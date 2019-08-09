Is Senator Mitch McConnell Stalling For Time On Gun Reform? | Morning Joe | MSNBC

August 9, 2019

 

More than 200 mayors are requesting the Senate return early to vote on two gun background check bills, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is now saying he wants to consider background checks in the fall. The panel discusses.
65 Comments on "Is Senator Mitch McConnell Stalling For Time On Gun Reform? | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Gran Catz | August 9, 2019 at 10:29 AM | Reply

    The caravan is finally coming…the caravan of protesters….LOL

  2. James Lade | August 9, 2019 at 10:30 AM | Reply

    Ditch Moscow Mitch and Kremlin Don

  3. Shawn Mendenall | August 9, 2019 at 10:30 AM | Reply

    No, he isn’t necessary just stalling for time. He is also setting the table to sneak other Republican wishes into the bill, such as a wall, an abortion ban, or even another tax cut for billionaires. Failure to pass is unacceptable, so he will make an offer Democrats can’t agree to.

    • Swnsasy _ | August 9, 2019 at 11:13 AM | Reply

      Shawn Mendenall Ted Cruz is actually trying to do another tax break for the rich! Definitely look it up because we cannot let him very away with that!!

    • maxinvasionleet | August 9, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      O ….sounds like he’s trying to fulfill the wishes of his constituents …

    • Cathy Holland | August 9, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      Shawn-don’t take this the wrong way but you know how this murderer thinks!! That’s exactly what he will do and America’s blood will continue covering his hands-AND HE LOVES IT!!

  4. nightkids29 | August 9, 2019 at 10:34 AM | Reply

    Grim Reaper Mitch does not care, as long as NRA give him some money.

  5. Quiet Entropy | August 9, 2019 at 10:42 AM | Reply

    1936, the National Firearms Act was passed because gang shootings. No machine guns, no sawed off shotguns, and no silencers since then. The precedent for regulating the type of arms is there.

    • Mainely | August 9, 2019 at 11:24 AM | Reply

      I own a lot of guns; I am retired military and a former firearms instructor and TOTALLY support heavy regulation of gun ownership. The problem we have in going forward are the extremists.

      Right wing extremists reflexively fight against any regulation. In fact they push for further expansion of gun ownership and removal of the few regs we do have .

      Left wing extremists start talking confiscation, bans and stupidly regurgitate talking points illustrating they have zero understanding of guns and are simply using confiscation as a convenient solution that costs them nothing (think Amish person deciding to fix pollution by banning ALL cars).

      The vast majority of Americans (who do want regulation) are then screwed because the extremists hijack the discussion.

    • Fahad Amin | August 9, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      I ask anyone who is ok with getting rid of the 2nd. Would you be ok if gun owners give up the second, but we have to give up the first along with it? That is my question to people who want to get rid of the second. (Banning assault rifles)

  6. John Maher | August 9, 2019 at 10:44 AM | Reply

    Leaders in the House and Senate need to tour sites of mass shootings before the area is cleaned up. They need to see the carnage first hand. Within 24 hours of an event. This should be required.

    • Swnsasy _ | August 9, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

      John Maher The House already passed the bill. McConnell just won’t allow it to come to a vote.. There are 5 bipartisan in the house.. Mitch just won’t allow a vote on the Senate…

    • Wilmo Mee | August 9, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

      SOUNDS GOOD…. AND BRING THEIR CHILDREN.

    • unem ploy | August 9, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      Unfortunately, it’s a crime scene and evidence needs to be preserved

    • stopthecrazyguy | August 9, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      It won’t touch a single Republican. They only care about money not lives. They support the sadistic cruelty of everything trump does.

  7. Grace Franklin | August 9, 2019 at 10:45 AM | Reply

    USA could follow Japan’s gun control. If Japan can keep guns out of people’s lives we could too. We’re not living out in the wild wild west folks. Yet we still need hunters but that’s it. And also every state should try the buyback guns program.

    • Fabi Grossi | August 9, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

      Actually every country besides America has gun control. That’s why other countries barely know mass shootings or accidentally shot people. America could look into every country on earth, it could look into any European country and find the regulations that would work best for America.

    • Alan Baird | August 9, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

      @Fabi Grossi Unfortunately you’re wrong. American’s value personal freedom over the safety of the group. They just don’t care enough about other people to give up some of there guns (or use taxes to pay for universal healthcare).

    • snowman03gt | August 9, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      Sure that way we can be burn to death like those people who die a week or 2 ago in japan because someone locked the doors and set the place on fire

    • james s. | August 9, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      So we can keep 22 rifles..?

