Influencer shows how she travels the world while legally blind | USA TODAY

Molly Burke is legally blind and has had many hard times traveling through an airport.

RELATED:

People with disabilities face miscommunication, anxiety and hours of preparation before even arriving at the airport. Spur-of-the-moment vacations are not feasible, but when they happen, disabled travelers often have to contend with accessibility issues, unhelpful staff, triggers, or a combination of all.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#Travel #Disabled #Influencer