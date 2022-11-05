Recent Post
97 comments
A good election manager. Good for her. Don’t give up your job. Do a better job protecting yourself and your workers. You are helping the bad guys when you give up your job to election deniers. Be brave, be strong!
@Fat Man You’re the one pointing and crying. XVI took the topic head on when the comment pivoted from safety of election workers and challenged a right wing TROLL.
@Lea Garner👈🤡 🤡looks like another disappointed 6 year ( Trump prison) ticket show holder .. time to go home kid you’ve been robbed 🤣🤣
hillary is denying 2016.
@EDUARDO Dividing 🇺🇸, all he wanted.
@Fat Man Really? In what way?
Yeah, but he’s still with the liars. He still votes with them and caucuses with them and works happily with the liars. How is he any better?
He voted to certify the election. It’s better than nothing.
@Michelle Bobier-Groves and he sacrificed his eye serving our country. I appreciate the good he has done. I only wish that he would walk away from the liars and charlatans.
@Stevie Avebury I’m not sure he works “happily” with the MAGA’ts but he’s not going to switch parties.
hillary’s been denying 2016 to this very day, though.
@kelperdude nope that’s another lie. She conceded to him on NATIONAL TV!!!!! But you just keep on lying if it makes u feel better.
Crenshaw says he talked about this to people behind closed doors. That’s the problem!
💯
Show the proof………….
@kelperdude you want to be stupid????
@nothinggoodoverthere- This place does conspiracy all the time
@David Blankenship – No, I don’t want to be you.
Any candidate who says he’ll only accept the result if he wins…………….deserves to lose.
@kelperdude That is a clear and verifiable lie! Hillary conceded immediatly after the results were called in 2016.
A candidate that doesn’t accept the outcome of an election should be immediately disqualified.
I contend that any candidate that says he’ll on accept the results if he wins…….does not deserve to be a candidate, and should not be allowed to be a candidate.
@Ver CodaHow much do they pay you, and make sure you report it on your taxes.
@kelperdude Do you know what concedes mean? It means accepting loss. She conceded and gave a gracious concession speech. Are you really that ignorant?
Maybe we should all be asking the question, directly to the republican candidates, “Will you accept the results of the election if you don’t win?” When they answer with a No or the evade the question tell them, “Well, then you will not be getting my vote.”
@ishmael essuman no one believes a trumptard🤡🤣🤡🤣🙄
@kelperdude 🤡🤣🙄 still a dumbazz
@Dan Lemke maga tears
@Dan Lemke I guess you view MJG and Kari and Trump, as classy people? Please don’t say, yes!
@truth matters And what would you call the Russian Collusion hoax?
Super that Crenshaw is pointing out the obvious, but let’s not forget that he too has dabbled in the same basic grift of selling garbage to his supporters for political advantage for years. He’s just found his own breaking point with election denialism.
So, I guess, thanks for rejoining reality (on at least this issue), Crenshaw, but you had a hand in creating this mess by priming the gullibility and anger of your base.
This is no ‘breaking point’ for Crenshaw. This is a calculated pivot.
@CMG Web You saw right through him. Congratulations!
Everyone running for office should be tested on what the constitution says. They will be taking an oath on upholding the constitution, they should know all of it. Not just what suits them
Man, all the Democratic Party would have to step down if that was the case.
@David Aspinall I’m serious!
@Mike Henningsen Then don’t respond!
@Anthony Carter You are wrong.
@kay armstrong Not letting you get the last word!
America , we the people need to ride far away to all of those deniers, they have caused tremendous pain and division with all his fantasy’s and lies, enough is enough.
@Nar Rogers “I just want to find 11,780 votes.” -Turnip 🤣🤣🤣
@Jew Dy” I just want to find 1 inch in my pants.” Jew Dy
It’s about time the media started calling these folks lairs instead of election deniers. It’s two years too late, but hey welcome to the party.
@BIGDOPAMINE after yelling like a drunk wench at her staff that it was everyone’s fault lmao yea such a great choice she was hahha
@BIGDOPAMINEFirst off, why did she wait so long to concede?? over 12 hours. Then why did she and fellow dems says Trump’s win was illegitimate to this day???? And Stacie Abrahms of GA also.
@Stephen David Bailey But she really didn’t concede. Coming out 12 hours later with a tiny speech and then saying Trump’s presidency was illegal isn’t exactly a concession. She STILL says it. Stacie Abrahms of GA as well.
@Carneades2012 Go back to any CNN video that features her after she lost the presidential election. You will find hundreds of videos.
@Satiric Games – That’s just what the left does. They are pure hypocrisy.
Ive been asking for ONE SINGLE evidence for fraud for 6 years yet still nothing…
There was fraud by some republicans but hey they will not own it😂😂
6 years?! The election was 2 years ago. Or are you referring to 2016 as well?
@Chris Ward
Did her followers stage a coup?
Actually there has been a lot of fraud uncovered dont expect cnn to cover it
@The Paradox Destroyer exactly
Joseph Goebbels, “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”
You are absolutely right, and the democrats are doing this.
The GOP have to stop playing on their supporters ignorance
@Ron G
Wait, are you talking about the huge Democrat riots in DC in Jan 2017?
