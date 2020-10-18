On this episode of Into America, host Trymaine Lee explores a time in the not-so-distance past when voter intimidation played a big role in an important election. Could the same thing happen in 2020? NBC News political reporter Jane Timm joins Trymaine to discuss what we know about the GOP’s ballot security efforts in this election and for a better understanding of what poll watchers can and can’t do.
MSNBC delivers breaking news and in-depth analysis of the headlines, as well as informed perspectives.
Into Intimidation at the Polls | Into America Podcast – Ep. 83 | MSNBC
“BE CAREFUL”
Donald Trump is more Dangerous than Covid 19
VOTE HIM OUT!!!!
If we vote him out Americans will never see another stimulus. No thank you.
@Tom Miller
Vote for him and say goodbye to America.
@Tom Miller – What you are saying is that tRump is going to keep COVID going. Also, it’s the Republi-cons that are holding up the stimulus. Don’t Hannity & Carlson @ FAKE tell you that? They gave the filthy rich a $2 trillion tax cut but it costs too much for a $3 trillion stimulus for the other 99%.
Social Media response’s are spiking septic 24/7. Take a pause and
Vote your conscience, for your family’s next breath. Family Friends and Country
As a Patriot
ELECTION POLL SUPPRESSERS
If you’re strategy is suppress the vote you’re openly admitting your policies are trash and only serve a select few.
Adolf sent his “army” to the polls in 1930s Germany. They were called Brown Shirts.
Stormtroopers
Exactly. And most were drunk criminals. Remove this madman now.
@Richard Hill nope the crims n drunks n druggies had to build the autobahn….
AH even charged everyone for a beetle car n never received it… had to pay for it b4 any other bills….
*Goldman Predicts 35% Jump in Q3 GDP, Much Higher Than Rest of Wall Street*
Sept 10, 2020 https://www.newsmax.com/finance/streettalk/goldman-gdp-economic-growth/2020/09/10/id/986350/
*Goldman Sachs economists reportedly have hiked their third quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast to 35% from 30% as consumers continued to spend above their predictions despite a global pandemic.*
Even with reduce unemployment benefits, consumers continued to spend in late summer, possibly because of second quarter savings, CNBC explained.
Goldman said its tracking forecast is now 14 percentage points ahead of the Wall Street consensus, and it sees the consumer contributing 12 points of that gap. Goldman’s call is also far higher than the median of roughly 20% seen by forecasters in a Philadelphia Federal Reserve bank survey in mid-August.
“Following the sharp rise in spending in late spring and early summer, the virus resurgence and the surprise fiscal tightening threatened a reversal. But spending instead rose strongly in July, and four high-frequency measures indicate a further 1-2% increase in real spending in August,” the economists wrote.
Though gross domestic product in the third quarter remains on track to rebound at an annualized rate of as high as 35% after sinking at a historic 31.7% pace in the April-June quarter, the slowing labor market will hurt fourth-quarter GDP.
He doesn’t want to get what coming to him when he is out of the WH, that would be no protection, you can run Trump but you cant hide, your time is up to get what you got coming
_NOTE! This is an old style broadside not a “Tweet”. As this is not Twitter. If it’s too much for you to handle, move on. But If you are deeply appalled by what’s happening in this Country, read on._
*VOTE! BECAUSE WE STILL CAN!*
_A Broadside_
*WE HONOR AND CHERISH* the memory, the courage, and the spirit of those Americans who suffered and fought and died whether willingly or unwillingly in the name of our Nation: on the battlefields, on the cotton fields, on the Great Plains and the River Valleys, and those Americans who are today being assaulted, beaten, shot and murdered by unrepentant and undeniably racist police forces befitting a fascist regime, and those Americans who daily fill our hospitals fighting a novel virus, contagious and deadly. But if we wish to make this claim of honor true, first we must honor Truth itself; for, Truth is the only thing that cannot be overcome. *AND TRUTH IS NOW TELLING US WHAT MUST BE DONE!*
*REGRETFULLY, IN THE LIGHT OF REASONABLE AND SOUND REFLECTION upon:*
👉 *His* fluency of falsehoods,
👉 *His* fear of criticism and responsibility,
👉 *His* insistence on taking credit where credit is not due,
👉 *His* deficit of emotion-regulation resulting in juvenile displays, personal attacks and insults unbecoming an adult,
👉 *His* incumbency and his bid for reelection being void of any plan, agenda, mandate, message, or ideas,
👉 *His* open threat to decline a peaceful transfer of power should he lose his bid for reelection,
👉 *His* inability to maintain discretion on social media _and_
👉 *His* increasingly odious and unstatesmanlike behavior that indicates a pathologically unstable personality such that:
*President Donald Trump has indisputably forfeited the trust and the confidence of those government confrères in his charge that procure sensitive and secret knowledge of matters affecting national security they cannot in good confidence share with him — their President and Commander-in-Chief!*
*THIS SITUATION* is unworkable, and gives rise to threats both domestic and foreign to the United States. *WE CANNOT AFFORD THE LUXURY OF BEING AFRAID!* Our moment, described as an “Inflection Point”, has come calling and in this election year of 2020, we have something to do — Let this be _OUR_ remedy!
