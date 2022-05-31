Recent Post
… can’t… one cannot attack the other, made sure of that 20+ years ago… 👍😉
We stand with Ukraine
-Lockheed Martin and Raytheon
Hello
@Hit ‘n Giggle Golf agreed ..
Well, he is not going to announce it to the world anyway.
Peace On Earth🙏🏾Try to live a long life alive🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
Worried about Russia taking the rest of the world on? hahaha.
To defeat Russia at this point, Ukraine would only need Poland to assist but that would likely mean NATO would be involved so Russia would have to choose between instant defeat or nuclear weapons (and instant defeat for humanity). Russia has a corrupt army that will require massive restructuring after this conflict if Putin ever wants to be taken seriously again as a threat to NATO.
@Øystein A. He has already proved himself a serious threat to NATO
In the “fire/counter fire” contest the advantage seems to be with the MLRS system right now. They launch with low elevation (hard for counter battery radar to track) and then they move a lot. In the video it is stated the need was an MLRS counter. Good luck with that.
Stop deceiving yourself with useless US weapons! Send such and you will see the respond of Russia to such offensive hardware.
it’s being sympathetic with the older folks, understanding completely why they are the ones who linger or refuse to leave their homes in spite of the overwhelming threat they’re facing everyday. It is what makes war so cruel.
@Cody Teague You know nothing about Putin or Hitler if you think aggression makes them similar.
Funny, I remember you Americans saying Assad was Hitler. Qaddafi before that. Saddam before him. Really anyone your military industrial complex could make a buck out of deposing.
If imperialist ambitions are what evoke Hitler comparisons, you’re living in the 4th reich.
The arrogance and hypocrisy of Westerners wagging their finger at imperialism… don’t make me laugh.
They never said thise words when the west were killing the Iraqi, Libyans, Syrians, palestinians.
“The world is in more peril from those who tolerate evil or encourage evil than from those who actually commit it.” -Dr. Albert Einstein, 1953
@W S Exactly, thanks mate.
He did not say that, Donald Trump said that
world > west
@Jiraiya Sennin West = world
GMLRS with 70km+ range is badly needed,even an upgrade to GLSDB with 100+ km range
@David Smith Biden soft spot is between his ears lol and Biden isn’t running anything 🙃 .. I doubt he could organize a weekly meal plan for the Whitehouse.. 🙄
@Price is Right Any supporter would support Ukraine any way possible surely.
@David Smith 👈🤡🤣😂🤣 Thanks, I needed a good laugh 😂😂😂.
I watch Denis Davydov every day because he has a military vision, maps etc. I’ve felt for a while the Ukrainians should pull back out of those two cities, otherwise encirclement is possible. Also the Russians can come from many sides and chew up Ukrainian resources.
I am sorry to tell you but that Denis guy is really biased, obviously. You being fooled to think Ukriane is winning because his analyse is naturally skewed
@Claudio Pereira Putinfellator alert!
CNN…..Please remove or severely reduce the size of your banner.
It is most distracting and unnecessary to show it throughout the report.
I don’t want or need to be distracted from the ongoing report.
Remember that the most important thing to show is the over all image.
A full screen image is the way to go without clutter.
Give it a go CNN.
U got em bro! Now they’ll surely revise their corporate branding formats👍
Breaks my heart to see this. Fear we will only help when its to late. I see great opposition to giving aid and believe aid is going to get even slower and less from local talk.
Europeans also helped Hitler in WW2. No different this time around.
go to the battlefield if u want help, dont talk much
@Simone Beauvoir all Europeans helped Hitler u say? I feel like some French, Polish, English, Belgium & former Soviet ppl would disagree…
them reporters are brave as hell
So we can’t read the Kremlin regarding Putin’s health, but we can read Putin’s mind on what he didn’t say but wanted. Ok.
“Ukraine is winning” 👏
Weakness invite more brutality. The western allies and the us president, it seemed to me have failed to realize this. And they are going to have more severe uh consequences and catastrophes.
Ukraine simply needs to send some guarantees that they will not strike into Russian territory with US werapons. Secure the guarantees and enforce them within Ukraine and I think Ukraine can get the long range weapons.
Russia took revenge measures seriously for their lossess in Kiev and their loss of Moskva.
US is chicken scares Russia so much.
That reminds me of US fled Ukraine upon learning Russia’s Special Military Op on Ukraine starts on Feb 24.
‘poorly sourced news” sounds like getting news from CNN.
Unlike Shock and Awe 😂…we all know why (some) people are outraged by the brutality in Ukraine but were fine with Iraq…..