Or are you talking about the small amount of rioters at Jan 6th? lol
Yes, Republicans condemn violence, it’s the Democrats who don’t condemn violence, moron.
@Ron G hahaha coming from an ignorant idiot that voted for the 2 absolute bumbling democrat idiots biden and harris. well, i guess the ignorant idiots stick together.
It’s not ignorance. It’s a non-violent way to get rid of Democrats in power and their liberal agenda. The President and Vice President said they would hold me financially responsible for the reparations for slavery and student debt of which I have nothing to do with nor have a profited off it. For the former, I wasn’t alive and all family wealth was created in the last generation. In the later, I didn’t major in art or history with little probability of finding a job. I live on $300 because the government and insurance take the other $500 and that doesn’t include state and local sales tax on non-food items. The Democrats need to go!
That’s their whole game they got nothing else.
But it’s working for them.
Crenshaw claims he’s been decrying the election deniers “ad nauseam” ? And yet , two years in , this is the first
I’ve seen him do it . Truly disgraceful.
@kelperdude according to election experts, Abrams and Trump are both wrong.
Actually, he has been decrying them for a couple of years.
@kelperdude Hillary concede the day she lost chump.
@Ver Coda You can report away, but Hillary and Stacie denied the outcome.
@bigwhoop What about Hillary. She gave a tiny concession speech 12 hours after losing, but then started right back to Trump’s election wasn’t legal and STILL says it!!!! ?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
If they can’t answer that question then they should legally not be able to run: period!
@Alpha Nerd Stacie Abrahms of GA didn’t concede. Then she turned into the angry black woman of BLM and had the AllStar game moved to Colorado. So now, she’s 10 to 11 points BEHIND Kemp!! Warnock is now 3 points behind Walker.
Exactly
@kay armstrong
“…she turned into the angry black woman…”
That’s white supremest language, Abraham’s didn’t “turn into” anything.
@Acer Maximinus Is that racist? Oh, yea…she was ALREADY an ANGRY black woman. But she got worse after losing.
@Acer Maximinus P.S. But It’s ok with you when Warnock says, “America needs to apologize for its whiteness.” ????? Is that black supremacist language??? I’m no longer politically correct. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
Politicians, or ANYONE, for that matter, hollering & screaming about not getting their way isn’t merely arrogant. Ultimately, it’s INFANTILE, like a baby crying to be fed or changed. Ridiculous!
Democrats are the biggest liars and terrorists of all
Which is why he also described it as petulant.
@Faith Henderson Hillary didn’t accept the results. Neither did Stacie Abrahms of GA. I thought they were Democrats!!!! ????
@jd190d like Hillary?
@kay armstrong She conceded the election, unlike trump who is still whining and never conceded his obvious loss. My favorite Hillary move was testifying at the Benghazi hearing for 9 hours, answered their questions and made Trey Gowdy and his band of Republican idiots look so bad that even Fox news reported the Republican attempt at a hearing a failure. What does trump do except plead the 5th over 400 times, when trump himself said that only criminals plead the 5th so by his own admission he is a criminal.
Voters need to say: If you don’t accept the real results, you don’t get my vote
Sadly…many of the voters WANT jerks in office
@Earline Sims But the Dem-backed BLM tried to burn down America with over 570 riots! The Jan. 6th crowd was unarmed. A bit crazy, but still unarmed. That’s not an insurrection. And Trump told them to gather peacefully so why blame Trump?
@Earline Sims you need to read up on what was found to have happened that day. As well as the involvement and govt workers on scene instigating the incident. One of the key individuals who the fbi cannot “comment on”
Either way it’s clear as day we have an elected President that doesn’t past muster in terms of 1. Upholding the constitution 2. Putting America first 3. Using the seat for his own personal gain
You might have hated the guy cuz the tv told you to. But you were okay. Gas was cheap food was cheap.
Now we’re paying high prices for everything
It’s sad people can’t look beyond what the influencers and media present .
I would rather have a jerk than a demented idiot who doesn’t know where or who he is from minute to minute; Jill should be ashamed of herself for letting her husband be the laughing stock of the world . So sad !
Many voters wouldn’t know the truth if a Republican smacked them in the face to wake them up to reality.
@Ontheroxxwithsalt hell i voted for trump in 2016 and can tell you that you’re wrong
Of course it’s not a “gotcha” question. It is more and more important to ask that question than it ever was!!!
Why aren’t democrat candidates asked this question then?
Is it not a few years too late for him to come forward with this information?
They are in fear of the monster they created.
When Dan Crenshaw is one of the responsible adults in the room…
Globalist with WEF.
AND……….
@born ectomorph live mesomorph Yep. Crenshaw will get voted out in his next race. Same with McConnel. Maybe Lindsay Graham.
@born ectomorph live mesomorph No, he is eye-patch McCain.
Fire and brimstone coming down from the skies. Rivers and seas boiling. Forty years of darkness. Earthquakes, volcanoes…
The dead rising from the grave.
Human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together – mass hysteria.
Real wrath of God stuff.
Candidates should be asked, “If they WIN will they accept the results?” Because, if they are to be consistent and they believe that there is rampant cheating, they should be as suspicious of their favorable results as they are their unfavorable results. They should want all results to be verified by the losing side to ensure that no malfeasance has occurred.
You’re using logic, which does not apply to Republicons.