*OUR NATION* imperfect, ever learning and self-correcting, possesses the keys to enjoy “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness”. Nevertheless there come, from time to time, challenges to this ideal that require remediation. In these times we shall insist that our citizenship be recognized and counted, uncontested!
*AMERICA WILL NOT BE DISGRACED ANY LONGER*
*The case against the President is prima facie inasmuch as:*
👉 *THIS PRESIDENT* has been derelict in his duties,
👉 *THIS PRESIDENT* has undermined The Constitution of the United States,
👉 *THIS PRESIDENT* has committed acts of human cruelty at our Nation’s southern border – potentially to include crimes against humanity,
👉 *THIS PRESIDENT* has been impeached,
👉 *THIS PRESIDENT* has been found and confirmed as having lied to the American people about the true nature of the seriousness of COVID-19,
👉 *THIS PRESIDENT* has not achieved any tangible act toward the betterment of the Nation,
👉 *THIS PRESIDENT* has withheld information he is required by law to produce,
👉 *THIS PRESIDENT* has verbally insulted our Servicemen and Servicewomen in our Nation’s military – calling them “suckers”,
👉 *THIS PRESIDENT* has been curiously evasive amid investigations persuant to the nature of his relationship with the Russian President, Vladimir Putin,
👉 *THIS PRESIDENT* has openly encouraged extreme street violence at the level of complicity,
👉 *THIS PRESIDENT* has perverted the utility of America’s federal defense and peace-keeping forces by turning them against America herself!
_This list of offenses, while not exhaustive, provides more than enough cause to pursue criminal charges!_
*ALL OF THE ABOVE IS CLEAR, IS OBVIOUS, AND IS TRUE! AS WELL, IT IS KNOWN TO BE TRUE BY ALL BRANCHES OF THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT, BY THE FBI, BY THE UNITED STATES MILITARY, et al; AND BY THE PEOPLE OF THIS NATION!*
*FOR PRESIDENT, DONALD TRUMP IS NOT QUALIFIED! ON THE CONTRARY, HE IS A MENACE TO THE PEACE!*
*THEREFORE:*
*IN ORDER TO RENDER THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT FAMILIAR AND PLEASANT TO THE PEOPLE RATHER THAN TERRIBLE AND UNRECOGNIZABLE*
*WE SHALL* lawfully heed any required safety measures due to COVID-19 without protest or complaint to include wearing face coverings, gloves, and practicing social distancing.
*AND IN RETURN*
*WE SHALL NOT* tolerate any barriers, threats, obstructions, hindrances or intrigues of any kind by any party whether from inside the United States or abroad by design or effect that suppresses, deters, delays, denies, manipulates, interrupts, or otherwise alters *OUR CIVIL RIGHT AND OUR CIVIC DUTY TO CAST OUR VOTE, INVIOLATE, AS IT IS GUARANTEED BY THE LAW OF THE LAND — ON OR BEFORE ELECTION DAY — TO REMOVE AND REPLACE PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AND HIS ADMINISTRATION IN THE NAME OF TRUTH, FOR THE SAKE OF JUSTICE, AND TO RESTORE THE PEACE!*
_Publius_
THIS IS A KEEPER’ ..I’m going to have to borrow this one
This is worth copying and saving.
