Recent Post
- ‘I’m trying to learn how to smile’ – Man who escaped Mariupol reunited with family
- ‘It really pisses me off’: Sister reacts to trooper audio in deadly beating of her brother
- ‘This is the day Putin fights back against Europe’, says Nic Robertson
- Hear Chris Rock’s first comments since Oscars slap
- Senator’s reaction to Trump remark leaves George Conway shaking his head
72 comments
This is utterly disgusting! How dare he say he’s a victim?!?!?!?
@Yaaghob Rahmani
Let’s go Brandon, I agree.
Let’s go Brandon.
This is a lynching, and every officer on the scene should be charged.
JaysKennel:Exactly!!!
My heart goes out to this family 💜💗. I truly hope they get justice
They tased him, handcuffed Robert Greene, and Officer Hollingsworth beat him over the head with his flashlight?!
That would tick anyone off, honestly.
what the FuK you post here 1 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VqJKLesK04k de mejor
.
.
.
.
2 ( elecciones ) 9.5/10
3 ( culturales ) 9.3/10
Son unos de los mejores conciertos..mnh
1648783511.2452073
What ticks me off is people feeling sorry for someone who wanted to end themselves decided the best way to do it was to risk other peoples lives.
Poor guy, and poor family. This is utterly f**king disgraceful. These murderers should be sentenced to the electric chair without wasting a penny of taxpayer money on incarcerating them. Justice needs to be served.
I would argue that criminals should be badly treated because they are that criminals and have committed a crime, society is too soft on them and crime is rampant which has negative impacts upon our cities
@Paul Davies I bet you whine about the insurrectionists sitting in jail and how badly they’ve been treated.
@Your Master. No not at all I don’t care in the slightest about them they know or should know the law, stupid thing to do storm the Capitol building without the military backing you so a pretty pointless affair if you don’t achieve your objective
You messed that up coming straight out the gate. The fruit doesn’t fall far from the tree. Who you kidding. Act like you know.
Law enforcers in this country is just too much in every way no one has to die like this it’s inexcusable
Don’t run from the cops.
Don’t resist arrest.
It’s not complicated.
@Maria Bissell Nobody cares
what the FuK you post here 1 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VqJKLesK04k de mejor
.
.
.
.
2 ( elecciones ) 9.5/10
3 ( culturales ) 9.3/10
Son unos de los mejores conciertos..mnh
1648783489.8702092
How could a police officer think that smashing a man over the head with a metal object wouldn’t result in grave injuries or death is just ridiculous
They just didn’t care.
Of course CNN left out key details but here’s the full clip
https://youtu.be/MKv_uacssHA
Maybe he shouldn’t have inflicted any injuries
Because the good old boys club still exist, the difference today are the body cams and cameras…can’t imagine what has happened before cameras..
what the FuK you post here 1 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VqJKLesK04k de mejor
.
.
.
.
2 ( elecciones ) 9.5/10
3 ( culturales ) 9.3/10
Son unos de los mejores conciertos..mnh
1648783479.260809
He knows exactly what he did and why he did it.
He caught a dangerous criminal.
I say bravo officer. Bravo!
what the FuK you post here 1 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VqJKLesK04k de mejor
.
.
.
.
2 ( elecciones ) 9.5/10
3 ( culturales ) 9.3/10
Son unos de los mejores conciertos..mnh
1648783639.7296352
He’s afraid for his life over a man he is beating to death? Someone make that make sense! This man is on the ground getting tased and beat with a flashlight but the cop is scared?? There will be no justice at all! They can take a life and no consequences is why it will never stop!!
@Shlep Messing WHY DID THE POLICE LIE YOU SEEM TO BE VERY GOOD AT DEFENDING THEM WHY DID THEY LIE
@Shlep Messing Oh boy. Now I find out the rest of the story – the big part they neglected to mention. This wasn’t “cop pulls over random driver for routine speeding ticket, sees he’s black, decides to arbitrarily murder him”. This was someone committing felony fleeing/evasion of police? That explains why the cops were so aggressive when they finally got to him! A rather HUGE factor to omit in this 10 minute video!!
Reminds me of all the other stories like this where the belligerent punched cops and even stole their weapon and fired it back at them before finally and rightfully being shot to death, but people cried racism and burned down restaurants anyways.
what the FuK you post here 1 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VqJKLesK04k de mejor
.
.
.
.
