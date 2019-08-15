Israel To Block Visit By Reps. Ilhan Omar And Rashida Tlaib After Trump Tweet | Craig Melvin | MSNBC

August 15, 2019

 

Israel will bar pro-Palestinian Democratic congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib from visiting the country. The two have been outspoken critics of Israel.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

25 Comments on "Israel To Block Visit By Reps. Ilhan Omar And Rashida Tlaib After Trump Tweet | Craig Melvin | MSNBC"

  1. circycle | August 15, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    Never go full dotard

  2. None of your business | August 15, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    Trying to deflect from the stock market…Drump needs to go golf….

  3. Xftbllplyr | August 15, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    Israeli Motto: “We only block US officials that we can’t bribe.”

  4. Talcum | August 15, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Maybe this will temporarily distract people from thinking about the oncoming recession that Trump caused? Not sure.

  5. vincent burton | August 15, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    Y’all not looking at the stock market right… Jeff who?

  6. Beverly Antoniou | August 15, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    Shows how much Israel depend on USA. Two corrupt leaders.

  7. John Lott | August 15, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    No other outcome, given that Netanyahu and Kushner are buddies. ☹

  8. Sean Paul Foster | August 15, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    Economy looms on recession, people murdered in stores, Trumps priority tweeting.

  9. Andrew Brent | August 15, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Both Trump and Israel’s government are afraid of these two Congresswomen. What cowards they are to openly block duly elected Representatives from performing their jobs. Don the Con Tweets outright lies and is not held accountable. Impeach this SOB before he does our country more harm.

  10. Michael Marceau | August 15, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    The great Divider in Chief.

  11. H smitty | August 15, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Hahahaha this is hilarious!

  12. Pyro OneExSeven | August 15, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    If Israel loves Trump so much, Their welcome to have him,

  13. zurdo z | August 15, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    block trump from the USA !

  14. Gregg Narcisse | August 15, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    That’s Trump way of saying ( look over there, not over here). Trying to get the attention off of the market!

  15. USAs Left | August 15, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    They should also be banned from the US as well.

  16. Viego Alvarez | August 15, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    This jjoke news outlet is going to use the term “Fact check” ? Hahahh

  17. Creator | August 15, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    Criticising Israel is not anti-semitic.

  18. Luke Spacewalker | August 15, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    The only place these two should be going is via a one-way ticket on-board a carnival cruise ride back to where they came from.

  19. Richard De Fortune | August 15, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    Diversion from the economic debacle??? The media would bite as usually.

  20. john carioscia | August 15, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    Israel is giving the hateful Rag Heads the “middle finger”, & they got it coming, they hate America as much as they do Israel.

