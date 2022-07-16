Recent Post
67 comments
They have “Secret” right in the name. Bunch of crooks.
@Mohammad Ali hasan rakib I’m reporting every single one of your, and your sock account’s, spam replies.
Its impossible to erase anything nowadays, how stupid do they think we are. If this doesn’t sound like a typical trump mouthpiece I don’t know what does.
Please, will someone help this YT virgin out? I am obviously ‘green’ when it comes to YT, if someone could take a moment and tell me. What the hell are these comments I see littered everywhere, like, “Last Fight” and “nice to hear from you”? I know I shouldn’t let these things make me crazy, but it takes away from the vastly diverse comments and opinions I enjoy reading. Thank you in advance!
The fact that they refuse to testify tells you they are shady. I hope these text messages they are trying to hide can be recovered.
Hope? The 1930s, 40s, 50s, and 60s are long gone. Our election footprint is never lost.
Of course they can be recovered, whether from the phones themselves, the USP provider, or the NSA. Remember Prism?
Give the SS a break. Putin needed jobs for his former KGB mates. The world is laughing at this soap opera.
Correction: The world is laughing at the USA government/ sh$t show.
Government agency not backing up data? Really? Recoverable should be a high possibility, required and mandatory.
It’s backed up.
Oh boy, even the secret service is in on the cover up of the coup attempt. Got Damn it!
I know. I remember when they were the people who threw themselves over the convertible. This is a sad chapter.
The secret service is circling the wagons and protecting their own.
Probably explains why Mike Pence would not get in the car.
if secret service knew it happened, why was this ‘accident’ not reported BY THEM before it was discovered by outside watchdogs?
Now we know why Pence wouldn’t get into the limo……Re-staff the whole department.
How do you know that’s why Mike?
@Dwight Fry That was already mentioned at the time. They feared he would be flown to Alaska.
@Tele Bubba Republicans just needed him gone. Did not matter where. They just needed to replace him for a second.
Imagune how Pence’s son felt when his daddy didnt kniw who to trust! 🙄🙏✌️🤞
I think that we were required to keep records for five years in the corporate world. I kept records (in my notebooks) for 15 years in case I had to explain or justify a decision that I made. Wouldn’t the NSA have the text messages?
The secret service even has an internal memo on how to avoid oversight. Whoever is the journalist on this should be getting a hold of that memo which is available on the internet. This memo on how to avoid oversight by the IG and any sort of accountability cuts across all the different divisions of law enforcement in the federal government. Whoever wrote the memo should be fired or maybe brought up on charges. They’re actually trained in how to avoid this stuff.
How would a public, federal, law enforcement agency have published instructions to avoid accountability? Where and how did you hear this?
Hope the messages will be recovered for this important investigation for America.
What do you mean hope? Your electronic footprint is never lost look around at the times we are living as the 1940, 50s, 60s and 70s are long gone.
Everything but 1984.
The lies have become SO BAD. Accidentally losing the texts from 2 of the most important dates… Come on… Really? Do they actually believe EVERYONE is THAT stupid? As stupid as them?
Hillary’s secret router…you didn’t believe that either!
@ran away Yes, I and everyone else who watches the committee hearings with an open mind. You, clearly, are not.
I don’t know why you think that the failure to impeach Trump supports in any way your point. The impeachment trials both failed because the GOP would support ANYTHING he did.
Both times Trump put his lust for power before the nation’s interest, in violation of his presidential oath.
The Secret Service were in on the fix. Fire them all, then, investigate, file charges, try, convict & throw them all in jail for the rest of their useless lives.
The Secret Service Agents that were on Duty on 1/6 should come in Voluntarily to the Select CMTE, whether Behind Closed Doors, or in a Public Hearing. Maybe Both, 1st Behind Closed Doors & later in a Public Hearing. All they have to do is come in & TELL THE TRUTH. They either Corroborates Hutchinson’s story or NOT.
The secret service agents probably signed a nondisclosure agreement.
@Shelli Belli then why are they making public statements?.
No they should not come in voluntarily their supervisor should send them in this happened on company time which in this instance the tax payers are the company let’s hear what they have to say
A lot of people were “sworn to uphold the constitution” but they certainly were not, or at the very least, they didn’t do a very good job of it.
not one Politician in Washington has upheld the Constitution.
How disappointing to have these employees of the hardworking American taxpayer not to follow the rules nor do they job accordingly.
It is exhausting how they all keep getting away with everything. 😤
Two words come to mind whenever something is deleted after having been requested in conjunction with a hearing or official investigation.
Adverse Inference.
If this was indeed a “routine, PLANNED, migration” everything should have been backed up before it started.
Backing up files, what is that they all must be saying
The Secret Service has shown a lot of glaring problems over the last several years. It is time for a wholesale change in leadership there. Trying to blame the IT cut-over is not acceptable. The service is either incompetent or corrupt. Their proper handling of this information should never have been an issue given the circumstances of January 6th.
You are right on target. The organization needs outside review and current leadership have no role to play in its conduct.
Or both corrupt and incompetent. Monumentally Corrupt in doing this and incompetent for thinking such a lame excuse would ever be believed.