you even research this ? the tax cuts helped everyone across the board. boosting the middle class. which was why there was so many new business startups during his term. you are probably referring to the corporate tax rate which needed to drop. we had among the highest corporate tax rates in the world. todays business climate. companies can base their operations out of anywhere. high corporate tax rates just cause large industries to move and take their jobs and economy somewhere else. president trumps lowering of the corporate tax rate brough several industriies back to the states.. creating jobs and stimus. under obama. the economy was stagnant and slow. we should have recovered years earlier. tax breaks promote spending and increases GDP.
his policies were working fine till the pandemic. which clobbered everyone. minus that. trump created the strongest economy we have ever seen. at least from a point of employment we have never had so many employed and producing.
Well, it’s a step.
@Larry Lopez You don’t know that! Where’s your crystal ball?
@Ibraahiym Kadessh good point.
@My Name Brilliant! You need to repeat this with every video you watch until everyone gets the message! If you don’t I will but then I will have to change my name to Peter Plagiarism!!
The brand is a shell game.
It’s more like Tetris!
Exactly and the Russian gangsters were using shell companies to launder their money through the trump brand. Eric trump told a magazine journalist in 2014 that “American banks won’t give us a dime, so we get all our money from Russia” he didn’t think that the feds would be interested in their laundromat at that time.
We are about to see how well this watch keeps time without it’s mainspring.
That is a spectacular analogy.
This watch has been failing from the beginning because of its faulty mainspring.
Watch? No, a hand cranked grift machine.
Banker to 45:
It doesn’t matter if you signed the check with your official Sharpy.
It’s still NSF.
This what happens when you promote the brand instead of the product.
I like that!!!!
Well said. And, it nails the basic approach of rRump in every aspect of his life … its about appearances, not substance.
@Tesserld Exactly _what_ “product” are you referring to ? As far as I’ve ever been able to tell, there isn’t, never was, and _certainly_ *_never will be_* anything that could be characterized as a “product” coming out of any organization that’s ever been associated with donald j trump, his offspring, or anyone he’s ever been associated with. Trump is kryptonite to _real_ merchantable goods and services. It’s all lies, damned lies, mendacity, flimflam, smoke, mirrors, bling and hot air.
no, this is what happens when you fight for America! Shame on you lefties! God will vindicate President Trump as always and you lefties will wish you never messed with God’s appointed. please save the white supremacy/racist attacks…….more minorities voted for President Trump than for any other republican and President Trump received more votes than any other sitting president in the history of America. even more votes than OBAMA his second term. thank you!
When a person is full of pride and arrogance, their worse enemy is themselves
Spot on. Well said
he has a lot of dumb mixed in.
@Eric Burton That must be a line from “The house of the Rising Sun”???
India also has such people at top positions in the Government.Don’t ask now who two similar photogenic people everybody knows just talking and doing nothing except talking and giving speeches.
This happened in New Jersey in the 80″s, New York in 1990’s. People didn’t learn or do their homework. So it continued world wide. Chase Manhattan bank helped him in the 80’s hoping they would recoup their money. How did that work for you?
Don’t forget HIS GOVERMENT BAILOUT !! He’s so slimy
All I can say is G O O D!!!!!
When Bad goes to Worse Save Yourself.
He was never getting a British open, to be clear.
Never ever
Domino number one has fallen.
The chain reaction will not be denied.
And it’s hilarious. LOSER.
You talking about Joe and The Toe? LMAO!
What suckers we are, having a guy in the White House who, all the while, is running a petty, two-bit scheme to cheat on his taxes
I mean do you live under a rock. He’s been a crook and pimped America!
Ta-TaTa-Taaa! Hail To The Chief:
The chief FRAUDSTER.
That footage of trump’s name being pried off the building is like a dream come true.
You must have really poor dreams!!! Lmao
Seeing that orange clown in a orange suite
“Trump” is a name that will live in infamy.
Yes his name will live in in for me but nobody will want to hear about him
But for ALL the wrong reasons! Trump University. Trump Charity. Trump Airlines. Trump steaks. Trump Cologne. Trump Dump.
@James Greg …..and TRUMP 2024!
Name will be in latrine walls forever.
And his ignorant supporters believe letting him get four more years America has already crumbled under trump he will blame everyone else for his failures.
Donald is out there scamming his followers out of more of their money to pay for his problems. The scam continues.
That’s the truth for sure!
The lies and hate toward Trump never stop, does it?
@RealEstateInsider247 he hasnt paid a pooey ton load of suppliers and cities. He “defunds the police” by not paying since 2016 the police cover for his rallies. 400000 to 800000 dollars. Each time. Each city
Nah nah nah nah hey hey hey goooood byyeeeee!