Is ‘Defund the Police’ a major political mistake for Democrats?

In the wake of George Floyd’s death, there is a call across the country to “Defund the Police.” Chris Cillizza explains why the slogan could be dangerous for Democrats and detract from the calls for reforming police departments, demilitarization and re-allocation of resources for community building.

Is 'Defund the Police' a massive political mistake?

Minneapolis City Council members intend to defund and dismantle the city's police department

Biden says he doesn't support defunding police

CNN Poll: Trump losing ground to Biden amid chaotic week

Democrats offer sweeping police reform bill

Top congressional Democrats steer clear of 'defund the police' rhetoric

Trump Uses ‘Defund Police’ as Weapon Against Biden

Writer: Chris Cillizza

The Point team: Leigh Munsil and Allison Gordon

Editor: Steven Sevilla

Producer: Arielle Sacks

