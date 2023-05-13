Recent Post
“Thanks to the telescope and the microscope, religion no longer offers an explanation for anything important.”
Christopher Hitchens
Theyre far from having the answer. Did Hitchens record his last minutes for us to see his departure?
Well, everyone WILL die & find out that Christian faith was important after all. Here is the WISE counsel of our God:
“…. *Men will come to Him,* And all who were angry at Him will be put to shame.” Isaiah 45:24
In fact, Hitchens has already found out but it is too late for him!
The 2040’s are going to be wild.
With the help of government weather manipulation.
Nuclear fusion might be the power source of the future. If so that has pretty much nothing to do with the NIF, which is a nuclear weapons research facility. The most realistic candidate for a path to energy production right now is ITER.
DARPA is a defense research agency, yet many of it’s achievements, including the internet are used daily by the average person around the world. So, what’s our point exactly?
@Shadi Wajed I think he meant build about 10 more supercolliders.
@Chevy Chase ITER and NIF don’t use the same approach to fusion, so we need both in case one of them turned out to be better or easier or cheaper or more efficient in general.
“The power of the sun in the palm of my hands”
-dr ock
Damn that guy was ahead of his time!
Although interesting, it definitely sounds more resourceful than the other artificial sun in china?
Thanks for the warning *cough* I mean the report on the perfectly reasonable experiment (because we all know lab experiments never go wrong). 🙄
What exactly do you think would happen? There is a reason why this technology is safer. No meltdowns, no nuclear holocaust, no massive city destroying explosions. The reaction is literally over in a matter of seconds in an enclosed space with no waste to dispose of.
@Roy Cole Safer than what?
Also: Not a reaction. It is not self-sustaining.
@Emmett Turner safer than nuclear fission and… when did I say it’s self sustaining? Is there an actual point here, or are you just rambling?
Thanks for devoting three minutes to this.
So basically, within 100 years this might be feasible
It will be worth the wait.
The more money do you give to a non-working science experiment the more money they will want!
OMG it will all be green and we’ll all be saved from the carbon output!
@Chevy Chase Progress takes investment, risk, and persistence. There were lots of failures and money lost before we got satellites up in space. Do you think we’d be better off without them?
Doc Oc tried to do this and we all remember what happened to him…well… actually he ended up in the MCU so let’s go for it!
Is this really what we need right now??? Lmao
It’s just another way of revenue for people.
The power of the sun, in the palm of my hand.
What a goon! Where’s Spiderman? This woman needs to be stopped! 😂
I understood that reference
”I’m something of a scientist myself.”
Sure. But not for very long. Whatever left of you would be some trace carbon easily swept up or dustbusted.
Extraordinary!
Sounds like a great idea
The progress made in nuclear fusion is truly remarkable, as scientists strive to replace traditional power plants with a clean energy source similar to the power generated by stars. It’s inspiring to see the successful demonstration of fusion and the shift in focus towards when, not if, this technology can be achieved.
This is the coolest thing. I’ve been following it since December. So dope!
Thanks to all the scientist/geniuses involved in these cool projects!
Thanks that’s a great idea.
Replicating the sun.
Maybe they should have seen Spider-Man and seen what happened to doctor octopus.
But as long as they have a body of water nearby we’re they can cool it down with.
Everything should’ve fine.
Worse come to worse, the avengers will come to the rescue.
Well… thats a take on science thats been in practice for decades I suppose.
Playing with powerful forces of nature, with limited experience of what could happen; what could go wrong?
This is an amazing project ! 🇺🇲👏🏻
The great thing is China and the US are very competitive about this, literally creating stars.
I remember my ’98 AP Physics class got to visit a fusion reactor in California. Glad to see they are still chipping away at the dream.