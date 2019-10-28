ISIS Will Use President Donald Trump Remarks To Recruit, Says Admiral | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
ISIS Will Use President Donald Trump Remarks To Recruit, Says Admiral | Morning Joe | MSNBC 1

October 28, 2019

 

The president on Sunday confirmed the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a 10-minute speech followed by roughly 40 minutes of answering questions from reporters. The panel discusses. Aired on 10/28/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

ISIS Will Use President Donald Trump Remarks To Recruit, Says Admiral | Morning Joe | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

56 Comments on "ISIS Will Use President Donald Trump Remarks To Recruit, Says Admiral | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Laura Walker | October 28, 2019 at 10:39 AM | Reply

    *TRUMP IS FULL OF IT, HE ONLY FOUND OUT WHO BAGHDADI WAS YESTERDAY*

  2. Danny's Art | October 28, 2019 at 10:40 AM | Reply

    They can just use Saturday night live videos is there a difference anymore.

  3. Ganiscol | October 28, 2019 at 10:46 AM | Reply

    Its probably eating away at his pride that this guy isnt quite on the Osama Bin Laden level. So he had to blow it up with his 💩show.

  4. Estelle Harrington | October 28, 2019 at 10:48 AM | Reply

    He needs to eatch his mouth. He is enciting more of Isis.

  5. Daniel Arevalo | October 28, 2019 at 10:48 AM | Reply

    A man who has been alive for 72 years and learned nothing!

  6. col. cinders | October 28, 2019 at 10:48 AM | Reply

    So tired of being disgusted with this sub human.

  7. Aussies Watching | October 28, 2019 at 10:53 AM | Reply

    Trump “ no one smarter with the internet than me” what number lie is that….????🤔

  8. snakey973 | October 28, 2019 at 10:55 AM | Reply

    All that fker does is self promote and lie…that’s really all he is good at

    • Debra Williams | October 28, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      snakey973 THAT IS WHAT PHARAOH THE LYING DEVIL CORRUPTED LEADER OF DICTATOR LOVE TO PROMOTE HIMSELF INTO EXTRA LIES…

    • Aleza Seibert | October 28, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      Blame, shame , and complain ending with I’m the best filled with lies throughout. Thats Trump in a nutshell.

  9. # hamdale | October 28, 2019 at 10:55 AM | Reply

    Just as bad as the juvenile remarks was Trump referring to himself in third person again. He sounds like such a narcissistic fool each time he does.

  10. Rafael Cabrera | October 28, 2019 at 10:55 AM | Reply

    Trump now wants credit .I think it’s a little bit too late for that .

  11. Avery James | October 28, 2019 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    If he blew himself up, how could he have been “whimpering, screaming, and crying”? It’s my understanding, that explosions happen pretty damned quick!

  12. Mission Blonde | October 28, 2019 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    He’s so immature it’s sickening. Me thinks this happened to boost votes 🗳. This man is sinking like a ship 🛳😂. The proof is from that Baseball ⚾️ game 😏. BOO 😒

  13. catalinacurio | October 28, 2019 at 10:57 AM | Reply

    Anyone who thinks isis is not going to seek revenge is naive, anyone who thinks they have no sleeper cells around the world is naive, anyone who thinks they don’t have funds is naive and anyone who is not wondering whether trump is doing this for an agenda is naive! 😥😥😥

    • full moon | October 28, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

      absolutely…..his words grow Isis…his actions have allowed escapees to go back to their cells with more anger..Trump is trying to destabalize the world with his actions….remove him today

  14. Denise Inácio | October 28, 2019 at 10:58 AM | Reply

    Mika’s expressions say all we need to hear. She is so articulate with just the shaking of her head and downcast eyes.

  15. Liz ZYYC65 | October 28, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

    Lol The Donald just told us how to discredit him more by exposing his cowardest mr bone spurs

  16. Inside the ribcage | October 28, 2019 at 11:08 AM | Reply

    Wake me up when this is over….

  17. Pink Crayon | October 28, 2019 at 11:10 AM | Reply

    Let us contrast this announcement with the announcement of Osama bin Laden’s death. This was serious unprofessional and disgusting. Every day is a new low for our country.

  18. Lauri Norton | October 28, 2019 at 11:13 AM | Reply

    whenever you show drumpt speaking – I turn off the sound and skip ahead.

  19. S Steelhead | October 28, 2019 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    Whimpering, screaming and crying is how Donnie will react when they impeach him and drag him off to jail. Lock him up!

  20. Eric F | October 28, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

    I doubt he’s even heard of this guy before the military reported it to him.

    • Annie | October 28, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      Trump didn’t know about him until yesterday. He’s trying to take credit and hope this will strengthen his votes and it’ll take impeachment off the table.😂

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.