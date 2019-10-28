The president on Sunday confirmed the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a 10-minute speech followed by roughly 40 minutes of answering questions from reporters. The panel discusses. Aired on 10/28/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
ISIS Will Use President Donald Trump Remarks To Recruit, Says Admiral | Morning Joe | MSNBC
*TRUMP IS FULL OF IT, HE ONLY FOUND OUT WHO BAGHDADI WAS YESTERDAY*
Yup everytime he here’s something new a word or a name he’ll repeat it over and over
Laura Walker PHARAOH FULL OF IT LIKE CRAB.
I think U need a new Dr
Orange man bad
They can just use Saturday night live videos is there a difference anymore.
NO !. ………………….
NOPE…😖
Nope.
Its probably eating away at his pride that this guy isnt quite on the Osama Bin Laden level. So he had to blow it up with his 💩show.
Orange man bad
Been a while since I saw that emoji. It’s a nice change.
He needs to eatch his mouth. He is enciting more of Isis.
…or he’ll certainly wake up the sleeper cells.
A man who has been alive for 72 years and learned nothing!
hay ho ho your iqu is very low
Learning is not Trump’s forte.
Yeah……………..what a waisted life………….
He’s learning that a black man has more respect from Americans than him. That must be driving him crazy.
Not true!!! He learned how to cheat, steal and lie like a mob criminal, a russian mob criminal in particular.
So tired of being disgusted with this sub human.
#ISISLivesMatter! – Vote Blue!
Sub Humans don’t deserve that. Apologize! (lol)
Orange man bad
Trump “ no one smarter with the internet than me” what number lie is that….????🤔
13,454 as of 10/14/19
Aussies Watching 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
Aussies Watching THE NUMBER LIES 36 MILLIONS LIES..
13,455* can’t forget the lies of how smart he is
All that fker does is self promote and lie…that’s really all he is good at
snakey973 THAT IS WHAT PHARAOH THE LYING DEVIL CORRUPTED LEADER OF DICTATOR LOVE TO PROMOTE HIMSELF INTO EXTRA LIES…
Blame, shame , and complain ending with I’m the best filled with lies throughout. Thats Trump in a nutshell.
Just as bad as the juvenile remarks was Trump referring to himself in third person again. He sounds like such a narcissistic fool each time he does.
Trump now wants credit .I think it’s a little bit too late for that .
If he blew himself up, how could he have been “whimpering, screaming, and crying”? It’s my understanding, that explosions happen pretty damned quick!
The same way anonymous people call Trump “sir” and say ridiculous things, crying and praising him- especially if they’re “big, strong men.”
@PatRNBSN “big,strong,powerful!”
id imagine the dogs had cams…mics etc
Our great leader said so
He’s so immature it’s sickening. Me thinks this happened to boost votes 🗳. This man is sinking like a ship 🛳😂. The proof is from that Baseball ⚾️ game 😏. BOO 😒
Anyone who thinks isis is not going to seek revenge is naive, anyone who thinks they have no sleeper cells around the world is naive, anyone who thinks they don’t have funds is naive and anyone who is not wondering whether trump is doing this for an agenda is naive! 😥😥😥
absolutely…..his words grow Isis…his actions have allowed escapees to go back to their cells with more anger..Trump is trying to destabalize the world with his actions….remove him today
Mika’s expressions say all we need to hear. She is so articulate with just the shaking of her head and downcast eyes.
She is resorting to facial expressions because Joe talks over her everytime she speaks.
Lol The Donald just told us how to discredit him more by exposing his cowardest mr bone spurs
“spurs”.
Wake me up when this is over….
Let us contrast this announcement with the announcement of Osama bin Laden’s death. This was serious unprofessional and disgusting. Every day is a new low for our country.
whenever you show drumpt speaking – I turn off the sound and skip ahead.
Yep, same here.
Me too I hate to see our hear him.
Yep, me also !
Me too !!
Whimpering, screaming and crying is how Donnie will react when they impeach him and drag him off to jail. Lock him up!
I doubt he’s even heard of this guy before the military reported it to him.
Trump didn’t know about him until yesterday. He’s trying to take credit and hope this will strengthen his votes and it’ll take impeachment off the table.😂