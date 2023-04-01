45 comments

    3. Leave the poor mushrooms out of it, have they not suffered enough, sales went down after Stormy’s comment, all I can think is it grew the wrong way, yuck…

  3. Kimberly’s oiling her lips for another scorching statement, while Eric blubbers, and Junior babbles about freedumb and justice for daddy. It’s like the psychopath version of the Waltons.

  4. Daily Reminder: “The president is not a king and the plaintiff is not the president.” – D.C. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan

    2. And I used to think the Tuesday Senior’s discounts at the pharmacy were special! Trump indicted is 1000 x’s better🙌

  8. TUESDAY-never looked forward to a Tuesday so much in my life. Lady Justice making Trump accountable. ⚖️

    2. @The Falcon
      This is the only time in his life he has been arraigned. I’m not quite sure what you mean.

  9. “Mr. Trump, How do you plead to these charges?” Judge. “Maybe that is a question you should ask Chy-na.” Trump

  11. Cops : sir do you know your Miranda’s Right.

    Trump : Miranda ! I don’t want to pay hush money to her again.

  14. A few key things to keep the trial running smoothly:
    1. Red button on defendant table for diet coke
    2. fast food for all 3 meals.
    3. Executive TV time
    4. If no cameras are allowed, put fake ones. He likes them
    5. Play YMCA when he enters or leaves courtroom.

  15. According to Citizens United a company is also a person. This has been used primarily to allow billionaires to fund political campaigns, but if you turn it around, Trump Org and the Trump charity are both people that have been found guilty of crimes. Add the person Donald Trump to it, and he could end up as the most guilty person in American history.

  17. This is disgusting, he’s getting too much attention, just arrest him or get rid of him, like literally wtf he’s a waste of space 🤦🏽

  18. Wahhhh it’s soo much work 😂😂😂 Like clean up of the Coup mess wasn’t a huge amount of work and all of the work all of Americans to keep their sanity since despite the continual MAGA rallies, fundraisers, protests against reality.

    Justice and Security is Good for the soul of our nation, Work. 🎉🗽✌️☮️

    Thank You to all Who are doing what is Right! ❤🙌👏👏👏

  19. Of course, he’s going to have all attention on himself! Just what he likes! And he doesn’t care, who gets injured by his rhetoric, as long as it’s not him!! SELFISH & EVIL!! very useful information

  20. They should never have planned on this kind of circus for this clown. It’s already an exceptional situation. They should have gone to him or found some far more secure and isolated place. [like an army base] to go through this formal process. Doing it in downtown Manhattan is just going to, give him the spectacle he wants. Once he’s convicted, they should lock him up at Quintana Mo for the next 100 years

