Pro-Palestinian Democratic Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib were blocked by Israel from entering the country on a trip they had planned to take. Lawmakers called on the Israeli government to reverse the move and accused President Donald Trump of instigating the decision.

Israel Blocks Visit By Reps. Omar And Tlaib After Trump Tweet – The Day That Was | MSNBC