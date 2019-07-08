Iran announces plans to boost uranium enrichment. Here’s what that actually means.

July 8, 2019

 

Erin Connolly from the Center for Arm Control and Non-Proliferation discusses Iran's latest announcement about plans to boost uranium enrichment and what that actually means.

30 Comments on "Iran announces plans to boost uranium enrichment. Here’s what that actually means."

  1. Muhammad Ahmed | July 7, 2019 at 3:23 PM | Reply

    Not having nukes leads to nations being “freed” and given “democracy” like Libya was

    • Răzvan Anton | July 7, 2019 at 3:26 PM | Reply

      And all men on the Planet shall be named Muhammad and all women Ayisha !

    • Que_Rico | July 7, 2019 at 3:42 PM | Reply

      @Răzvan Anton At least they have their genders figured out LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

  2. ronchytrousers | July 7, 2019 at 3:29 PM | Reply

    This doesn’t mean anything

  3. PopGoesTheGoomba | July 7, 2019 at 3:29 PM | Reply

    If they get nukes the western world is screwed.

    • Que_Rico | July 7, 2019 at 3:43 PM | Reply

      No, the LGBTQISBTSK+++ took care of that LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

    • P M | July 7, 2019 at 7:10 PM | Reply

      The West is already screwed due to the United States behaviors around nuclear weapons.

    • ATG IMM | July 7, 2019 at 9:36 PM | Reply

      What about Pakistan or Israel or north North Korea? What about Iraq’s non existing WMDs? This is just an excuse for war. They could have relieved sanctions as long as they kept the lower amount for energy until the deal expired and they could have made a new one once iran saw all the economic benefis.

    • ATG IMM | July 7, 2019 at 9:37 PM | Reply

      Iran has oil and 2nd most natural gas with other resources
      Afghanistan has minerals
      Iraq has oil
      Venezuala has oil

      Resource war

    • issareign | July 8, 2019 at 4:00 AM | Reply

      Solution: turn 180 degrees and they become “the west”

  4. oicub2 | July 7, 2019 at 3:45 PM | Reply

    There is only one country in the entire world that could use a nuclear weapon with impunity, and it is not the United States. Any country other than this one particularly trigger happy country would pay dire consequences if they ever attempted to launch a nuclear weapon of any kind in any direction.
    Everyone knows the name of this unnamed country. That in itself speaks volumes

  5. Mike Bossy | July 7, 2019 at 4:06 PM | Reply

    Must be Trumps fault

  6. Darkseid Lord Of Apokolips | July 7, 2019 at 4:30 PM | Reply

    Hopefully it means that it will keep the eternal parasite known as Israel in check.

  7. Dirty Burger | July 7, 2019 at 5:17 PM | Reply

    Well Iranians enjoy your remaining months of having a place to live.

  8. Hubble Gardner | July 7, 2019 at 5:28 PM | Reply

    Nothing to fear at all
    Trudeau is standing up for Canadians
    Iran gets to powerful Trudeau will cry and make them laugh so hard they pass out from exhaustion

  9. Dominic Merlo | July 7, 2019 at 6:36 PM | Reply

    IRAN has every right to pursue CLEAN nuclear energy. ISRAEL, USA and their sociopath allies think it’s okay for them but not anybody else. Don’t be stupid, just go back in history and pay attention. IRAN never dropped nuclear bombs but the USA has ……….. twice. They’re aware of USA & ISRAEL’S war mongering. Silly to not at least prepare themselves for another USA invasion for the bankers and special interest groups.

  10. Kevin XVI | July 7, 2019 at 6:50 PM | Reply

    Iran is crossing the line, they are putting themself on the danger

  11. Michael Beal | July 7, 2019 at 6:52 PM | Reply

    All lies.

  12. Julio C | July 7, 2019 at 7:09 PM | Reply

    we can’t stop bible prophecy this will continues and get worse.

  13. ATG IMM | July 7, 2019 at 9:32 PM | Reply

    Didnt America pull out of the deal first! They broke out of the deal and did knee breaking sanctions. Why dont you talk about the deaths related to sanctions in Iran. Lower income there cant afford medicine any more! This is economic terrorism!

  14. D S -TLH | July 7, 2019 at 9:54 PM | Reply

    Ah. The young and naive who believe that Iran was abiding by the terms of Obama’s deal.

  15. gniceboy1234 | July 8, 2019 at 12:50 AM | Reply

    Israel have 80 atomic BOM. Why blade dog not stop Israel they always discuss only Arab

  16. Marco Huevo | July 8, 2019 at 1:41 AM | Reply

    Not going to happen, ladies. Better brace yourselves up there. Don’t screw up, we’re watching.

  17. fafar gol | July 8, 2019 at 2:52 AM | Reply

    Iran and Obama administration  reached an agreement on a deal called JCPOA.
    While Iran honoured  the deal , Trump grudging Obama dismantled the deal .
    The Iranians want the deal to work as they’ve been following all the rules of the Nuclear Deal and verifications , even though the USA pulled out of their obligations..
    If according to Mr Trump Iran had not held to the “Spirit of the Nuclear Deal”, then work should have been towards rectifying that, not playing into the the hands of war thirsty people and countries.

  18. Relic Dirtyhands | July 8, 2019 at 7:51 AM | Reply

    Nice technical scheme…hotpart, coldpart..lol

