69 comments
Not to worry! Sen. Collins says she thinks MBS has learned his lesson.
Yes, that’s his style, learning lessons.
Hehe, clever.
Do you know the differenced between Ukrainians vs Republicans?.. Ukrainians defend their Capitol. 💪🇺🇦💙💛
And that’s supposed to be funny? Go fight in Ukraine with your own money leave us out of that. Do you know the difference between Republicans and Democrats? NO? Neither do I.
Sanctions would work if the Netherlands immediately started pumping gas out of one of the biggest fields in Europe, like they used to before Russia took over. Gas prices would drop dramatically and the war would be over rather quickly because of this. For a small price everybody would benefit.
@Wealthy man Because this is causing massive earthquakes in the Netherlands
@Torro Kasparov thats bs gas fields are not running low in Groningen
@Martijn de Jong waar maar green kost tijd een strenge winter misschien gas voor Europa?
mja de mensen in Groningen dan?
Would you buy an oil for £30 a barrel for example in Saudi Arabia or any rich oil producers or to buy it from Russia for £5 a barrel. Which one you prefer. I think common sense will tell us £5 a barrel is cheaper and in better quality also save £25. So my take is it will be very hard for Europe to come off Russian energy been they are getting a serious barging compared to other states producers of oil and gas.
Asking the same question “Is Putin winning?” everyday few days is like asking “Are we there yet?” while on a road trip every half hour. It’s not going to help.
@Lister Dave why you means they let his people to die not this time
@Donna Brockbank who told you afgan giving up after 20year they defeat usa without help of grouping and allience and Special training like america and nato give to ucrain
Well the reporters need something to do.
Hip, Blinken is correct. Sanctions have a cumulative effect. I’ve lived through the sanctions on South Africa in the eighties. It did force change and it did effect the economy negatively. Unfortunately it does take time, but I can say today, almost 30 years áfter Nelson Mandela became our first black President, that investments from the West nèver came back. We are now, today, heavily indebted to China (they basically own us), we have a junk economy and an unemployment rate of almost 40%. That’s what Russia has in it’s future – being a vasal State of China, heavy unemployment and severe poverty. In our case it was an immoral system, in Russia’s case it’s one man – an evil b with empirilistic dreams of grandeur. He won’t get the empire, but his people will inherit poverty and no hope of improving their situation.
Really !!!
Are you saying that sanctions against White ruled South Africa has caused the economy to be way worse than it was back then.?
Then sanctions have failed South Africa miserably. How would it now be successful against Russia , considering that Russia is the powerhouse that South Africa never was?
How soon we forget the takeaway presented in the “Afghanistan Papers” (20 years of public lies/20 years of private truths.)
@Rick Simon
*Yeah, I just noticed … it was not said to you; you said it to someone else*
No, you said it to me!!! FFS!!!
*Does not change the fact that you made a non-specific claim*
I did NOT make any non-specific claim and your continued assertion I did won’t make that magically true. Indeed, I’ve been challenging the non-specificity of the other posters original claim for reasons I’ve repeatedly outlined – why is this so hard for you??
*I pointed out that it was wrong*
No you didn’t, you made an unsubstantiated claim which you’ve still failed to qualify.
*and then you made excuses and put words in my mouth.*
No I didn’t, I explained why your position is erroneous, you just won’t accept it and continue in posting your nonsense because you cannot accept you’re wrong.
@HughJaxident67
You probably did not see my edit, so let me repeat: I cannot see any post by Bachman in which he accused anyone of lying.
@Rick Simon
*You probably did not see my edit, so let me repeat: I cannot see any post by Bachman in which he accused anyone of lying*
Because he removed it, want to know why? Because he couldn’t answer the basic questions I was asking of him. Unfortunately for Bachman, I tend to quote the post I am responding to verbatim so I can deal with it piecemeal. Not only do I do this, but I also relayed that information to you earlier which would indicate you’re not paying attention again!!!!
‘So, I will repost below (again)
Our friend Chris has now removed the original post he made – I guess a guilty conscience.
He posted the below;
*It’s a terrorist activity*
I asked ‘What is?’
*He’s prolonging it*
I responded by asking ‘Who did?’
*It’s always lies*
I asked ‘Lies about what?’
So, be honest and tell me how anyone is supposed to know if he is talking about Blinken, Putin or even the CNN reporter in the context of the video? The obvious answer is you DON’T! We also don’t know if Chris here actually knows any truth because he’s failed to qualify or demonstrate anything (which knocked your initial argument out the water on its own).