  8. pebmets | August 9, 2019 at 10:46 AM | Reply

    McConnell and he republicans are using an old tactic, delay, delay, and delay and after few weeks, they hope everyone has moved on to something else.

  9. GrimJahk | August 9, 2019 at 10:50 AM | Reply

    Howe about this: “The last Owner of Record” is the one charged as if they pulled the trigger.

    • Hunter Goddard | August 9, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

      Yea! Great idea, all I have to do to get ANYONE who owns a gun in general to shoot someone with their gun, and THEY get in trouble, should we start fining McDonald’s for your muffin top too? Jesus Christ

    • GrimJahk | August 9, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      @Hunter Goddard Thank you for this laugh! I’m sure that you had a point in there someplace, but it was just as coherent as one of #PutinsPissPuppets tweets… LMAO

    • Hunter Goddard | August 9, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

      GrimJahk lmao oh yea cause tulsi Gabbard is also a Russia puppet too? Everything’s Russia bro! 🤡🤡😪

    • stopthecrazyguy | August 9, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      @Hunter Goddard You are too irresponsible to keep your gun safe, you are too irresponsible to own a gun. Once again Repubs can’t hurdle the lowest bar.

    • GrimJahk | August 9, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      @Hunter Goddard Another non sequitur response from you… But, somehow you have not already blamed all of this on Hillary Clinton’s emails yet… there may be hope for you yet.

  10. Steph Thompson | August 9, 2019 at 10:52 AM | Reply

    He literally broke his shoulder to “buy more time” lol gtfo

    • George Rigberg | August 9, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

      Hey if Tre45on could pay a Dr to say he has bone spurs, Turtle Head can easily fake a broken shoulder!

    • Wilson | August 9, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

      Trump, McConnell, Barr, Graham, etc. will use these tragic shootings/murders & the ongoing media attention as a very convenient ‘circuit breaker’ from the Russia/Mueller investigation, judges, law reform, etc. They will milk it for all its worth..

  11. clean blacc sneakas | August 9, 2019 at 10:53 AM | Reply

    Marshmallow Mitch soft on gun laws Russia and bigotry …what a guy👎😈

  12. Nancy Quon | August 9, 2019 at 10:55 AM | Reply

    Moscow Mitch is a traitor. The Russians own him which is why he constantly votes against what his constituents want. Vote him out.

  13. wilhelm sallsten | August 9, 2019 at 10:57 AM | Reply

    The Republicans are waiting for the tragedy to blow away like it did after the Florida school shooting.

  14. omi god | August 9, 2019 at 10:58 AM | Reply

    *People who say the 2nd Amendment is about citizens protecting themselves from government “tyranny” have simply never read the Amendment. The Amendment was written at a time when the country depended on citizen militias – we didn’t have a Defense Department, and there was no National Guard. Gunhuggers rely on the second half of the Amendment and ignore the first half.*

    • snowman03gt | August 9, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      Wrong!!!!

    • 5Fifths | August 9, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      @Jay Zenitram I’m the least trusting of government but let’s be real here. Do you really think all of these people stockpiling weapons, screaming 2nd amendment are doing so because they’re expecting the government to militarize against them? Reeeeeaaaally? They have done far more with legislation or lack thereof than they’ve ever needed to with guns and tanks.

    • Mickey Fam | August 9, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      I will still blame the gays for this

    • james s. | August 9, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      @Gentle Heart so in your country do you have 22 rifle….????

  15. Thomas Milne | August 9, 2019 at 10:58 AM | Reply

    I usually agree with the Move On lady but she’s wrong. Democrats have to stop giving stuff up before the negotiations even start.

  16. Moscow Mitch | August 9, 2019 at 11:13 AM | Reply

    Moscow Mitch Does Nothing And That’s What he’s Good For…Nothing!

  17. Swissffun Nani | August 9, 2019 at 11:15 AM | Reply

    Gun Violence, Mass Shootings are 100% on REPUBLICANS!! Period! Republicans care more about their assault weapons than they care about you and your kids life!!

  18. andreas pedersen | August 9, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    We all know the Mitch McKremlin “Sing and Dance”:
    -Thoughts and prayers…
    -Stalling.
    -Then feeling hurt and harassed when he is being confronted…
    …so the dems excuse, and the case is put dead

  19. Shirley Hill | August 9, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    Moscow Mitch has stalled and smashed any ban on non-military use of assault weapons. NRA scores again

  20. All Is One | August 9, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    Of course he’s stalling, DT and the NRA told him to do so.

