Pro-Palestinian Democratic Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib were blocked by Israel from entering the country on a trip they had planned to take. Lawmakers called on the Israeli government to reverse the move and accused President Donald Trump of instigating the decision.
Israel Blocks Visit By Reps. Omar And Tlaib After Trump Tweet – The Day That Was | MSNBC
internet trolling president
Lol awe😢😭
Is this supposed to distract us from the Epstein murder?
Epstein probably had help to fake his death and then fled to Israel
Yes! So true!
@Dee Bull in Israel
Israel is right. Do not let these hateful rats in
How much taxpayer money does the US send Israel each year?
tramp is selling America to the highest bidder.. What he tweets they will abide by, so long as the money keeps coming in.. Ridiculous! 🙄
Thanks everyone for the info. I’m waiting for the antisemitic accusation comments which I am not.
I believe they have universal health care and free college tuition which goes with mandatory military service.
I think 4 billion !!! And they deserve every penny
@David eric Not if they ban duly elected representatives of the US from entering their country. PM Netenyahu insulted President Obama and was still allowed to speak before Congress.
That is a problem.
One can look at the glass as half full now. US and Europe can now ban political extremists from entering their country. I’m sure there’s a great many European countries who would love to bar Steve Bannon and Sebastin Gorka from entering their countries.
Leo Peridot
You become an extremist by asking why America gives Israel 11 million dollars per day?
@Erol Sayan Is it worth it for them not to start a nuclear war?
We paid off Iran. We paid off North Korea. What makes Israel different? What is the alternative? Worse thing to do is corner a dangerous animal.
Good comment.
Trump:block Omar &Tlaib
Netanyahu:your wish is my command.
Bibi doesn’t understand that it’s Congress and not the President who allocates $3 billion dollars a year to keep Israel from being destroyed. Congress should remind him by refusing to renew it.
@Born In Shithole Country Bad news, you are misinformed. Israel was okay with the congressional visit until Trump asked the Israelis to ban the two sitting congresswomen from entry. Trump is using his position as POTUS to hassle two sitting congresswomen.
Pretty sure it is the other way around. Trump is a puppet of Israel’s Likud party: which is where the real collusion lies. The only Russians involved were those with Israeli citizenship involved in the illegal settlements, but mainstream media will never tell us that.
Twitter is how world leaders communicate now.
Thanks Captain Obvious.
Twitter was cool like in 2012! Y’all are slow 😆
guns; stocks; polls , and murder on your watch we wont forget!
Never forget !
Oh yeah bill clinton legalized ak weopons
@p v go take a pill go get help
@snoop alert for what?
nothing wronge with my memory all true stories according to msm.
@p v true stories according to MSM that’s your first problem
Will we forget? Never.
How many dumpster fires has Trump got going now?
How many times do I have to point out that Democrats support LGBTQ yet nobody wants to talk about that.🤔
William H = Uneducated Mouth-Breathing Troglodyte
I I DUMPSTER fire for sure with the FRAUD SQUAD .
Ttump can’t help but screw up I just fail to understand why you didn’t see this sooner!
Trump is the most successful president in modern history. Democrats support LGBTQ.
@William H Successful…. Sense of Humor hahahahahahahaha
Israel does not allow Terrorist into their nice nation
@cheryl taylor Look at his statistics, QUIT DENYING REALITY.
A sociopath sowing discourse.
That’s CNN for ya👌
@John Swofford
Obama is gone though…
So, any more questions about the character of leadership of today’s Israel?
World wide, week long, annual, holiday celebration when Lying don the Con passes away.
Annually, I will pee on his foul grave.
And when you die not one eye will shed a tear.
I am sure when you DIE– nobody will care one bit.
Israel is right. Do not let these hateful rats in
So if nothing goes your way…. distract cheeto
smoke and mirrors yet again and Fox will jump all over it and the real issues will again get buried
MSDNC won’t stop hiding important news from the American people. Declass
Anything to be in the news. Distract from kids being abused by the rich. Control narrative, keep humanity bowed to the alter of technology.
Everyone seems to be aiding and abetting Trump in one after another distraction.
Look at who he just nominated, look up the meaning of ethno nationalism.
Well we all know Israel is in bed with chump #45 bone spurs. Smh.
Israel is a big problem. And they run America.
A Democrat POTUS will pull the rug from under Netanyahu’s feet…let’s see if he wants to name a place after the President then