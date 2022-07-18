Recent Post
- Bodycam video from Uvalde shooting shows what unfolded after police arrived
- Expert says Democrats face a ‘big problem’ winning future elections
- Zakaria has warning for Democrats after DeSantis’ ‘woke mob’ email
- Iran preparing to provide Russia with drones, White House says
- GOP governor says Trump-backed candidate is misleading voters
67 comments
Imagine Country with 2600 or more Sanctions -Providing with Military Assistance? what would happen if they had no sanctions? Iran Would be Super Power for REAL
@TITAN productions Incredible and you just found out it yourself? What a detective! Now stop whining and move on Columbo.
@Patriotz Finder Now say it without crying. Trump2024
@TITAN productions hell yeah love trump
The volume quality of this channel is always LOW!
@Marie Lucas Hi, my friend!😘
And yet, here you are lapping it up. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
War is a booming business these days, apparently.
Lol.
@Viva La Bam Remastered
And What? Forever Will Be.. 🤔🤨
Just when I thought I was out of the Cold War, they pull me back in! 🤜🤜
@SaberCat They weren’t until we installed a government that hated them after the EU Maiden revolution. Even Crimea happened, because that port is vital to Russia’s survival, they were willing to pay a fortune to lease it, but suddenly while top American officials are walking around Ukraine’s parliament they were not going to renew.
Putin loves you. If you move right now to moscow you can still make it in time for the next Chinese/Rusky joint military exercises.
We can’t let them destroy Ukraine ✊
its kinda a advantage when Russia tried making deals in africa and asia, and the results will come play….
@Hutsell Isreal anywhere other than the US or preschool
The bottom line is that all these dissatisfaction among nations does not benefit anybody at most it’s the ordinary people who are suffering.
Well said sir 👏
@Bob Davis you did not understand what happened, the Saudis did not agree to lower the price, the Saudis agreed to increase production, and the world market price went down, which is bad for Russia, and great for consumers around the world
And this “truth” comes from the people, who brought us the Iraqi war etc.
Number one rule in The Art of War never underestimate your enemies.
@Hogan Leg Drop And in 2022 they defeat US without a single bullet.
@Hogan Leg Drop sanctions doesn’t effect them 😂😂
@ruud195 the first thing Russia did when invading Ukraine was send troops to Chernobyl so they could get radiation poisoning. Lol. Pure incompetence. They obviously don’t know a thing about nuclear energy. It’s hilarious.
@Ryan lex then why did they default on their loans. The effects of the sanctions will get worse and worse.
IRAN is a drone superpower
most dangrous iranian drones:
shahed 129(reverse enghinering from MQ1) – shahed 191 – shahed 181 -shahed 171(reverse engginering from RQ 170) – shahed 149(GAZA) -shahed 161 –
kaman12- kaman 22
shahed 136 – arash- karar
and a lot more deones
unblivble!!!
Loool
Too much sand stuck in the mechanical parts… they wont fly
@Settiis
Then how we bomb US bases every Tuesday 😆
You’re funny Saxon.
snowpea
You said Iran is a drone superpower…. HAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAA!!!! 🤣🤣🤣
i like your emails !! 😀
United States will fund their entire way of life. So long as they write hunter a good check ✔
Hey CNN, where is your coverage on the absurd “Duck and Cover” PSA from NY? Why is there no talk of it?
Because it’s a clear sign of there negligence and incompetence criminal
that psa was done because of a survey.
Are you referring to the one created in 1951, over 70 years ago???
Biden concludes ‘fruitless and embarrassing’ Middle East trip.
Hard for US to win over allies as Middle East moves to multilateralism.
@Muslims remember Apostacy Day 22nd of August faith is the belief in something without facts or evidence
@Muslims remember Apostacy Day 22nd of August you have no idea what you’re talking about guy.
Well if they’re doing that situations like this make me wonder if those two countries are going to team up🤔
What’s the problem, united states is supplying Ukraine!!! War is businesses….
All’s fair in love and war.
So this is how they do it……. I was wondering how they were going to roll it out….. I guess this is it 🤷♂️
Everyone loses🤦♂️.
Please remember to care for thy neighbor if times get hard…😔
Excellent advice Hector…It’s going to get worse before it gets better.
I thought Russia was running out of weapons, ammo, hardware, etc. I thought Putin was dying, like of a different disease each two weeks. I thought Ukraine was winning EASY thanks to the heroism of The Ghost of Kiev and Ben Stiller. Who could imagine that “evacuation” actually means surrender, “strategic withdrawal” means running for the hills dropping weapons, leaving wounded and equipment after total rout? How are they going to call Ukraine’s unconditional surrender? May be strategic evacuation across the polish border.
@Rbpraf Colman the CNN bot?
@Randi Bagley-Goodwin swamp support.
Vali Nasr is great! So smart!
Thank you Iran
BRAVO RUSSIA AND IRAN 🇷🇺💖🇮🇷 URAAAAA,,, GOD BLESS YOU,,, GOOD JOB MR PRESIDENT’S,,,,RUSSIA YOU ARE THE WINNER!!!
This is it!!! The start of teaming countries with Russia. These will continue from time to time. This is very alarming because in the end years we can see who’s countries with Russia and who’s countries with Ukraine. Hope guys there will be a chance that the war will be over so that all people in the world will experience peace and love in human kind❣️❣️❣️
