A new whistleblower complaint from a U.S. intelligence official claims President Trump made a ‘promise’ to a foreign leader, which they found troubling. Though Trump denies saying anything inappropriate” in calls with foreign leaders, new reports show Barr’s Department of Justice is seeking legal counsel on how to keep information pertinent to the complaint from Congress. Former Federal Prosecutor Berit Berger argues Barr’s moves are “unprecedent,” adding he could release the tape that is the subject of the complaint. Berger questions why “the executive branch” is “trying so hard to keep” information from “the Congressional Intelligence Committees.” Aired on 09/19/19.

Is Trump HIding From Whistleblower? Fmr Prosecutor Says He Can Declassify 'Anything'