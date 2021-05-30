Opposition leaders are in talks to establish a coalition government to end Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year reign as Israel's prime minister.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Israeli leader Netanyahu Faces End To Leadership Run
22 comments
And thus israel should stand alone. The usa should cease all arms sales.
you’re asking republicans(cause you have to convice them to WORK with DIRTY DEMORATS RIGHT) to stop selling weapons for profit
lololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololol
For profit??? The US government gives billions of FREE money to Israël in their budgets. They do sell them arms too but it’s definitely not for profit.
Great news 😃
They will replace him with someone even worse.
Blessed be Jesus Christ, King of the Universe.
EWTN News: On a mission to report the truth. God bless the United States of America.
Word salad
That would be fantastic!
Net n’ Yaa Who
‘Netanyahoo faces end to leadership run’
Netanyahoo: I’m coming, Donald!
Israel , STOP stealing Palestinian land !
Further right than Netanyahu?
A far Right kook being replaced by a further Right kook is probably not a good thing.
LOL.
Everyone and everything is anti-Zionist.
Time for change
So whoever ends up winning, the policy will still be Greater Israel. Yey.
Sooooo Netanyahu was the liberal one ? Shocker.
Naftali Bennett knows he has to pry Bibi out before he can get in. What’s key is the power sharing deal.
So Netanyahu is too soft and pacifist for Israel now? Oh boy.
it is time for the USA to stop suporting issrael
A moderate Right party courting a far Right kook will not end well, think of the GQP, formerly known as the GOP.
Good. His an Evil in Society