This is how reason and evidence work Rick, so kindly review what you posted and CORRECT it!!!!’
I’m seriously bored of this now Rick…..Your lack of comprehension is your issue, not mine.
@HughJaxident67
I don’t have to correct anything. You just admitted that you do not know what he was referring to.
As in, he was not specific. Meaning, your reply was not specific.
Good night.
It’s crazy to think that only one single man is causing so much deaths, destruction, economic crisis and now environmental crisis (as countries switch to coal to avoid buying Russian gas). All that misery for the ego of one dying man.
@Kristy Campbell Ivan, you are using — five? — different avatars? Your English, even in such a short and stupid sentence, is not good.
@Lord Shango I’m afraid peace was never an objective for the West. Go back to 2014 and see when Ukraine’s government was toppled. That would’ve been the ideal time for the West to show their support for democracy. Instead they were plotting to take advantage of the situation, as evidenced by leaked audio. The EU immediately rushed to signed a new economic deal with the new unelected government (filled with officials that were involved in toppling the previous one) and ignored the human rights abuses that took place. Half of the country was effectively disenfranchised. Language rights were immediately repealed for minorities. Protesters who rose up were violently suppressed (many perished), and soldiers moved into dissenting towns to establish order. Even worse, radical elements, including fascist battalions, were formed and were given official status in the armed forces. They continued to conduct severe human rights violations.
It’s heartbreaking because the West turned a blind eye to these things. These people now welcome the other side as their liberators – because they really are liberating them. The stories coming out of there are shocking to the average person. I hope you understand there’s more than is being reported here. You are right about wanting peace and Matthew 5:9 is a perfect verse.
Whenever I want to hear Ukraine is winning, CNN never disappoints. Even when Russia is gaining territory I will be able to atleast hear that strategically Russia is losing. It’s nice that CNN provides content that viewer’s want to believe
🤣🤣🤣 👍
@Thor Nil what of word?
In denial.
I enjoy watching Blinken when he is on the fly. So a win is now split into two components namely a “strategic” and a “tactical” one. It seems Ukraine. America’s proxy partner, is losing just about ALL the tactical battles. I heard that it was the same in Afghanistan when some geniuses claimed that America didn’t really lose. It only lost the “political” war, but didn’t lose the “military” war. Talking about spin.
And Blinken is the master of spin. He spun for Obama, now Biden has the privilege of his service. Wouldn’t it be better to leave the talking on the battlefields?
@W. Lam Exactly
@Pai M and who had vowed to take Kyiv in just 2 days and also give me an example of any country that has ever taken over another nation in just 2 days?
@Kulio mixed farmcomrade, you haven’t been paying attention. Russian propaganda had been threatening that for years. On all those political propaganda TV shows.
@Pai M Well, comrade, NO. But did your comrade Zelensky manage to retake all the lands back from Russia? By the way, who is making “tactical retreat” after another? Surely that is not a sign of a winning side, is it? Cease dreaming like Zelensky. Blinken is a master of spin, and his water boy Zelensky is a comedian who got promoted to a job he has not idea what to do with it. So he makes videos and talks to the “like minded” friends all over the world on big TV screens.
It appears that diplomats attend special lessons in giving an appearance of answering questions in an apparent positive and reassuring manner while actually not saying anything meaningful.
Isn’t that the job of a diplomat?
You must be a troll. Blinken gives exact numbers and explain, systemically, what is happening to Russia.
Blinken actually gave direct and thoughtful answers to the questions. Let me summarize partly what he said…
-Ukraine military suffered heavy losses in battles as did the Russians, but in the end Russia will not achieve its objective to make the whole Ukraine part of Russia.
-sanctions imposed on Russia take time to work. For example, Russian manufacturers will run into problems when they are not allowed to import certain parts and technologies.
He gave specific examples after examples. You can either agree or disagree with his prediction, but to say he didn’t respond to the questions with meaningful answers is contrary to the facts.
“I prefer dangerous freedom over peaceful slavery.”
– Thomas Jefferson, letter to James Madison, January 30, 1787
Except…he never wrote that. He wrote the Latin version of the quote which is much older than Jefferson. Also you need to read the entire paragraph to understand the context:
“Societies exist under three forms sufficiently distinguishable.
