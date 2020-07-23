It was Canada’s worst mass shooting, so why won’t there be a public inquiry in Nova Scotia?

TOPICS:
July 23, 2020

 

A independent investigation was announced into the N.S. shooting, but victims' families say that it isn't enough. Todd Battis explains why.

CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

22 Comments on "It was Canada’s worst mass shooting, so why won’t there be a public inquiry in Nova Scotia?"

  1. RDV V | July 23, 2020 at 5:21 PM | Reply

    RCMP protecting themselves from criticism of their likely incompetence

  2. Anna Vajda | July 23, 2020 at 5:26 PM | Reply

    Who knows maybe he has some buddies that are cops he did have 4 squad cars and a uniform so he obviously admired their culture.

  3. Torontotontos 70 | July 23, 2020 at 5:28 PM | Reply

    Did anyone honestly think there would be a public inquiry

  4. doug pug | July 23, 2020 at 5:31 PM | Reply

    This is just another sjw and feminist ploy to make this a political matter and a way to hide the faults of authorities .

  5. Jophar Hautman | July 23, 2020 at 5:40 PM | Reply

    Canada is a nice country in transition.

  6. letgobandit | July 23, 2020 at 6:04 PM | Reply

    They’re hiding something huge.

  7. Joe Bampton | July 23, 2020 at 6:46 PM | Reply

    So much for independent review. All staunch Liberals. And they have a year to write a report that’s already written. The outcome is so obvious.

  8. Jeff Skinner | July 23, 2020 at 6:53 PM | Reply

    Because the truth would be revealed . This country is now a police state . Speak against the police
    , and you disappear. This is absolutely a cover up .

  9. Joseph Lightfoot | July 23, 2020 at 7:44 PM | Reply

    This wasn’t Canada’s worst mass shooting though

  10. Tim Warden | July 23, 2020 at 7:44 PM | Reply

    The only thing more corrupt than the RCMP is Justin Trudeau and the liberal party.

  11. Julie Gill | July 23, 2020 at 7:50 PM | Reply

    😉😉😉

  12. Colin Cooper | July 23, 2020 at 8:09 PM | Reply

    What about the massive cash payment suspected to come from the RCMP. What about the firehall?

  13. Barbara Car | July 23, 2020 at 8:22 PM | Reply

    In Canada the RCMP covers up every crime to prevent the public from ever knowing the truth about anything. This not a “free and open society” as a Democracy should be. Open your eyes Canadians, we live in a “controlled” country, run by a bunch of dictatorial oppressors.

  14. Mikebagisitichy | July 23, 2020 at 8:40 PM | Reply

    It was a syop, the killer is sipping pina colada ‘s in the Caribbean, the RCMP gave him $500.000 remember!!!

  15. Annie M | July 23, 2020 at 9:08 PM | Reply

    Shocking. Largest mass shooting in Canada ever. The powers that be are choosing to do a public inquiry and those involved will not have to speak under oath! Oh yah, there’s some hiding of facts gonna go on here.

  16. Trevor Murray | July 23, 2020 at 9:13 PM | Reply

    “We reviewed ourselves and find ourselves vindicated in this mass shooting”. This what you get with police and politicians reviewing themselves, even with formerly employed cops, judges and politicians.

  17. J - Bibble | July 23, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

    They are obviously covering something up and it looks like we’ll never get the truth.

  18. Liberté, Identité, Modernité | July 23, 2020 at 10:20 PM | Reply

    The Trudeau government has something to hide.

  19. kg dies | July 23, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

    Total cover up. Google the Macleans article headline: The Nova Scotia shooter case has hallmarks of an undercover operation
    Police sources say the killer’s withdrawal of $475,000 was highly irregular, and how an RCMP ‘agent’ would get money

