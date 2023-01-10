Recent Post
- War game suggests Chinese invasion of Taiwan would fail at huge cost to US, China, Taiwan militaries
- Classified documents from Biden’s time as VP discovered in private office
- ‘It’s President Trump’: MTG on the influence Trump calls had over McCarthy’s votes
- Lawyer says husband of missing mother bought $450 worth of cleaning supplies
- Hear why Biden’s border visit is receiving bipartisan criticism
46 comments
CSPAN will win its first Emmy this year
“He had talked to them multiple of the 20?”
Wtf is she trying to convey but bs
Hey MTG….. he’s not the president anymore
@Michael beard LOL….Check out the new CNN clip that BIDEN had secret classified documents!!!! LOL………….BUSTED!!!!
@GreatWhiteBuckwheat who let you out of your strait jacket?
@Michael beard You’re a child.
And you have never been President.
@Suck Your Gun you wanna fight a young lady?Go for it!
Was she calling for “Marshall ” law, again?
Was she calling for “Marshall ” law, again?
@Charlie Lauffer 😂😂😂
😂😂😂
@Charlie Lauffer
@least we don’t belong to the organization You belong too!!! 🤣
TRUMP NEVER LOW OFF !
@Geman1512 @eduardo Yough too are two stoopid.
Who takes direction from the person who incited an insurrection. …… says it all traitors each and every one
Hahahahahah. Poor Ann. Must be hard to be completely ruled by your emotions and unable to think for yourself. The Ukraine flag is a nice touch. LOL
The four Horsemen of the Apocalypse are coming！！天启四骑士-正在降临！！： https://youtube.com/shorts/VAUpc_cYBW8?feature=share 👽👼🌍♾️.。
Nevermind them giving their 2 centavos. They’re in office pulling $273K a year making laws you and I must follow
@YeahIamtalkingtuhUPunk nope ..he’ll blame MAGA for everything
@Shane Alan HE said go peacefully. Dems obviously don’t understand what the word peacefully means.
George Santos, Lauren Boebert, MTG, Matt Gaetz, The Fraud Caucas!
MTG: “It’s President Trump.” I think she means “Ex President Trump”.
THE REPUBLICANS BEINGS IN POWER FOR 2 YEARS IS GONNA CAUSE A LOT OF AMERICANS HEADACHES BUT PROVIDE A LOT OF 😅 AT THE SAME TIME!!😂😂😂
I LOVE ALL OF THIS REPUBLICAN INFIGHTING & I HOPE IT GETS WORSE FOR THEM TOO!!😂😂😂
Break out the “ Clown Car “
memes.
She a Legend in Her Own Mind!
😂
how is cnn differrent than fox? they both just post far right clickbait and never report on the climate crisis or insider trading bans
did you forget to say good bye to nancy befor she got the boot.. tehehe
@jeff mcgowan Now we have the spineless wonder that is Kevin McCarthy. That isn’t a step up!
@jeff mcgowan hahahaha..good one 👍
@jeff mcgowan she didn’t get the boot she chose to step down from a leadership role but I’m sure tRump tells you more lies. He is the king of lies and narcissism isn’t he!
She means Ex President and never again!
So having refused to obey subpoenas from their colleagues they expect others to buckle under to theirs? The crazys really have taken over the asylum.
Then your people will be going to jail for ignoring subpoenas. 😊
Wait, how many votes did trump get out of the roughly 6,750 votes cast from Tues – Sat ?
ONE VOTE – THAT’S IT.
Doesn’t sound influential or anything to us.
“Everybody in America is innocent until proven otherwise” -Scott Perry… Pardon me?
Is anyone in the USA immune to legal action when they break laws? If you break a law, you are to be held accountable, period!
I’m a moderate Republican and I am sick and tired of all this victimization. Let’s return to real politics, please! Make me care about being a Republican again. Right now, I don’t and have been voting Democrat to avoid these denying clowns. I know I’m not alone. How long will it take you people to understand this: You are losing your base the longer this drags on!
Let’s give Jim Jordan the same courtesy he gave subpoenas and ignore them also.
You do realize that Democrats also defy subpoenas?? It happens all the time.
It ain’t happening! Biden’s Laptop Matters…and I can’t wait for the Twitter files to be released! The Left is in deep kimchi!
Stop defending Epstein
@Gregg Mackie Laptop laptop your still on this it’s been a decade. The laptop thatw as supposed to have been given to Guiliani and also a copy given to Tucker that somehow suspiciously got lost in the mail then found? Oh wait now it’s not a laptop but hard drives that somehow no one has a seen? Somehow Biden who lives in CA went to DE to have hard rives repaired? and somehow the shop owner said it’s was hunter then said he wasn’t sure becuase he was legally blind and somehow nobody singed for the laptop and the cameras on the shop were not working? That laptop? lol Don’t get me started with the twitter files LOL.
Then people are going to jail for ignoring congressional subpoenas. Just like democrat politicians did to conservatives.
For the next two years we’re going to watch the republican party try to change history. That’s why the January 6th committee made their report public. Inmates are in charge of the prison. Let the Kaos begin
I know we are supposed to give everyone the benefit of the doubt when nothing yet has happened, but I really hope the GOP drowns in their own craziness and a large enough of them get voted out that the presidency, senate, and house all become deeply democratic held.
“Because it took this long, now we’ve learned how to govern.” –Kevin McCarthy, when asked about how he can expect to govern when decision making processes take this long