Israel Blocks Visit By Reps. Omar And Tlaib After Trump Tweet – The Day That Was | MSNBC

August 16, 2019

 

Pro-Palestinian Democratic Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib were blocked by Israel from entering the country on a trip they had planned to take. Lawmakers called on the Israeli government to reverse the move and accused President Donald Trump of instigating the decision.
  1. Ronin _GX | August 16, 2019 at 7:42 AM | Reply

    internet trolling president

  2. lazy gamer | August 16, 2019 at 7:43 AM | Reply

    Is this supposed to distract us from the Epstein murder?

  3. tecums3h | August 16, 2019 at 7:55 AM | Reply

    How much taxpayer money does the US send Israel each year?

    • Maree Keay | August 16, 2019 at 8:36 AM | Reply

      tramp is selling America to the highest bidder.. What he tweets they will abide by, so long as the money keeps coming in.. Ridiculous! 🙄

    • tecums3h | August 16, 2019 at 11:15 AM | Reply

      Thanks everyone for the info. I’m waiting for the antisemitic accusation comments which I am not.
      I believe they have universal health care and free college tuition which goes with mandatory military service.

    • David eric | August 16, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

      I think 4 billion !!! And they deserve every penny

    • tecums3h | August 16, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      @David eric Not if they ban duly elected representatives of the US from entering their country. PM Netenyahu insulted President Obama and was still allowed to speak before Congress.
      That is a problem.

  4. Leo Peridot | August 16, 2019 at 8:12 AM | Reply

    One can look at the glass as half full now. US and Europe can now ban political extremists from entering their country. I’m sure there’s a great many European countries who would love to bar Steve Bannon and Sebastin Gorka from entering their countries.

    • Erol Sayan | August 16, 2019 at 8:16 AM | Reply

      Leo Peridot
      You become an extremist by asking why America gives Israel 11 million dollars per day?

    • Leo Peridot | August 16, 2019 at 8:41 AM | Reply

      @Erol Sayan Is it worth it for them not to start a nuclear war?

      We paid off Iran. We paid off North Korea. What makes Israel different? What is the alternative? Worse thing to do is corner a dangerous animal.

    • Sonja Malgas | August 16, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

      Good comment.

  5. tommy hundjaya | August 16, 2019 at 8:19 AM | Reply

    Trump:block Omar &Tlaib
    Netanyahu:your wish is my command.

    • Gary Steele | August 16, 2019 at 10:24 AM | Reply

      Bibi doesn’t understand that it’s Congress and not the President who allocates $3 billion dollars a year to keep Israel from being destroyed. Congress should remind him by refusing to renew it.

    • John Swofford | August 16, 2019 at 10:50 AM | Reply

      @Born In Shithole Country Bad news, you are misinformed. Israel was okay with the congressional visit until Trump asked the Israelis to ban the two sitting congresswomen from entry. Trump is using his position as POTUS to hassle two sitting congresswomen.

    • M A | August 16, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

      Pretty sure it is the other way around. Trump is a puppet of Israel’s Likud party: which is where the real collusion lies. The only Russians involved were those with Israeli citizenship involved in the illegal settlements, but mainstream media will never tell us that.

  6. Private Private | August 16, 2019 at 8:22 AM | Reply

    Twitter is how world leaders communicate now.

  7. Wildman | August 16, 2019 at 8:23 AM | Reply

    guns; stocks; polls , and murder on your watch we wont forget!

    • p v | August 16, 2019 at 9:02 AM | Reply

      Fast and furious russian hoax epstein murder sale weopons to isil obstruction of the dea gold star families that have been victems of illegal immigrants open borders abuse of children movie made for cover for benghazi before benghazi monsanto paradise lost irma rita katrina nine eleven milk carton kids fake alien abductions forced abortions infancide rfid implanted without permission kidnapped kids to give to pedos the newspaper boy his mother Clackamas town center weoponized cocaine laced with fentanyl dirty bombs in middle east rouhani shooting down drone to start ww lll omar calling rouhani behind our backs missing trillions $65 000 obama spent on hot dogs..podesta self cutting telling people to eat the pain spirit cooking spirit scalping crucifying christ
      Never forget !
      Oh yeah bill clinton legalized ak weopons

    • snoop alert | August 16, 2019 at 9:06 AM | Reply

      @p v go take a pill go get help

    • p v | August 16, 2019 at 9:13 AM | Reply

      @snoop alert for what?
      nothing wronge with my memory all true stories according to msm.

    • snoop alert | August 16, 2019 at 9:21 AM | Reply

      @p v true stories according to MSM that’s your first problem

    • Dr. Scott Giles | August 16, 2019 at 9:55 AM | Reply

      Will we forget? Never.

  8. cosgrove notts | August 16, 2019 at 8:52 AM | Reply

    How many dumpster fires has Trump got going now?

  9. Ivan Smith | August 16, 2019 at 9:06 AM | Reply

    Ttump can’t help but screw up I just fail to understand why you didn’t see this sooner!

  10. Brad McEwen | August 16, 2019 at 9:16 AM | Reply

    A sociopath sowing discourse.

  11. Art Studio | August 16, 2019 at 9:51 AM | Reply

    So, any more questions about the character of leadership of today’s Israel?

  12. tab w | August 16, 2019 at 10:02 AM | Reply

    World wide, week long, annual, holiday celebration when Lying don the Con passes away.

  13. Beth Bacon | August 16, 2019 at 10:10 AM | Reply

    So if nothing goes your way…. distract cheeto

  14. Louise Dumais | August 16, 2019 at 10:11 AM | Reply

    smoke and mirrors yet again and Fox will jump all over it and the real issues will again get buried

  15. martin Feliciano | August 16, 2019 at 10:20 AM | Reply

    MSDNC won’t stop hiding important news from the American people. Declass

  16. Barry Smith | August 16, 2019 at 10:24 AM | Reply

    Anything to be in the news. Distract from kids being abused by the rich. Control narrative, keep humanity bowed to the alter of technology.

  17. Teresa Morales | August 16, 2019 at 10:24 AM | Reply

    Everyone seems to be aiding and abetting Trump in one after another distraction.
    Look at who he just nominated, look up the meaning of ethno nationalism.

  18. Ciara ooh | August 16, 2019 at 11:24 AM | Reply

    Well we all know Israel is in bed with chump #45 bone spurs. Smh.

  19. Nicole St. Louis | August 16, 2019 at 11:25 AM | Reply

    Israel is a big problem. And they run America.

  20. Tony Brady | August 16, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

    A Democrat POTUS will pull the rug from under Netanyahu’s feet…let’s see if he wants to name a place after the President then

