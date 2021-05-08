Is a Tidal Wave of Covid-19 Coming?

TOPICS:
Is a Tidal Wave of Covid-19 Coming?

May 8, 2021

 

27 Comments on "Is a Tidal Wave of Covid-19 Coming?"

  1. Old Bruck | May 8, 2021 at 11:02 AM | Reply

    Oldbruck is here showing some respect

  2. Nicordo Wilson | May 8, 2021 at 11:03 AM | Reply

    God block this!!!

  3. Sharon Spence | May 8, 2021 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    Have mercy on us lord

  4. Janette Jackson | May 8, 2021 at 11:06 AM | Reply

    Stop being to negative. Trust in the almighty and stop bringing death on people.

  5. John Brown | May 8, 2021 at 11:07 AM | Reply

    Jamaica need a category 5 hurricane for you. People what taking God people for fool to really talk about

  6. jennifer freckleton | May 8, 2021 at 11:08 AM | Reply

    How do they know what’s coming beforehand? The blood of Jesus Christ of Nazareth block this!!!

  7. Marlon Foster | May 8, 2021 at 11:18 AM | Reply

    Why unu a open back school then

  8. Kreative Kendrene | May 8, 2021 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    PNP Sell the Land and JLP Sell the People

  9. Ruth Richards | May 8, 2021 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    U need to pray for our nation people 🙄🙄🙄

  10. Dee G | May 8, 2021 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    I thought they were opening upto tourists? Why if they’re saying a 3rd wave could possibly happen. How is the Vaccination Roll out going in Jamaica? Stay Safe Jamaica. Can’t wait to visit when safe for everyone ❤🇬🇧🇯🇲

  11. Lesia Allen | May 8, 2021 at 12:53 PM | Reply

    Lock down the hotels because a there the people head to ever holiday

  12. RITA LYN | May 8, 2021 at 1:34 PM | Reply

    I thought sll protocols were stopped! I live in Manchester and people are hardly wearing masks! But we Jamaicans always have to learn the hard way! So sad!

  13. Raimundo Laurencia | May 8, 2021 at 2:01 PM | Reply

    All schools should orobably remained closed until closed until next year or so. We cannot afford to have any more gatherings and infections in the third wave of the coronavirus disease. We just cannot

  14. Marica Robinson | May 8, 2021 at 2:59 PM | Reply

    Why open up to England, that doesn’t make any sense to me, close it back

  15. Teacha Tami | May 8, 2021 at 3:20 PM | Reply

    Look at your contribution. You are preparing for a third wave but you are opening up tourism😳

  16. wdcsucks1 | May 8, 2021 at 4:04 PM | Reply

    we could experience this we could experience that…for hypothetics you don´t destroy a nation!

  17. Darrieux Bernard | May 8, 2021 at 8:44 PM | Reply

    Omg, Jamaica can’t manage this 😫

