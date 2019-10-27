President Trump confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS, was killed in a U.S. raid in Syria.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
ISIS Leader Baghdadi Killed In U.S. Raid In Syria | MSNBC
I wonder how this will effect the impeachment hearings
Trump is lying again
The impeachment hearings are based on a lie. Desperation by criminals. You’ll see soon enough.
@T Boned is not a real YouTube channel.
@wisegeorge365 Wisegeorge has an IQ of about 85.
TheAnnArnold
I wonder how an isis terrorist attack on USA will effect trump’s impeachment?
So, they will get another leader. These talking heads must think we are awfully stupid.
I would go one step further and use the term insane…
ISIS wannabes are burning their black and white flags….whimpering, screaming, cornered by a dog… I love it.
They’ve already got another leader. The guy named his successor back in August. He’s also been “killed” a few times now. So, I’d take this announcement with a grain of salt.
They didn’t say it was over, just a major victory against ISIS. Try to pay attention.
Dying like “a dog” is an insult to dogs everywhere
Nice that a dog helped take the POS down. Those people are so cruel to dogs. I love this.
I was thinking the same thing. Terrible thing to say about dogs.
TheAnnArnold
Trump hates dogs.
CON-MAN in thief wag-dog!!!
Picture of him in Situation Room with military and staff is stock photo.
sounds like he’s coming down from a speed-high again.
@Brilliant Hooligans Trump would have joined our special forces if his bone spurs weren’t acting up.
It’s scary when trump goes off his meds. It’s scary when trump is on him meds. SAFT save America Fire Trump
@Brilliant Hooligans Obama got the worse terrorist…. Osama bin Laden as for Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi until you see the body this dude been killed now what 10 times
Brilliant Hooligans triggered snowflake
😂Trump is such an addict. Still hasn’t snorted that upper this early 🤣
Really he looked stoned out to me.
David Pakman got into this on his podcast.
https://youtu.be/tPFVHM_G05o
“Trump confirming” is the worst way to get the public to believe something is a fact.. Is there any reliable source for this?
@Brilliant Hooligans don’t forget the great man’s bone spurs😉
“I did everything I could to prevent this from happening, but it happened anyway – eternal glory to me.”
@Brilliant Hooligans You too.
@Brilliant Hooligans and it sad that all these crybabies wanted to talk about is orange man bad not the fact that a great military men and women are fighting for freedoms for other people
@KMAG 2020 keep making America great It’s a puppet thing. They have no idea what they are saying. They were Project Mockingbirded.. #USA
@Brilliant Hooligans exactly Tru story 👍👍🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Donnie will now tickle himself with this into complete idiocy.
@Grim Reefer Perhaps a bit salty, but he enjoyed it anyway.
Did ya hear that , “trump confirmed ” . You know what that means ? You better check your shoes .
it means “the Dictator has spoken”
So President Bone Spur constantly refers to the action “We” took ….We…????
He was a sideline movie commentator.
@KMAG 2020 keep making America great Trump is a criminal.
@Joe McAdam how
@Bruce Boring I haven’t seen Democrats this mad since the Republicans freed the slaves
KMAG 2020 keep making America great <<< Trump is intentionally dividing our nation, thus making us weaker ... you idiots are so blinded by your ignorance.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Turkey gave him up in exchange for Kurdish territory. Kurds did the dirty work and the Trump gets the glory.
Sure. Everyone believes that. smh
Baghdadi blew up himself, he was not captured nor killed by American forces.
Ummmm, it was the American military who killed the ISIS leader. Pay attention.
T Boned yes, but a lot of the ground work to degrade ISIS was done by the Kurds 12000 died and 20000 wounded. But I guess they are children of a lesser god.
Why does trump always sound drunk when trying to read???
@Anna tomasiello
Because reading is hard? For trump.
Because reading makes him dizzy. This is due to his tiny brain quickly becoming overloaded with so much information in such a short amount of time.
he’s dyslexic and doesn’t acknowledge it. He’s such a man-child
@Justice just plain illiterate.
Sorry, I don’t believe anything trump says.
I need proof.
This is what happens when someone lies all the time.
Ali Durand Yeah but throwing a body into the ocean after saying he was KILLED is proof right? SHEEP.
@Don Williams unlike the lying pig Trump who lies 50 times a day Obama was a honest man!
Don Williams
Obama has the dead picture but trump has no proof and is a known liar.
I would believe President Obama, but not the liar and cheat.
Trump has caused ppl to question every lie he says.
Don Williams
You must want a martyr.
Are you isis?
Bitchass drama trump called Al Baghdadi a coward running scared. Wow. Sounds like what Trump’s doing now with the impeachment.
Urban Soul I concur..
More like Joe Biden dodging the press asking him about how Hunter made $50k/month with no job skills, and how he and his ilk’s Ukrainegate corruption endangered the lives of 300 million lives by restarting a cold war against a nuclear superpower.
What exactly did Trump do to accomplish this? Ate a burger dinner?
And blew a mighty fart, which everybody took for a suicide west explosion.
Joe McAdam But lets dump his body n the ocean. That’s what?
He is the commander-in-chief. He ordered the strikes. Try to pay attention.
@T Boned That is the problem, if you haven’t figured it out yet.
@VladI CIA are all over the middle east. Obama played a role in creating ISIS. Deep State operatives still moving strong. Obama appointed judges are bought and sold. Barr has all of the information on the origins of the fake Russian investigation which was ordered by Obama. Need more? Wait until it is released. It is coming out slowly now, as the patriots wait for the low level players to flip and squeal like pigs on their handlers.
Trump: pay no attention to all the illegal things I have done, shift your focus to the man ‘my military’ has supposedly killed…Owww my bone spurs hurt.
@Justice Ummmm, he is the “commander-in-chief” of the United States. As yourself, “should I change my post?”
Pay attention to the rumours and lies that the desperate and corrupt Demonrats are putting forth?? Some of us are smarter than that.
T Boned 🤣😂🤣
@JamieLan2011 then why don’t they vote?
Trump, the New Emir of ISIS…..😎✌
Breaking New:
ISIS Declares Trump to be their
Next Leader.
@LaRue True story he created them
@KMAG 2020 keep making America great T Rama got you and Larue first.
https://files.catbox.moe/5puuap.jpg <-------- We already killed the ISIS "Leader".
LaRue
Odd, trump just freed isis, yet you blame President Obama.
Lame!
Way too much detail, sounds like alternative facts to me!