2 ( elecciones ) 9.5/10
3 ( culturales ) 9.3/10
Son unos de los mejores conciertos..mnh
1648783553.9483473
I’m trying to understand why video and audio is still coming out?! This is so disgusting! Ron’s death will NEVER be overlooked!!! My love to all of you–Mona, Woodie, Pep and Miranda! Stay strong!!!! I love you all!!!🖤
what the FuK you post here 1 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VqJKLesK04k de mejor
.
.
.
.
2 ( elecciones ) 9.5/10
3 ( culturales ) 9.3/10
Son unos de los mejores conciertos..mnh
1648783521.9951782
How the hell can this be left without serious consequences!!!! These so-called policemen committing murder and NOTHING!!! 👿👿👿👿👿
Democrats are in charge.
@Arch Angel not even the democrats are that bad
what the FuK you post here 1 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VqJKLesK04k de mejor
.
.
.
.
2 ( elecciones ) 9.5/10
3 ( culturales ) 9.3/10
Son unos de los mejores conciertos..mnh
1648783500.5889583
@Arch Angel that was in Louisiana clown.
This type of situation will (obviously) CONTINUE TO HAPPEN unless there are some repercussions. The ‘authorities’ have been able to get away with it for so long that it’s unknown what it will take to begin to slow it down.
what the FuK you post here 1 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VqJKLesK04k de mejor
.
.
.
.
2 ( elecciones ) 9.5/10
3 ( culturales ) 9.3/10
Son unos de los mejores conciertos..mnh
1648783543.2452526
Try to explain to the rest of the world why all officers involved haven’t been tossed into prison on charges of murder.
what the FuK you post here 1 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VqJKLesK04k de mejor
.
.
.
.
2 ( elecciones ) 9.5/10
3 ( culturales ) 9.3/10
Son unos de los mejores conciertos..mnh
1648783650.8545923
“I’d like to see the video again.” Says serial killers and arsonists. Vicariously returning to the scene of the crime.
My mouth was left agape after he said that for those exact reasons.
what the FuK you post here 1 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VqJKLesK04k de mejor
.
.
.
.
2 ( elecciones ) 9.5/10
3 ( culturales ) 9.3/10
Son unos de los mejores conciertos..mnh
1648783628.9483733
@eddy Roehr Huh? I don’t understand what that has to do with my comment.
Let us cry out for justice for this man, his life was taken by force, and we will not stand for this!
what the FuK you post here 1 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VqJKLesK04k de mejor
.
.
.
.
2 ( elecciones ) 9.5/10
3 ( culturales ) 9.3/10
Son unos de los mejores conciertos..mnh
1648783585.9952092
@TourCaddie you are lucky you don’t get your mandible removed.
Pot kettle black.
Be quite your give away your secret. O your not trying to hide. By any chance. Would you wait right here till I get my Holy water. I just blessed a fresh batch..
You are not allowed to beat someone over the head with anything as a cop. They train you not to do that.
@jason fuchs the army is trained completely different from law enforcement. Your DOD rules of engagement are completely different.
@jason fuchs you were never served.
Tell that to George, Ahmad, Eric, Sandra, BREONNA…they PROUDLY do this.
@Lynne Barrett you see how these folks are. Some of these people truly hate us.
@Albert Thomas .p
This is not policing, this is disgusting! This cop now says “he was in fear for his life”… BULLSHIT!!!
Umm ok, you go up to felon that is violent. Dudes literally put life on line every shift, regardless of family. Not like this cop wanted to be there.
@jason fuchs he signed up for this and also collects a paychecks. This is not a voluntary job clown.
@eddy Roehr …so you are in madness about the career you chose or that wicked men choose???
“We have investigated ourselves and found no wrong doing in our actions.”
always the same story- a thug with an arrest record -2 the thug does sometging wrong.3 the thug fights the police.
@Yaaghob Rahmani how old are you, huh? Get over yourself
@mike swiental The thug was the police. What’s wrong with you?
what the FuK you post here 1 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VqJKLesK04k de mejor
.
.
.
.
2 ( elecciones ) 9.5/10
3 ( culturales ) 9.3/10
Son unos de los mejores conciertos..mnh
1648783447.1827357
“Organized crime.”
That is a great way to describe the police department’s behavior here.
That’s their M.O.
I’m so glad to hear someone finally calling it for what it is!!
If it wasn’t for the body cam we would’ve never known and this man would’ve gotten away with murder!
HE STILL IS!!!!!
He just did.