More than 200 mayors are requesting the Senate return early to vote on two gun background check bills, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is now saying he wants to consider background checks in the fall. The panel discusses.
Is Senator Mitch McConnell Stalling For Time On Gun Reform? | Morning Joe | MSNBC
The caravan is finally coming…the caravan of protesters….LOL
@Steph Thompson run along bot boy
@Steph Thompson derp
Ditch Moscow Mitch and Kremlin Don
yeah, and then what? President Pence?
No, he isn’t necessary just stalling for time. He is also setting the table to sneak other Republican wishes into the bill, such as a wall, an abortion ban, or even another tax cut for billionaires. Failure to pass is unacceptable, so he will make an offer Democrats can’t agree to.
Shawn Mendenall Ted Cruz is actually trying to do another tax break for the rich! Definitely look it up because we cannot let him very away with that!!
O ….sounds like he’s trying to fulfill the wishes of his constituents …
Shawn-don’t take this the wrong way but you know how this murderer thinks!! That’s exactly what he will do and America’s blood will continue covering his hands-AND HE LOVES IT!!
Grim Reaper Mitch does not care, as long as NRA give him some money.
@Night Fury
*Any questions, MAGAtrash?*
@Thomas Milne like Al Sharpton
@Thomas Milne what ever
@Jesus Says you ncluding bill Clinton
@Joyce Chisman go eat more paint chips
1936, the National Firearms Act was passed because gang shootings. No machine guns, no sawed off shotguns, and no silencers since then. The precedent for regulating the type of arms is there.
I own a lot of guns; I am retired military and a former firearms instructor and TOTALLY support heavy regulation of gun ownership. The problem we have in going forward are the extremists.
Right wing extremists reflexively fight against any regulation. In fact they push for further expansion of gun ownership and removal of the few regs we do have .
Left wing extremists start talking confiscation, bans and stupidly regurgitate talking points illustrating they have zero understanding of guns and are simply using confiscation as a convenient solution that costs them nothing (think Amish person deciding to fix pollution by banning ALL cars).
The vast majority of Americans (who do want regulation) are then screwed because the extremists hijack the discussion.
I ask anyone who is ok with getting rid of the 2nd. Would you be ok if gun owners give up the second, but we have to give up the first along with it? That is my question to people who want to get rid of the second. (Banning assault rifles)
Leaders in the House and Senate need to tour sites of mass shootings before the area is cleaned up. They need to see the carnage first hand. Within 24 hours of an event. This should be required.
John Maher The House already passed the bill. McConnell just won’t allow it to come to a vote.. There are 5 bipartisan in the house.. Mitch just won’t allow a vote on the Senate…
SOUNDS GOOD…. AND BRING THEIR CHILDREN.
Unfortunately, it’s a crime scene and evidence needs to be preserved
It won’t touch a single Republican. They only care about money not lives. They support the sadistic cruelty of everything trump does.
USA could follow Japan’s gun control. If Japan can keep guns out of people’s lives we could too. We’re not living out in the wild wild west folks. Yet we still need hunters but that’s it. And also every state should try the buyback guns program.
Actually every country besides America has gun control. That’s why other countries barely know mass shootings or accidentally shot people. America could look into every country on earth, it could look into any European country and find the regulations that would work best for America.
@Fabi Grossi Unfortunately you’re wrong. American’s value personal freedom over the safety of the group. They just don’t care enough about other people to give up some of there guns (or use taxes to pay for universal healthcare).
Sure that way we can be burn to death like those people who die a week or 2 ago in japan because someone locked the doors and set the place on fire
So we can keep 22 rifles..?
McConnell and he republicans are using an old tactic, delay, delay, and delay and after few weeks, they hope everyone has moved on to something else.
Wilson like everything else that comes to close to the truth. Your right
You mean like the baby killing Democrats are doing on the border
@Mainely no because your socialists baby killing open border’s gun grabber’s with low IQ
David Lafleche seems the world need beside trump also protection from you , take your medication boy your delusional thoughts
Howe about this: “The last Owner of Record” is the one charged as if they pulled the trigger.
Yea! Great idea, all I have to do to get ANYONE who owns a gun in general to shoot someone with their gun, and THEY get in trouble, should we start fining McDonald’s for your muffin top too? Jesus Christ
@Hunter Goddard Thank you for this laugh! I’m sure that you had a point in there someplace, but it was just as coherent as one of #PutinsPissPuppets tweets… LMAO
GrimJahk lmao oh yea cause tulsi Gabbard is also a Russia puppet too? Everything’s Russia bro! 🤡🤡😪
@Hunter Goddard You are too irresponsible to keep your gun safe, you are too irresponsible to own a gun. Once again Repubs can’t hurdle the lowest bar.
@Hunter Goddard Another non sequitur response from you… But, somehow you have not already blamed all of this on Hillary Clinton’s emails yet… there may be hope for you yet.
He literally broke his shoulder to “buy more time” lol gtfo
Hey if Tre45on could pay a Dr to say he has bone spurs, Turtle Head can easily fake a broken shoulder!
Trump, McConnell, Barr, Graham, etc. will use these tragic shootings/murders & the ongoing media attention as a very convenient ‘circuit breaker’ from the Russia/Mueller investigation, judges, law reform, etc. They will milk it for all its worth..
Marshmallow Mitch soft on gun laws Russia and bigotry …what a guy👎😈
David Lafleche but McConnell is filling his bank account with millions over dead bodies. Sad we love money over lives.
@David Lafleche Bing bing bong!!!!!!! Bigly right
@Clair Duffy the entire Democratic party is scared of Hillary Clinton big deal so they got pictures of all of them Lolita island
@Anna Alicea same thing Obama did
Moscow Mitch is a traitor. The Russians own him which is why he constantly votes against what his constituents want. Vote him out.
The Republicans are waiting for the tragedy to blow away like it did after the Florida school shooting.
GOP has become an old white boys racist club.
You mean the “tragedy” where a raving murderous leftist killed a bunch of people in a Texas Walmart? Shall not be infringed.
Yup like everything else they stalled like a sheep’s that got scared when the dog drives them in a corner
coldweather farms He was not leftist. He was targeting Mexicans. Besides what liberals do you know that use 8 chan?
*People who say the 2nd Amendment is about citizens protecting themselves from government “tyranny” have simply never read the Amendment. The Amendment was written at a time when the country depended on citizen militias – we didn’t have a Defense Department, and there was no National Guard. Gunhuggers rely on the second half of the Amendment and ignore the first half.*
Wrong!!!!
@Jay Zenitram I’m the least trusting of government but let’s be real here. Do you really think all of these people stockpiling weapons, screaming 2nd amendment are doing so because they’re expecting the government to militarize against them? Reeeeeaaaally? They have done far more with legislation or lack thereof than they’ve ever needed to with guns and tanks.
I will still blame the gays for this
@Gentle Heart so in your country do you have 22 rifle….????
I usually agree with the Move On lady but she’s wrong. Democrats have to stop giving stuff up before the negotiations even start.
Absolutely…
Moscow Mitch Does Nothing And That’s What he’s Good For…Nothing!
Gun Violence, Mass Shootings are 100% on REPUBLICANS!! Period! Republicans care more about their assault weapons than they care about you and your kids life!!
We all know the Mitch McKremlin “Sing and Dance”:
-Thoughts and prayers…
-Stalling.
-Then feeling hurt and harassed when he is being confronted…
…so the dems excuse, and the case is put dead
Moscow Mitch has stalled and smashed any ban on non-military use of assault weapons. NRA scores again
Of course he’s stalling, DT and the NRA told him to do so.