‘Iran is raising the bar’: Ex-NATO commander on attack against US troops in Syria

57 comments
Deir – Ez – Zor stood against IS and its airforce, the USAF, surrounded and alone for 6 hard years.
Small wonder it’s the target of choice for “retaliatory strikes”
After all, Eretz Ysrael and Kurdistan can’t have a border at the Euphrates if it remains… and we must support our allies.
iran is saying “why are you in a country your citizens dont give one squat about, nor could they find it on a map.”.
@Demoj Rovtlinsky Take it what you want but peoples aren’t just flee from Syria because it’s rule by dictator. They’re fleeing from your so called “Moderate Rebels” as well. Some aren’t even flee because civil war that break out in the country. Judge from how many refugees are arrived in europe are healthy young men, I’m dare say that fleeing from war is just an excuse from them to find better life in europe at expense of european peoples.
Apparently as stated a proportional lethal response.
Unfortunately, our allies in the region are becoming more like our adversaries in the region.
@Jane Doe No, I’m suggesting that the Republican party is becoming more autocratic. Trump was befriending Putin and siding with him on almost everything, and Putin is very definitely an autocrat. If it were up to Trump, we would probably be allies with Russia, and we’d be helping them defeat Ukraine, rather than the other way around.
Are any activities by the US in Syria legal?
@Tay ler True, but there’s more to than that and has a lot to do with stopping Iranian hegemony over the region. That would be disastrous for our national safety and interests in the area. People who want us out of Syria are 1) dumb or 2) anti-American. I’d say here it’s a tossup.
Legal by what framework? Do you have any idea what’s going on in Syria beyond what your troll factory king tells you?
@Ronald Toran yeah because the Iranians having influence over a country thousands of miles away from our borders is a major threat to our national security. Makes total sense. This isn’t 2003 anymore dude.
Well so far all of my predictions have been based on my reading of classics of military strategy. So based on that I would say this is a “stone thrown” to get the enemy engaged but in the wrong arena of combat.
All of your predictions? Who even are you?
@Not Hannibal Lecktor @JJ = JoJo = Giorno Giovanna.
And he has a dream.
“A target list at the ready”.
We track the movement of hostile troops constantly. Our target lists are updated in real time.
@choatus I understand that the US continues to lose wars despite technology
Its the common Syrian people that want the US gone so that’s pretty useless.
I’m a US citizen who is probably on that “target list” for example, and I’ve never hurt nothing.
@choatus Its the common syrian people that want us gone :/
What your saying is pure delusions and makes it seem like specific entities in Syria are against USA, that is just wrong.
Our terrorism in Syria is making things worse, and we don’t have the ability to target them because again, its the common people of syria that want our terrorism gone.
@Hosoi Archives His statements are pretty alarming, he thinks we just instantly killed the people that used drones to target a contractor. Obviously we did not kill the people behind the incentives as the incentives are very broad and massive and all encompassing. Its the common Syrian too.
My concern is the back room deals Russia is making with Iran with nuclear components
You should be more concerned as to why JewSA is a rapidly declining super power.
LMFAO
Buddy let me put your mind at ease, Iran does not want a nuclear weapon, they consider it unlawful according to Islam, but if they are made to feel insecure in their own neighborhood, then they might go for the bomb, they already have the know how, please ask your leaders not to push them in that direction, it would be a lose lose situation for both sides and the world, look at North Korea.
Wonder who could’ve leaked that Classified information 🤔
🍊man
Maybe if we quit hanging out in everyone’s backyard they wouldn’t hate us so much.
If you really respect UN charter but not ‘rule based order’
Kurds=Donbass
Syria=Ukraine
USA=Russia
😂🤣🤣😃😆😆
@LEW McC you did not finish the world war 11? who fought the world war 11? U.S. or Soviet union?
@Donald’sDoodyBerry you are helping Syria people against ISIS? they no longer need your helps😂🤣
“We will retaliate because we got attacked in a foreign country that doesn’t want us there in the first place.” American logic… 😂
@Donald Smith well its only america thats retaliating. Lol
@The New Nazis And who asks US to be in Syria? Russian and Iranian are invited to Syria but no one invite American
@Demoj Rovtlinsky And so is Kurds, Kurds are not sovereign country either but part of Syria
Wow you’re really clever aren’t you?
@Zander Well no, it started with the British and the French, before that the Ottomans and the Iranians… You’d get my drift if you could.
What the hell are are we still doing in Syria?
@Bliss Brad BS, you are there for the oil, the US does not give a flip about the Kurdish people.
To spread love, freedom, justice and democracy. What’s wrong with that?? Better yet, what can possibly go wrong??
Comments are more enlightening than the interview itself…..Thanks folks.
If that is what you take from YouTube comments, God help you.
If Iran thinks they’re up to the challenge, they should maintain course. 😂
78 drone strikes so far, looks like the Iranians are definitely on course.
Two words for you buddy, remember Al Assad air base in Iraq?🤣😛🤣
How did you like the Al Assad Air base remodeling?😂 Peace dude🤣🤣
Afghanistan was an unwinnable war, no one wins there……Iraq was a quagmire and a half….Iran is a regional power with pretty advanced electronic and air defense warfare capabilities, a massive arsenal of missiles of all sorts, drones, subs…….any war with it with absolutely enflame the entire region and cause massive oil supply issues. Occupying it in a conventional war? That’ll be the mother of all wars in the middle east. The price to pay in terms of material and lives is way too high. It’ll be interesting to see what if anything the US does in case Israel makes a move against Iran.
@Michael A 7 millions worth weapon left behind says otherwise
It’s funny how the people in the comments know the truth more than the people on the tv
They do they want to confuse us but it’s over
@Hessty they do know the truth but they get paid and coerced to spit BS
Thats what happens when we attack vs when they attack. Prayers for those 900 souls
he uses the term regional hegemony, but I often wonder if its just regional relevance or survival. no love for the regime there, but its pretty naive to think the US can support allies who wish to dominate iran without any blow back. so deterring further attacks will not be delicate, it will be dramatic, not delicate.
Didn’t Iran say it was in Syria to go after ISIS.
yes is it same as russia, the syrian official governement asked them to help figtht isis cause after usa illegal invasion for oil, the syrians started losing against ISIS where they were winning before
@asmaa zarouali Got your history lessons from Putin?
Syria gov invited us,who invited US?
Its better to make friends than make enemies
How can you have a precision attack if you have no in-tell
Well obviously they did🤦