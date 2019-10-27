ISIS Leader Baghdadi Killed In U.S. Raid In Syria | MSNBC

TOPICS:
ISIS Leader Baghdadi Killed In U.S. Raid In Syria | MSNBC 1

October 27, 2019

 

President Trump confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS, was killed in a U.S. raid in Syria.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

ISIS Leader Baghdadi Killed In U.S. Raid In Syria | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

77 Comments on "ISIS Leader Baghdadi Killed In U.S. Raid In Syria | MSNBC"

  1. TheAnnArnold | October 27, 2019 at 10:47 AM | Reply

    I wonder how this will effect the impeachment hearings

  2. Frank Winkhorst | October 27, 2019 at 10:48 AM | Reply

    So, they will get another leader. These talking heads must think we are awfully stupid.

  3. TheAnnArnold | October 27, 2019 at 10:49 AM | Reply

    Dying like “a dog” is an insult to dogs everywhere

  4. Beldar Conehead | October 27, 2019 at 10:50 AM | Reply

    CON-MAN in thief wag-dog!!!

  5. ADjustinG2013 | October 27, 2019 at 10:50 AM | Reply

    sounds like he’s coming down from a speed-high again.

  6. Mikel Grant | October 27, 2019 at 10:51 AM | Reply

    😂Trump is such an addict. Still hasn’t snorted that upper this early 🤣

  7. Tor Hunemark | October 27, 2019 at 10:51 AM | Reply

    “Trump confirming” is the worst way to get the public to believe something is a fact.. Is there any reliable source for this?

  8. Ilia Smirnoff | October 27, 2019 at 10:52 AM | Reply

    “I did everything I could to prevent this from happening, but it happened anyway – eternal glory to me.”

    • VladI | October 27, 2019 at 11:37 AM | Reply

      @Brilliant Hooligans You too.

    • KMAG 2020 keep making America great | October 27, 2019 at 11:40 AM | Reply

      @Brilliant Hooligans and it sad that all these crybabies wanted to talk about is orange man bad not the fact that a great military men and women are fighting for freedoms for other people

    • Brilliant Hooligans | October 27, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

      @KMAG 2020 keep making America great It’s a puppet thing. They have no idea what they are saying. They were Project Mockingbirded.. #USA

    • KMAG 2020 keep making America great | October 27, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

      @Brilliant Hooligans exactly Tru story 👍👍🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  9. Ilia Smirnoff | October 27, 2019 at 10:53 AM | Reply

    Donnie will now tickle himself with this into complete idiocy.

  10. Dirty China | October 27, 2019 at 10:58 AM | Reply

    Did ya hear that , “trump confirmed ” . You know what that means ? You better check your shoes .

  11. Robert | October 27, 2019 at 10:58 AM | Reply

    So President Bone Spur constantly refers to the action “We” took ….We…????
    He was a sideline movie commentator.

  12. dborg56 | October 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM | Reply

    I wouldn’t be surprised if Turkey gave him up in exchange for Kurdish territory. Kurds did the dirty work and the Trump gets the glory.

  13. Anna tomasiello | October 27, 2019 at 11:01 AM | Reply

    Why does trump always sound drunk when trying to read???

  14. Ali Durand | October 27, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    Sorry, I don’t believe anything trump says.
    I need proof.
    This is what happens when someone lies all the time.

  15. Urban Soul | October 27, 2019 at 11:06 AM | Reply

    Bitchass drama trump called Al Baghdadi a coward running scared. Wow. Sounds like what Trump’s doing now with the impeachment.

    • James Stallworth | October 27, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

      Urban Soul I concur..

    • Anonymous Coward | October 27, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      More like Joe Biden dodging the press asking him about how Hunter made $50k/month with no job skills, and how he and his ilk’s Ukrainegate corruption endangered the lives of 300 million lives by restarting a cold war against a nuclear superpower.

  16. VladI | October 27, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

    What exactly did Trump do to accomplish this? Ate a burger dinner?

    • Ilia Smirnoff | October 27, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

      And blew a mighty fart, which everybody took for a suicide west explosion.

    • Don Williams | October 27, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      Joe McAdam But lets dump his body n the ocean. That’s what?

    • T Boned | October 27, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      He is the commander-in-chief. He ordered the strikes. Try to pay attention.

    • VladI | October 27, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      @T Boned That is the problem, if you haven’t figured it out yet.

    • T Boned | October 27, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      @VladI CIA are all over the middle east. Obama played a role in creating ISIS. Deep State operatives still moving strong. Obama appointed judges are bought and sold. Barr has all of the information on the origins of the fake Russian investigation which was ordered by Obama. Need more? Wait until it is released. It is coming out slowly now, as the patriots wait for the low level players to flip and squeal like pigs on their handlers.

  17. anon ymous | October 27, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

    Trump: pay no attention to all the illegal things I have done, shift your focus to the man ‘my military’ has supposedly killed…Owww my bone spurs hurt.

  18. Vihari Royal | October 27, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

    Trump, the New Emir of ISIS…..😎✌

  19. T Rama Narayana Rao | October 27, 2019 at 11:09 AM | Reply

    Breaking New:
    ISIS Declares Trump to be their
    Next Leader.

  20. MrJth937 | October 27, 2019 at 11:13 AM | Reply

    Way too much detail, sounds like alternative facts to me!

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.