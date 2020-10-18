On this episode of Into America, host Trymaine Lee explores a time in the not-so-distance past when voter intimidation played a big role in an important election. Could the same thing happen in 2020? NBC News political reporter Jane Timm joins Trymaine to discuss what we know about the GOP’s ballot security efforts in this election and for a better understanding of what poll watchers can and can’t do.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news and in-depth analysis of the headlines, as well as informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Into Intimidation at the Polls | Into America Podcast – Ep. 83 | MSNBC