1. Without government, as among our Indians.
2. Under governments wherein the will of every one has a just influence, as is the case in England in a slight degree, and in our states in a great one.
3. Under governments of force: as is the case in all other monarchies and in most of the other republics.
To have an idea of the curse of existence under these last, they must be seen. It is a government of wolves over sheep. It is a problem, not clear in my mind, that the 1st. condition is not the best. But I believe it to be inconsistent with any great degree of population.
The second state has a great deal of good in it. The mass of mankind under that enjoys a precious degree of liberty and happiness. It has it’s evils too: the principal of which is the turbulence to which it is subject.
But weigh this against the oppressions of monarchy, and it becomes nothing. Malo periculosam, libertatem quam quietam servitutem. Even this evil is productive of good. It prevents the degeneracy of government, and nourishes a general attention to the public affairs. I hold it that a little rebellion now and then is a good thing, and as necessary in the political world as storms in the physical. – Jefferson to Madison, January 30, 1787”
Pay attention to “2.”. Do you think Jefferson would have agreed to what he wrote at that time, now – as applying to the US?
troll
“Are we at last brought to such humiliating and debasing degradation that we cannot be trusted with arms for our defense? Where is the difference between having our arms in possession and under our direction, and having them under the management of Congress? If our defense be the real object of having those arms, in whose hands can they be trusted with more propriety, or equal safety to us, as in our own hands?”
-Patrick Henry, Debates in the Several State Conventions on the Adoption of the Federal Constitution
I don’t think what we have going on now in the US was what Patrick Henry was talking about….
“Necessity is the plea for every infringement of human freedom. It is the argument of tyrants; it is the creed of slaves.”
– William Pitt (the Younger), Speech in the House of Commons, November 18, 1783
And you are referring to the Russians?
Still had Slaves until about 1820 ? – US still had slaves until about 1865 ?
“On every occasion [of Constitutional interpretation] let us carry ourselves back to the time when the Constitution was adopted, recollect the spirit manifested in the debates, and instead of trying [to force] what meaning may be squeezed out of the text, or invented against it, [instead let us] conform to the probable one in which it was passed.”
– Thomas Jefferson, letter to William Johnson, 12 June 1823
The constitution reserves all rights not specifically mentioned in the constitution for the people of the USA. This is paraphrasing the last paragraphs of the Constitution of the USA.
@Mark Campbell don’t respond – he’s a bot. the account responds on literally every CNN and MSNBC video.
“If the representatives of the people betray their constituents, there is then no resource left but in the exertion of that original right of self-defense which is paramount to all positive forms of government, and which against the usurpations of the national rulers, may be exerted with infinitely better prospect of success than against those of the rulers of an individual state. In a single state, if the persons intrusted with supreme power become usurpers, the different parcels, subdivisions, or districts of which it consists, having no distinct government in each, can take no regular measures for defense. The citizens must rush tumultuously to arms, without concert, without system, without resource; except in their courage and despair.”
– Alexander Hamilton, Federalist No. 28
“They that can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.”
– Benjamin Franklin, Historical Review of Pennsylvania, 1759
He was struck by lightning one time to many !
Freedom of Speech…A most essential freedom.
The Anti-war perspective is being censored.
The Russian perspective is being censored
We are only getting biased pro-war propaganda.
Thanks for the quote.
Horse manure. This war has revealed as much weakness of the West, including the US as that of Russia.
US and EU both have been behind the curve ever since the Ukrainians started fighting and dying.
First of all, Ukrainians kept and still are asking for resources, like longer-range weapons but the west denied them and then conceded.
The 2nd weakness is that the west has a lot of fancy stuff but not numbers or production capacity to manufacture for a real war. The lack of training is not limited to Ukraine. With all this fancy stuff even the west wouldn’t have enough trained specialists to afford to lose them in the numbers that Ukrainians are losing.
Finally and what is the root cause of the war is that Putin recognised that the EU and the US are both scared and don’t have the commitment to keep going because of local public opinion.
The politicians in the west follow where a ruthless dictator can afford to lead at the cost of loss of life in a real war. He is a gambler and opportunist. He knows that the west is scared of the nuclear threat. To him, he doesn’t care and he expressed it deliberately when he said there is no value in a world where there is no Russia.
His bluff or real attitude is that either we win or we take the world with us to the grave. He knew that as soon as that nihilistic idea is on the table, Macron, the German chancellor and Biden will shake in their boots. This fear led to Macron asking not to humiliate Russia, and the US administration sought guarantees from Ukraine that they won’t shoot inside the Russian soil.
