Israel will bar pro-Palestinian Democratic congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib from visiting the country. The two have been outspoken critics of Israel.

Israel To Block Visit By Reps. Ilhan Omar And Rashida Tlaib After Trump Tweet | Craig Melvin | MSNBC