Many of these arguments could be used to try him for treason, or doing things AGAINST this country.
Get a life ……
It’s YouTube
Voter fraud is voting for a fraud such as T rump.
How much did it cost to tax-payers for 278 visits to golf course which Trump took since inauguration?
141 millions!
He once tweeted that Obama was evil for golfing once during ebola. 2 people died of ebola in the USA. tRump has golfed 36 times during COVID. 219,000+ dead in the USA from COVID. And yet, the cult still thinks Obama was evil for golfing during ebola. tRump golfing is exercise. Blows my mind.
https://trumpgolfcount.com/displayoutings
Every republican president has given a recession but this takes the cake 🤕
When will Americans learn ?
Criminal Indictments by Administration
Donald Trump (so far) — 215
Richard Nixon — 76
George W. Bush — 16
Bill Clinton — 2
Jimmy Carter — 1
Barack Obama — 0
Talk about misleading statistics. Your comment is far more a tale of corruption of the legal system and checks and balances in DC, not an indictment on the Trump administration.
@mtb416 – Wow … an intelligent liar.
@ra5928 At least you’re kind enough to call me intelligent. Thank you.
Can You show Me where You got this from this is great !
Losers ……
I live in a red state and I’m voting blue. Nobody is going to stop me, NOBODY!
Isn’t voting a private matter, no one is allowed to watch you vote..? that’s insane if allowed..? Can you imagine if democrats rocked up to Trump heavy voting polls and demanded to watch them vote..there would be gunfire within minutes..
I don’t even need to listen to this entire podcast, although I am thankful to all who work hard to shine a light on racist White American people. I can confidently tell you that too many BOOMERS still embody vitriolic racial hate. My own Generation X seems to have a bit too much as well. Those of us parents who raised our children to embrace diversity produced a generation of Millennials and Zoomer”s whose friendship circles include all types of skin tones and ethnicities. A crusty group of Elderly bigots cannot oppress or defeat the power of YOUTHFUL Unity. If Law Enforcement subscribes to tRUMP then I guess any violence White Nationalist cops get from militant groups will be earned for both attitude, indifference, excessive abuse of force and arrogance. Our US Military includes real HEROES and I believe 150% in these men and women. I know that American Troops value Democracy and I trust them to handle any Civil unrest created by a president who emboldens Domestic Terrorists.
Trump following Hitler’s actions. He put his intimidators at polling stations. Do Not Allow This Grifter to Stop You Voting,
tRump’s (fake) Mein Kampf. The only struggle he ever had was firing the help that missed a little dust in his gilded castle.
https://i.postimg.cc/J7yBsGZM/Mein-Fake-Kampf.jpg
Oh like Obama and the Black Panthers with clubs
*TO ALL MY FELLOW AMERICANS*
*WE ARE AMERICANS! THIS IS OUR COUNTRY!*
We are also individuals. And if we are Republicans, it’s because we agree with the Republican Party’s philosophy as we understand it. If we are Democrats, it’s because we agree with the Democratic Party’s philosophy as we understand it. But we must understand these philosophies. Otherwise, our government becomes cults of personalities. In other words, we don’t have any connection with our political affiliations — but only with _teams._
We have not had our sports teams to cheer on in 2020 and we have substituted for these our political parties. So the saying goes: Be careful what you wish for because you might get it. Do not EVER vote for ANYONE who claims to have achieved 100% of anything. Never believe anyone who claims to have knowledge regarding “…better than, worse than, more than, less than, at ANY TIME IN HISTORY”!
THE “REPUBLICANS” ARE NOT REALLY REPUBLICANS. SINCE 2010, THEY HAVE BEEN INFILTRATED BY EVANGELICAL TEA PARTY RACIST ANTI-LINCOLN FASCISTS. The Republicans must rebuild and re-establish their fundamental principles before they can be taken seriously again.
TRUMP’S CORRUPTION RUNS DEEP! VOTE HIM OUT!!!
NO MORE TRUMP! NO MORE TRUMP! NO MORE TRUMP!! NO MORE TRUMP!!