All of this is perceived as weakness by Putin and his circle. He is not going to go hungry because of sanctions and your average Russian is not used to the comforts the West is used to. All these sanctions are not going to change his mind. He will soon start sanction busting and there are enough sellers on the black market to give him what his army needs.
This is why looting has been allowed. The US are too far away and too busy with the midterm election that they can afford to forget about Ukraine. The EU and European are worse. They can’t decide if this is an existential war or not. That leads to denial and wishful thinking.
If they flatten Ukraine then they have achieved what they wanted. A buffer between them and NATO and that is when they will negotiate for real. Unless there is an overwhelming counter-attack this is what is going to happen. The west doesn’t have the commitment or the clarity to provide the resources that are needed. So the question is not if Russia will win. The question is how long before they win.
This is why Democracy is so fragile: Power struggles and Ethics are divergent. This is why the Republicans are committing “crimes”. They know that if they don’t consolidate power in the US now they will never get the chance again, not with people’s consent.
@John Herring leave it to the Europeans to handle it it’s not our continent, if Russia or China threaten then americas then the USA should do something
@THE IRISH IRANIAN But then what would we do with that huge defense budget we spend on……gotta use it on something. And no…..the US should not just stand by and watch larger countries take over smaller ones.
Good interview. Can appreciate there are many different frying pans in the fire in this discussion that need to be considered. That being said, would encourage not to sugar coat anything. Putin only getting part of what he originally wanted is not a good thing. It could set him up for further ill ambitions later. I’ve often wondered if enough is being done to support the Ukrainians, b/c the situation appears to have been strung along. They get some help, they tear through it, they get a little more help, they tear through that but the gains don’t appear to be as good as they once were. In the meantime the costs are off the charts. In the middle east some time ago success was found when forces were surged. Could there not be a way to repeat this success? Find a way to give the Ukrainians the aircraft they’ve always needed, and let them really go to it, or whatever else. Get this miserable war over instead of letting it drag on. It’s hurting everyone around the world. Admittedly, my knowledge is limited, but seems things need to change.
Wishing the world a peaceful, healthy and better future –
PS – (system does not allow edits.) By surging forces I’m not necessarily thinking only “US” forces. What about upping collaboration of allies to be able to do more to help the Ukrainians? I’m thinking a “surge” of collaboration, more needed equipment that is most effective, think outside the box – surge it –
Airplanes do not help. The US has thousands of pilots, who have been training in air to ground missions, in subduing air based air defense missions, in subduing ground based air defenses, in close air support, in air refueling, in fleet defense, in headquarters defense, and many other missions.
These pilots, sone if them new, some of them who have been training for five years, ten years, 20 years and more, are what is needed, along with the aircraft, and ground personnel, and repair equipment, etc.
Just giving 1000 F-35s to Ukraine would do little to help.
Actual NATO forces would end this quickly, but that is a political decision.
We could nuke Moscow, too. But we won’t.
Its very tempting under the media pressure and the Ukrainian president’s constant urge for sending fighter jets. Let us be clear: the jets are the military top tier defender or attacker, designed for the security of America. Its not that US don’t want to help, but we must take heed of our own security concerns. Once those jets enter Ukrainian territory, we don’t know where it will end up in, or who will possess them at the end, we may lose our edge of air power if the technology embedded in those jets are replicated. In a nutshell, don’t trust what Ukraine said entirely for in their emergency, they can promise you anything but whether they keep to it or not, no body can tell. It is against US security and downright irresponsible to supply weapons indiscriminately to Ukraine without controlling what, how many and where they are going.
Imagine watching a team down 54- 3 and someone telling you they are really winning, even tho it looks like they are not.
@GreenBean44 GreenBean44 Kiev is being propped up with Western weapons, aid, volunteers, boots on the ground, and real time intelligence, and yet it’s still losing. I find that more amazing.
@Herman Wooster huh? Russia out numbers Ukraine & Company 5-1 & Weapons etc 10-1 plus Russia have help from Chechnya Belarus, other special units. Wake up fool
@Herman Wooster Then you are very bad at math (no surprise), because Russia is 4x to 5x the population and so has a much larger military……..and it takes time for the west to even ship the weapon systems over there.
It’s amazing to see how politicians bend and twists their lines to suit their interests of the moment, while claiming to be consistent with “our values”.
