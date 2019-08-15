Israel To Block Visit By Reps. Ilhan Omar And Rashida Tlaib After Trump Tweet | Craig Melvin | MSNBC

Israel will bar pro-Palestinian Democratic congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib from visiting the country. The two have been outspoken critics of Israel.
Never go full dotard
Trying to deflect from the stock market…Drump needs to go golf….
What was that, skippy?
Bingo!
Agree.
Israeli Motto: “We only block US officials that we can’t bribe.”
Maybe this will temporarily distract people from thinking about the oncoming recession that Trump caused? Not sure.
Y’all not looking at the stock market right… Jeff who?
Shows how much Israel depend on USA. Two corrupt leaders.
No other outcome, given that Netanyahu and Kushner are buddies. ☹
Economy looms on recession, people murdered in stores, Trumps priority tweeting.
Sean Paul Foster
OMG exactly 🤦🏻♀️👍🏻💯
Both Trump and Israel’s government are afraid of these two Congresswomen. What cowards they are to openly block duly elected Representatives from performing their jobs. Don the Con Tweets outright lies and is not held accountable. Impeach this SOB before he does our country more harm.
The great Divider in Chief.
Hahahaha this is hilarious!
If Israel loves Trump so much, Their welcome to have him,
block trump from the USA !
I am on board with that.✌
That’s Trump way of saying ( look over there, not over here). Trying to get the attention off of the market!
They should also be banned from the US as well.
This jjoke news outlet is going to use the term “Fact check” ? Hahahh
Criticising Israel is not anti-semitic.
The only place these two should be going is via a one-way ticket on-board a carnival cruise ride back to where they came from.
Diversion from the economic debacle??? The media would bite as usually.
Israel is giving the hateful Rag Heads the “middle finger”, & they got it coming, they hate America as much as they do Israel.