I hope someone finds that soldier’s family and provides for them, and protects his 13yo daughter. These inured Ukrainian Veterans deserve our prayers and our support.
Ha ha ha 🤣😂🤣😂🤣
This guy cannot talk with his sister because of this conflict.
At least Russian and Ukrainian oligarchs can play together in Western and Issraaeli clubs especially when they hold two passports.
How about Ukrainian and Russian oligarchs
Ukraine 🇺🇦 will win this war, ALL GLORY TO UKRAINE
All glory to God it is blasphemy to say such just saying since you have a cross as your imagine.
🤣🤷🤷
I will host a Ukrainian family. I have a spare room and a big heart ❤️. Glory to Ukraine 🇺🇦
In my country we have to “go through proper channels” to host., and I don’t know how to get around that. Sad to have lots of space, lots of food, and it going to waste….. I don’t have social media, maybe that’s the problem, but I also live in a rural area so maybe that’s another sticker. I just send money.
Google: host a ukrainian refugee family
Plenty of hits!
@heather There are very good reasons to do things properly and documented, not only does a country need to have control who comes and goes for its own safety, but in this case it is also greatly for the people that needs help because there will be a significant amount of people that will try to exploit and traffic the victims of this war in various ways.
You should be very careful of rushing necessary safety procedures, they are there for a valid reason most of the time.
My God these Ukrainian people are so strong! The world sees your warrior spirits and strength. The USA admires Ukraine 🇺🇦 I wish you all healing and a quick stop to this war.
@I Love Jesus Reigns Forever Please. You people were saying the same thing when your ancestors were burning down Rome. Jesus came and went. He’s not coming back. Ever.
@I Love Jesus Reigns Forever Why do you believe that Jesus even exists in the first place
God has absolutely not to do with this so leave him out of this, this is all man’s doing not God. I hate when you people do that.
Slava Ukraini! Blessings of healing, peace and wholeness to the people and to their land.
Btw, beware the authoritarian bots and trolls below. They’re abounding in their vitriol and barking mad nonsense.
Stepan Bandera 💪💪💪💪 hero of Ukraine
Awesome job by Ivan Watson and CNN, heartfelt thanks from a proud donor to Doctors Without Borders. With all my heart and my tears 😢 with the people of Ukraine 🇺🇦 ! ❤ Please give… 🙏
Young healthy men whose lives are now shattered just because a madman in a foreign country has a political ambition and sees himself as some kind of Tsar. I salute all these brave men and their caregivers who have sacrificed so much for their country trying to protect their families, language, traditions, and property. If I had enough medical knowledge I’d be there in a shot to help them on their long road to recovery. Slava Ukraine💙💛
@rafael you left out Israel from your list.
@Vidalion I think Vietnam has been forgotten by our officials in Washington D.C. I knew Afghanistan was going to end like Vietnam we ran out there like jack rabbits. Vietnam vet
@brian g. Welcome home, soldier. We still need to focus on what’s currently happening, but, we should never forget those who never came home and the wars they fought.
Respect to that man breaking ties with his ignorant sister in Russia. More people must act like him, what a hero.
@Anthony Puzyn completely different circumstances
Stay strong, Ukraine! 🌻 🇺🇦 🌻
May these soldiers and civilians go on to have the best lives and may their comrades and family who have fallen rest in eternal peace, all are heroes.
Feel for this young man. Incredibly brave of him to speak about his ordeal #StandWithUkraine
The amount of needless suffering and trauma…. unforgivable.
Ahh man.. I cried listening to the young man that was with his moma. I hope everyone realizes that could be our country at any moment of any day. Just normal every day people and then all hell broke loose. May God please please be with them.!!!
Yes anything is possible at any time
I said the exact same thing to my sister , THAT COULD BE US HERE N THE UNITED STATES , ITS ONLY BY GODS GRACE ITS NOT. PAY ATTENTION GOD IS TRYING TO TELL US SOMETHING HE GOT MY ATTENTION . I HAVE GREAT RESPECT AND ADMIRATION FOR PRESIDENT Z AND THE UKRAINIAN PEOPLE , MY HEART ACHES FOR THEM , THEY ARE NOT FORGOTTEN N MY PRAYERS EVERYDAY ! 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 I SIMPLY CANNOT watch that war on the news breaks my heart !!! STAY STRONG UKRAINIANS !!!!!!! 🧚♀️🧚♂️💖❤🌹🌻
That could be us here in Asia, China is the big aggressor here with same attitude like Putin and Im sure if Putin win this war and Taiwan also resist to China. I dont know its scary to think the possibilities
@Ms Fangirl absolutely. When I said us or we I should’ve Specifically said the whole world. That’s what I was thinking 👍🏼👌🏽
In total agreement with you. We will keep yall in our prayers too
A big shout out to all the doctors, nurses, EMS personal for their relentless effort to save lives and heal the wounded. They’re true warriors and heros as well
@Anthony Puzyn They’re putting better help out there than you are right now
@Ip Man yeah. I hear ya. I agree, they should get their shots. 👍
@Egon Spengler 😆
Or better yet, start paying them the same what we spend on weapons. Also for the countries that are not in war.
Prayers for the injured to recover and be well again.
Please send lots of love to these soldiers. Young women and mothers in Ukraine and nearby, please visit these young men when ever you will be able to, comfort them, and help them to manage the atrocities they were dealt by the inhumane. God Bless You All. Slava Ukraine 🇺🇦
I wonder if Ukrainian oligarchs pay visit to those men.
I f dout.
Everyday I cry watching anything about this war. How dare Russia! God Bless all suffering in Ukraine- men women children animals- my heart breaks💔. Love you all💙💛
Yeah right 👍
I was so upset about Ukraine. Now I’ve got you to worry about too 😉
@michael eager awww thanks🤗
There have been a few moments in life when I deeply regretted for not become a doctor. This is one of them.
Same here.
You can still try to volunteer to help the displaced, raise awareness, or donate directly to Ukraine.
Salute to the nurses and doctors who stand firm in their position to rescue the wounded! Salute to you all from Hong Kong.
Huge respect to this young man who lost his mom and both legs – bravest man I’ve seen for years in my 39 old life.💪
True! I know I could not be as strong as this young fellow.